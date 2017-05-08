Dextera Surgical's (DXTR) CEO Julian Nikolchev on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dextera Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:DXTR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Julian Nikolchev - CEO

Bob Newell - CFO

Liam Burns - VP Worldwide Sales & Marketing

Analysts

Peter Wade - Institutional Investments

Operator

Bob Newell

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in our third quarter financial results conference call. This conference call will include forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding continued clinical and other developments and commercial progress and use of our MicroCutter 5/80, including the timing thereof. The words expect, believe, plan, continue, anticipate, opportunity, intend, will, explore and similar words are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Any statements contained in this conference call that relate to future events, results or predictions are forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including those set forth in our press release of today as well as other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, under the caption Risk Factors. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. You're encouraged to read our reports filed with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Julian Nikolchev, Dextera Surgical's President and CEO, for corporate a update.

Julian Nikolchev

Thank you, Bob. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in our call. During the third quarter, we made strides in both our commercial presence and operational performance in a continued effort to achieve our primary objective to expand clinical adoption of the MicroCutter 5/80, the world's smallest-profile articulating surgical stapling device by surgeons around the globe to enable less-invasive and minimally invasive procedures.

Through this increased clinical adoption, we expect to build returns for our shareholders. Looking again at our four components for commercialization, reliable clinical performance, early surgeon adoption, increasing market awareness and consistent product supply, we'll go through each one on the call today, and then I'll turn it back to Bob for discussing, for a discussion of our financial results.

I'm pleased to report that clinical performance continues to be consistent and reliable. Turning to early surgeon adoption, we continue to see increasing demand among surgeons in the EU as well as United States, as MicroCutter sales grew from $282,000 in second fiscal quarter to $516,000 in our third fiscal quarter. One example of our success in clinical adoption comes from Germany.

I would like to ask Liam Burns, our Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing to describe our success in Germany. He will also be available during the Q&A portion of the call. Liam?

Liam Burns

Thank you, Julian. We targeted 38 video-assisted thoracic surgery or VATS centers in the country, which are some of the busiest hospitals in Germany. Our goal was to be able to demonstrate that in this particular segment of the market, we can drive at least 50% penetration and adoption, and we've been successful with our efforts to date. In 20 of these centers, we have at least one thoracic surgeon who has adopted the MicroCutter 5/80 into their routine clinical practice.

In additional 7 centers, we have completed our initial clinical evaluation with surgeons performing their first cases utilizing the MicroCutter and now are completing the administrative requirements and process to get the MicroCutter on the shelves. In addition, the remaining 11 centers are in the midst of evaluating MicroCutter. We believe this case study showcases our ability to drive adoption through a specific procedure focus, such as video-assisted thoracic surgery.

I'll now turn the call back to Julian.

Julian Nikolchev

Thanks, Liam. Moving to market awareness. In Spain, we have a partnership with B. Braun to launch the MicroCutter. In February, B. Braun and Dextera held a video-assisted thoracic surgery or VATS symposium for 48 leading surgeons from 24 Spanish institutions performing VATS procedures. This symposium was held at the headquarters of B. Braun Aesculap in Tuttlingen, Germany and provided an opportunity for these leading Spanish surgeons to lead -- to learn video-assisted thoracic surgery techniques using MicroCutter 5/80 in addition to B. Braun's complementary surgical instrumentation.

Dr. Shanda Blackmon, associate professor of thoracic surgery at the Mayo Clinic, gave a lecture on segmentectomy and other complicated techniques highlighting the use of the MicroCutter to enable these procedures. Dr. William Walker of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, presented the posterior approach for video-assisted lobectomy using the MicroCutter. And Dr. Raul Embun of the Universitario Miguel Servet in Zaragoza highlighted the first cases using the MicroCutter for video-assisted thoracic surgery lobectomy in Spain. All attending surgeons participated in an extensive lab featuring a hands-on simulated lobectomy using the MicroCutter 5/80 and other key B. Braun technologies. This symposium set the stage for a successful launch of the MicroCutter in Spain, and a substantial portion of our MicroCutter revenue for the quarter resulted from this partnership.

In addition to the B. Braun's work in Spain, several physicians presented data on the use of the MicroCutter at major surgical meetings, including Dr. Marco Nardini of James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough, U.K. who presented data on the results of 82 patients undergoing microlobectomy at the Scandinavian Society for Research in Cardiothoracic Surgery. Dr. Juan Carlos Verdeja, who presented a poster highlighting the use of the MicroCutter in laparoscopic nephrectomy for kidney removal in an animal model at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons Meeting. And Dr. Oliver Muensterer of Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, who presented positive case studies using the MicroCutter 5/80 to successfully complete serial transfer enteroplasty or STEP procedures in 2 infants with short bowel syndrome at the 135th German Society of Surgery meeting.

