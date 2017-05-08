PAREXEL International (PRXL) Josef von Rickenbach on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PAREXEL International Corp. (NASDAQ:PRXL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Ronald Aldridge - Senior Director, IR

Josef von Rickenbach - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Mark Goldberg - President & COO

Emma Reeve - Interim CFO, Corporate VP & Controller

Analysts

Jack Meehan - Barclays

Ross Muken - Evercore ISI

John Kreger - William Blair & Company

David Windley - Jefferies

Eric Coldwell - Robert W. Baird & Company

Timothy Evans - Wells Fargo Securities

Erin Wilson - Credit Suisse

Robert Jones - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ronald Aldridge

Good morning, everyone. The purpose of this call is to review the financial results for PAREXEL's third quarter fiscal year 2017. With me on the call today is Josef von Rickenbach, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Goldberg, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Emma Reeve, Corporate Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

We would like to begin by stating our standard safe harbor disclosure language. Various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. These factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent 10-K report as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2016, and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and in our earnings press release issued yesterday. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our estimates change. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today. The financial results are preliminary and unaudited.

During this call, we may refer to certain financial measures, which have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. When discussing numbers or margins related to service revenue; selling, general and administrative expenses; income from operations; income taxes; net income; and earnings per share, we may refer to adjusted results. These adjusted results may exclude the impact of unusual positive or negative items, including those related to foreign exchange, special charges, tax items and restructuring charges and related adjustments. In each instance, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures may be found in the press release, in the Financial Information section of the Investors portion of the company website or will be discussed during the course of this teleconference.

During the course of our call today, we will be referring to a presentation of our third quarter fiscal year 2017 earnings. You can find the presentation on the home page of the Investors Section of parexel.com. The presentation is entitled Q3 2017 Earnings Presentation. Page 4 of this presentation presents the most directly comparable GAAP measure to the non-GAAP financial measures for the third quarter of 2017 used later in the presentation.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. von Rickenbach.

Josef von Rickenbach

Thank you, Ron, and good morning, everyone. This morning, I will discuss our third quarter financial results and prospects for the remainder of fiscal year 2017. Mark will then discuss our operations in greater detail. Emma will provide a financial perspective.

Before I begin, I want to thank Emma for her many valuable contributions to PAREXEL as our interim CFO. I look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.

Our new CFO, Simon Harford, will be joining us in Waltham next week. He will be involved in our budgeting process for fiscal year 2018, our reporting of fourth quarter results, including fiscal year 2018 guidance in August, and preparations for our Investor Day. We have decided to schedule Investor Day on September 19, so Simon can be actively involved. I'm excited about Simon coming on board. Many of you will meet him in the near future as well, and I'm sure you will be as impressed as we are.

Turning to an overview of the quarter as reflected on Slide 5. Our top line and bottom line results met our expectations. We are encouraged by our outlook for revenue and overall operational performance in the fourth quarter. As you know, this fiscal year has been challenging so far as a number of factors caused us to lower our revenue outlook during the first half of the fiscal year. Those factors include slower burning project in a number of areas, including oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases, elevated cancellations not related to PAREXEL performance, new business with distant revenue and project delays. We expect to see a gradual turnaround in our revenue growth. We believe the biopharmaceutical services market is healthy and that our competitive position continues to be strong.

As we work to improve our revenue, we are expanding our previously announced restructuring program, mainly for two reasons: to right-size the company to its lower projected revenue base and to redirect the company into higher growth and away from lower growth areas. And finally, I'll speak with you about how we have revised our new business and backlog policy to align with evolving practice in our industry.

Slide 6 shows how we aim to reaccelerate our revenue growth by improving the way we sell our broad range of services to our diverse clients. To that end, we're undertaking a program called Market-to-Order, which is a reconfiguration of our commercial organization. Developed in conjunction with experienced outside consultants, that project is in advanced planning and is about to be rolled out. We are implementing this change carefully to ensure continuity. We believe our marketplace has many promising opportunities. Slide 7 shows four areas of particularly high new business growth in recent years: oncology, small and midsize biopharma customers, the Asian markets and early clinical development. Mark will further elaborate on these points.

In addition to driving high revenue, we are also addressing excess capacity in our organization. Moving to Slide 8. We announced the restructuring program in January, and we have now further expanded that program. We expect to incur charges of $49 million to $63 million in order to achieve $75 million to $85 million of savings in fiscal year of '18 from the combined January and May programs. We are reducing costs carefully, so that our level of client service remain high and so that we will be ready to capitalize on an expected rebound in our business. While rightsizing is an important goal of the restructuring, this is not just about cutting costs. It is an opportunity to advance our strategy by making thoughtful reductions in investments to purposefully shape the company and its direction for the future. We also continue to implement process improvements to enhance our operational efficiency.