Complementing our relatively established commercial presence in Europe, we currently have 2 sales representatives in the United States, and we are building relationships with key opinion leaders around the country. We continue to see increasing interest throughout the United States, and to date, we have 13 surgeons, who have adopted the MicroCutter. We intend to add 1 to 2 new sales representatives per quarter to cover additional territories within the country. Our objective was to have the capacity to produce 120 surgical staplers per week by the end of last quarter.

During the quarter, we did increase our capacity to 100 devices per week, but fell short of the 120. We do expect to get our 120 objectives in the current quarter. We have made a number of improvements in our stapler manufacturing operations, including the following: improve quantity and availability of key components, such as devices, channel and anvil; reduce rework and in-house machining; reduced incoming inspection by adding new suppliers, who can ship dock-to-stock.

As a result of these improvements, we increased our stapler finished goods yield to 90%. And with these changes, we are now approaching our immediate goal of production capacity of 120 MicroCutters per week. While we have focused on design and manufacturing improvements for the stapler, as we have ramped up production, we have experienced some supply inconsistencies in our staple strips supply, particularly for the blue reload cartridge. This has put us in back order situations for the blue reload cartridge. Bob will provide more detail later in the call, but we expect to clear the back orders by the end of the current quarter.

Moving to our post-market Micro-Assisted Thoracic Surgery Hemostasis or MATCH registry, we now have five centers enrolling patients: Dr. Joel Dunning in U.K.; Dr. Robert Cerfolio of the University of Alabama, Birmingham; and Dr. Thomas Kyriss of Klinik Schillerhöhe are close to completing their target enrollment with a total of 50 patients enrolled in the registry as of April 30th. The MATCH registry is designed to evaluate the hemostasis and ease of use of the MicroCutter device in a clinical setting in up to 120 patients. We anticipate that enrollment will be complete late in the current quarter or early next quarter. And we're targeting presentation of this data at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons in January 2018. Also, we expect to publish full results in a respected peer review journal.

In addition to the MicroCutter, we've seeing an increased interest in our cardiac products. We have several new cardiothoracic surgeons evaluating the PAS-Port and C-Port Anastomosis products for bypass procedures. As a reminder, our cardiac products, PAS-Port and C-Port, are the only FDA-approved, fully automatic, proximal and distal anastomosis devices for minimally invasive coronary artery bypass surgery. We believe, this interest is partly driven by continued presentations by Dr. Husam Balkhy, who has performed over 500 TECAB cardiac bypass procedures enabled by the C-Port Flex A system. Dr. Balkhy performs TECAB procedures on a beating heart in a closed chest. These are completely robotic double and triple bypass procedures.

In addition, recently published articles report excellent long-term clinical results for our PAS-Port and C-Port Flex A devices. CABG remains the gold standards for treating complex coronary artery lesions. For business development, we continue to advance our co-development effort with Intuitive Surgical to develop new robotic stapler products for the da Vinci Surgical System. In addition, we're in active discussions with B. Braun Aesculap, regarding a strategic partnership agreement.

Our initial discussions have focused on a global distribution agreement for the cardiac products and expansion of the current distribution agreement for the MicroCutter. We are also working to have the strategic relationship incorporate a private investment and a subsequent product development contract. It is important to reiterate, that these discussions are ongoing, and we hope to complete a strategic partnership agreement within the next 2 to 4 months.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Bob to discuss our financial result for the quarter. And then, I'll come back to review our milestones. Bob?

Bob Newell

Thanks, Julian. MicroCutter product sales totaled $516,000 for the third quarter fiscal 2017 compared to product sales of $282,000 for the second quarter fiscal 2017. Total product sales for the fiscal 2017 third quarter were $977,000 compared with $458,000 for the same period in fiscal 2016. Total license and development revenue was approximately $112,000 for the third quarter compared with approximately $1.4 million for the comparable period of 2016. During the third quarter of fiscal 2016, we extended our agreement with Intuitive Surgical for the development of the MicroCutter stapler and cartridge for robotic procedures, which resulted in a licensing fee paid to Dextera.

As Julian mentioned, we're currently in a back-order situation with our blue reload cartridges. As we ramp up production, it's important for us to qualify multiple lots of raw materials necessary to produce our staple reload cartridges. This type of testing is done to ensure consistent staple performance and to find an acceptable variance in our raw material. Long term, this testing is intended to provide for uninterrupted flow of staple components.

Recently, in a process of conducting these tests, we identified a raw material staple strip lot that did not meet our performance criteria when processed into the staple reload, resulting in a temporary shortage of blue staple strips. We expect to begin shipping the blue cartridge reload by the end of this month. Because of this delay, we are revising our guidance from $700,000 to $800,000 for the quarter for the MicroCutter sales for this fiscal quarter to $600,000 to $700,000.

During the fiscal 2017 third quarter, we shipped 734 PAS-Port systems, bringing cumulative worldwide shipments of our PAS-Port systems to over 46,500 units. We shipped 112 C-Port systems during the quarter, largely due to a new surgeon stocking his operating room in preparation for TECAB procedures, with cumulative worldwide shipments now at 15,200 units.

Cost of product sales was approximately $1.3 million for the fiscal 2017 third quarter, including approximately $162,000 for scrap and obsolete inventory costs and $274,000 for inventory reserves compared with the approximately $900,000 for the same period of 2016. R&D expenses were approximately $2 million for the fiscal 2017 third quarter compared with $1.6 million for the fiscal 2016 third quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fiscal 2017 third quarter were approximately $2.1 million. This compares with approximately $2.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2016. Total operating cost and expenses for the fiscal 2017 third quarter were approximately $5.5 million compared with approximately $4.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2016.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was approximately $4.5 million or $0.50 per share compared to a net loss of $3 million or $0.34 per share for the same period of fiscal 2016. Cash, cash equivalents and investments at March 31, 2017, were approximately $2.5 million compared with approximately $5.8 million at December 31, 2016, with cash utilization of about $3.2 million during the quarter.

I'll now turn the call back to Julian.

Julian Nikolchev

Thank you, Bob. Our key objectives over the next three quarters are to secure the capital resources necessary to maximize the opportunity we have in our markets; execute a strategic partnership with B. Braun by the end of the third quarter of calendar year 2017; continue optimizing supply chain and establish production capacity of 120 MicroCutters per week by the end of the current quarter; complete enrollment of patients in the MATCH registry trial before the end of the third quarter of calendar 2017; expand MicroCutter indications to include liver in the U.S. by the end of the calendar year 2017; demonstrate success in Spain with the B. Braun collaboration throughout calendar 2017; and continue advancement of our co-development project with Intuitive Surgical to develop new robotic stapler based on the MicroCutter technology.

We look forward to keeping you appraised of our progress. And now we're ready to open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Peter Wade

Bob, Julian, can you hear me?

Julian Nikolchev

Yes.

Bob Newell

We can hear you.

Peter Wade

Julian, the question I have is the MATCH registry. Now I guess my feelings would be is, why wouldn't you continue that? And I know you mentioned that we're stopping after 120 patients. I mean, I would think it would be great if you could continue to get more data to present as you go forward. Would that, is that something that you might want to do or reconsider? Because I think that's, for my perspective, that's a home run. If you can show less hospital stay, I think that's great. Yes, go ahead.

Julian Nikolchev

Peter, one thing just to make sure that we're clear. On the MATCH registry, our focus is really just evaluating the performance of the MicroCutter. We're not looking at beyond the surgical procedure. We're not going beyond that, so it's kind of an acute study. Having said that, I think we do have the option of continuing that. We need to refile, get extension for the approval that we have in the different institutions.

Peter Wade

Okay, okay. Julian, the, my next question is like as far as expanding the product pipeline, could you elaborate on exactly what that entails?

Julian Nikolchev

Certainly.

Peter Wade

Going forward. Sure.

Julian Nikolchev

Yes, we, as you know, we are working with Intuitive Surgical to develop a stapler cartridge for them. Our plans are also to use that technology, the same cartridge that we develop for them, for a hand-held unit. So that will allow us to expand our product line to have a 5-millimeter stapler as well as an 8-millimeter stapler.

Peter Wade

Okay. Okay, and my last question is.

Julian Nikolchev

And a green cartridge. Yes.

Peter Wade

Right. My last question is with Intuitive, the collaboration with them, as far -- I'm just trying to get a flavor or feel for the communication between Dextera and Intuitive is -- is that progressing faster? Or just how's the relationship progressing?

Julian Nikolchev

Yes. We have a very good relationship with them. We have regular meetings that are done at a senior-staff level as well as on engineering, more often on engineering level. In terms of the Intuitive time line, we have -- we can't really comment on that. I mean, that's something -- they are developing the stapler. They're developing the actual stapler device.

Peter Wade

Okay. Thank you for taking my call.

Robert Newell

Thank you, Peter.

Julian Nikolchev

Thanks Peter.

Peter Wade

Thanks Bob, Thanks Julian.

Julian Nikolchev

Thank you. And thank you for joining us on the call today. We look forward to communicating our progress in the months ahead, and this is the end of the call.