As you can see on Slide 9; we expect that the savings from our restructuring will enable us to resume our trajectory of margin improvement, even with a revenue base lower than originally envisioned. We view this year's margin decline as temporary, and we continue to commit to our long-term goal of 14% to 16% adjusted operating margin. Mark will have more to say about the restructuring program later.

Turning to Slide 10; I'd like to talk about our new business and backlog policy. As you may know, we are preparing for disclosure requirements under ASC 606. Related to that, there is also an emerging industry norm in reporting new business and backlog, and other industry leaders have recently changed their policy. Beginning this quarter, to align with these standards and practices, we're only reporting as new business in backlog work where we have signed contracts or letters of intent. Under the new policy, we continue to include new business in backlog only where revenue is expected within 6 months.

The percentage of backlog that was adjusted is similar to the percentage of adjustments by our competitors who changed their backlog policy. Please keep in mind that while we have removed pre-contract written awards from our backlog, they still represent business that we have won. We will continue to track these pre-contract written awards internally as we believe a substantial portion will result in contracts, be added to backlog and eventually generate revenue.

So to sum up, on Slide 11, after a difficult first half of fiscal year 2017, we believe we're turning a corner. We believe that our revenue has bottomed out and has begun a gradual recovery. The market for biopharmaceutical services in which we compete is healthy and it is evolving. Specialty medicine is becoming more important relative to mass market and primary care medicines. Payers are gaining influence. Smaller biopharma companies have become an increasingly important engine of innovation. And while we were not immune to some of the effects of this market evolution, such as slower backlog conversion and higher cancellations, we were early to recognize and adapt to these changes. We have been investing and continue to invest in high-growth areas while cutting back in low-growth areas.

Our restructuring program is expected to reposition the company by cutting spending where we have excess capacity or in lower-growth areas. Meanwhile, PAREXEL's product and service offerings remain competitive. Our customer satisfaction scores have continued to be high and on the rise. And this speaks to our ability to capitalize on the promising opportunities in the marketplace. We remain confident in our strategy and are making good progress in executing against it. In sum, we remain optimistic about our industry's and our company's future.

And so with that, I'm handing over to Mark, who will discuss these issues in more detail. Mark?

Mark Goldberg

Thanks, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Starting with new business, Slide 12 shows key performance metrics under our new backlog policy. Net new business on this basis was $648 million in the third quarter and $2.26 billion in the trailing 12 months. Backlog under the new policy was $4.06 billion. This represents an adjustment of 33% compared to our previous methodology, a proportion comparable to those of competitors who adopted similar changes. As of March 31, 2017, approximately 3/4 of our projected revenue for the next 12 months is covered by backlog. Our net book to bill under the new methodology was 1.22 for the third quarter and 1.08 for the trailing 12 months.

Looking now at our three business segments, I'll start with Clinical Research Services on Slide 13. CRS generally performed in line with expectations in the quarter. Our early phase business and the recently acquired FSP offering from ExecuPharm turned in strong performances. We completed the acquisition of The Medical Affairs Company in early March, and the integration is going smoothly. This business is part of our PAREXEL Access offering, whose improving performance reflects the higher growth potential of the market access and commercialization areas.

Turning to PAREXEL Informatics on Slide 14, revenue declined year-over-year in the quarter, driven by lower-than-expected new business and project delays. In addition, many Informatics awards are tied to CRS projects and therefore, reflect the lower levels of growth in the core business. In spite of this revenue decline, gross margin improved year-over-year due to continued cost management.

In order to better align with customer needs and to bring more focus to new business, we've organized PI into two service lines. The first is patient technology solutions, which offers technology-based, trial-related services such as medical imaging, randomization and trial supply management and wearables. The second service line is regulatory and clinical solutions, which includes platform offerings such as clinical trial management systems, regulatory information management and cloud-based IT outsourcing services. This is an example of reshaping the company, as Joe referred to earlier. We believe that these structural and associated management changes will position us to take better advantage of the market opportunity.

Turning now to PAREXEL Consulting on Slide 15; revenue growth was relatively modest compared to a strong third quarter last year. This was mainly due to lower-than-expected conversion of our robust regulatory outsourcing pipeline and lower demand for regulatory services in relation to the core clinical trial business. Looking ahead, we remain very positive regarding our offering and the overall trends for the consulting business. As mentioned by Joe, our relatively low revenue growth this year masked several very promising growth areas in the business that I'd like to discuss in a bit more detail.

Slide 16 shows that oncology is and we believe will continue to be both the largest and the fastest-growing therapeutic areas in our industry. It's also an area of particular strength for PAREXEL.

Turning to Slide 17; our oncology new business grew 31% on average over the past four years. We expect continued strong new business growth in this therapeutic area going forward. Small and midsize companies are a second major source of growth for PAREXEL. These companies need and benefit from the global and full service capabilities of a company such as ours.

As shown on Slide 18; we've been very successful in this segment, with new business up 25% year-over-year. We also expect this new business to be less prone to the type of cancellations related to pipeline reshuffling that we've seen at larger companies in recent periods.

Slide 19 shows the impact of this trend on our customer diversification. Customers outside of our top 20 have grown from 24% to 35% of our revenue in just the past year.

Our business in Asia is also very promising. Slide 20 shows that our new business across Asia has more than doubled over the past two years, growing at a 50% compound annual growth rate. For example, we believe we're well positioned in China, the world's second largest pharmaceutical market that's growing double-digits. In Japan, we have the leading presence among global biopharmaceutical services companies and are well situated to take advantage of an outsourcing market that is relatively underpenetrated.

And finally, the fourth key growth area is early clinical development. As you can see on Slide 21, while revenue growth in Phase III has slowed, growth in early development has been robust, up 47% in the past 12 months. We believe this also bodes well for a resumption of stronger Phase III growth over time as these products progress through the pipeline.

I'll now comment on how we're reengineering our go-to-market strategy by improving our commercial organization, as shown on Slide 22. We're transitioning from an approach of multiple, largely independent sales forces supporting our various service lines to having one integrated, aligned and coordinated team calling on customers. We believe this construct, along with other associated changes, will enhance cross-selling of our increasingly broad portfolio of products and services. And at the same time, we believe this will simplify our interface to customers.

While we work to drive stronger revenue growth, we're also committed to improving bottom line performance in the near-term. To that end, we've now expanded the restructuring program that we originally announced in January. Slide 23 shows that the total cost of the program is now estimated to be $49 million to $63 million and the savings in fiscal year 2018, approximately $75 million to $85 million. We expect that about 1,100 employees will be impacted, of whom roughly 1/3 have already been notified. The benefits will begin to accrue next quarter but will have a much greater impact in fiscal year 2018.

The restructuring program is mainly focused on aligning our production capacity to our revenue profile. There may also be some small facility-related opportunities. We have an intense focus on labor costs and resource utilization. We continue to shift roles to our established lower-cost locations, such as India, where feasible. In addition, we have an ongoing set of continuous improvement activities to drive operational efficiencies in the business. And finally, we'll continue to leverage SG&A much as possible. We take employee-related decisions seriously and thoughtfully and seek to ensure there are no disruptions to service quality as a result of these actions.

Slide 24 shows the progress we're making in rightsizing our organization. We reduced total company headcount in the third quarter by 257 staff or 1.3% compared to the prior quarter. We decreased headcount in high-cost countries, excluding acquisitions, in the quarter by 398 FTEs or 3.7%. These headcount reductions will continue over the next several quarters as we implement our new restructuring program.

So to conclude, PAREXEL is focused on both revenue generation and cost management to grow EPS and maximize shareholder value. We see encouraging growth opportunities that we will continue to focus on as we reengineer our go-to-market approach. And at the same time, our expanded restructuring program is expected to align costs with our current revenue level.

And now Emma will discuss PAREXEL's financial performance in more detail. Emma?

Emma Reeve

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. My comments this morning will focus on the results of the third quarter and also provide a broader perspective, looking back at the trailing 12 months.

Starting on Slide 25, our revenue of $529 million in the third quarter represented growth of 0.4%, which is in line with our expectation. It reflects the small decline in revenue from our ongoing business due to the factors that Joe mentioned earlier, offset by incremental revenue from the acquisitions of Health Advances, ExecuPharm and The Medical Affairs Company. Adjusted profitability measures declined in the quarter. However, our adjusted diluted EPS exceeded the midpoint of our guidance.

On Slide 26, revenue growth in the quarter was tempered across each of our business segment for the reasons discussed by Joe and Mark. In the trailing 12-month period, PAREXEL Consulting achieved strong growth, both organically and with the acquisition of Health Advances.

Slide 27 shows that the incremental revenue from our acquisitions more than offset organic revenue decline, while foreign exchange had a modest negative impact.

Looking at gross margin on Slide 28; lower margins in CRS and consulting in the quarter were driven by the lower revenue. As Mark mentioned, PI margins improved due to effective cost management. For the trailing 12 months, improved margins in the informatics business more than offset lower margins in the consulting business.

Turning to Slide 29; adjusted operating margin in the third quarter was reduced by the lower revenue. Adjusted operating margin was essentially flat in the trailing 12 months as margin improvement in last year's fourth and this year's first quarter was offset by margin declines in the second and third quarters. We expect the restructuring program announced in January, which is currently being executed, to improve adjusted operating margin in the fourth quarter.

On Slide 30, other expense increased both in the quarter and in the trailing 12 months due primarily to higher interest expense on the higher net debt levels and also due to a negative foreign exchange impact.

Turning to tax on Slide 31; the adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter ticked up to 30.5% due to a change in the geographic mix in the forecast. But we continue to expect a non-GAAP effective tax rate of between 27.5% and 29.5% in fiscal year 2017. Our long-term tax strategy continues to be effective and another example of how we're reshaping the company. As we've discussed in the past, this is a structural change, which we believe, over time, will work through to improve the tax rate.

Turning to cash flow on Slide 32; cash flow improved significantly in the quarter to $150 million of operational and $126 million of free cash flow. This improvement was driven mainly by significant reduction in our DSOs to 39 days, which was due to a large cash inflow from our largest client. Excluding that large cash inflow, DSOs would have been 47 days, also a strong result.

On Slide 33; capital deployment consisted of $38 million in M&A relating to The Medical Affairs Company and $24 million in capital expenditures. We're forecasting capital expenditures of approximately $80 million for the fiscal year. In March, we completed the accelerated share repurchase program that was announced in the second quarter. Through that program, we repurchased 3.1 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $64.04 between November 2016 and March of 2017.

Turning to debt; leverage remained fairly steady sequentially while increasing year-over-year, as you can see on Slide 34. Long-term debt was 1.9x trailing 12 months EBITDA.

We provide fourth quarter 2017 guidance and we update our full fiscal year 2017 guidance on Slide 35. Our full year revenue outlook is substantially unchanged in total. Our full year EPS guidance reflects a change in revenue mix and the timing of expenses relating to our restructuring and other areas.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Joe.

Josef von Rickenbach

Thank you, Emma. And operator, at this point, we're ready to begin the question-and-answer period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question, coming from the line of Jack Meehan with Barclays. Your line is open.

Jack Meehan

Thanks, good morning guys. I wanted to start with the restructuring program, expanding it to $75 million to $85 million. Is that by the end of the year 2018 number? Or do you think that's the aggregate number? And the reason I ask is how should we think about building margin expansion next year? Are there offsetting investments that you're going to make within towards some of the priority growth areas?

Emma Reeve

So the $75 million to -- this is Emma. The $75 million to $85 million is the impact in fiscal year '18. However, we will invest in other areas including for example, we've talked about shifting some functions to lower-cost countries.

Jack Meehan

Great. And then I also wanted to follow up, I think one nice area we saw was in the growth within the 35% of clients that are outside of the Top 20. How -- and you talked about some of the backlog growth there. How sustainable do you think that is over the next couple of years, the revenue growth from those customers?

Mark Goldberg

This is Mark. Very sustainable. I mean, really, if you look at the industry today and depending on sort of what source you look at, probably somewhere -- at least 2/3 of the intellectual property in the industry resides within these small and midsize companies. And we recognized that a number of years ago when we created our biopharm unit. We've continued to build on the early success with that and have terrific momentum. These companies need the capabilities that we offer, meaning full service capabilities, global capabilities. And we've demonstrated that we really are able to help these companies deliver their pipeline.

Jack Meehan

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question coming from the line of Ross Muken with Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Ross Muken

Good morning. Can you talk a little bit just about what you're seeing on the FSP side, and how business has trended there versus more the traditional business, and how the recent acquisition's going to help solidify your presence in that market?

Josef von Rickenbach

Yes, Ross. We had a -- we are very pleased with our acquisition with ExecuPharm. It's tracking well. And the FSP market in general is growing at a faster pace than the market overall. And we are getting our fair share, to be clear.

Ross Muken

Are you seeing any preference towards that versus the traditional business in terms of mix and what the clients are asking for?

Josef von Rickenbach

Well, it depends a little bit on the segment of the market. Several of our large company clients, strategic partners like to have FSP as part of their overall outsourcing strategy. And so it's probably more prevalent in that market segment than, let's say, in the small emerging segment that Mark talked about before.

Ross Muken

Got it. And just quickly, in terms of the incremental restructuring, I mean, how do you think the business is sort of responding to the cost mandate? And how are you thinking about balancing some of those pieces in terms of headcount and the like versus the need to continue to reaccelerate growth?

Josef von Rickenbach

Well, it's obviously a good question. Look, reducing costs is never fun, to say the least. And -- but having said that, we believe, as we have pointed out multiple times, that this is not just a sort of a downturn. It's really a shift in the markets. And we have to make sure that our company is competitive when these markets change and when the demand comes back. And so it's not so much only a cost reduction as much as it is also a reshaping of the company to make sure that we can take advantage of the opportunities when they come at us. And as Mark pointed out and I have alluded to as well, there are several areas where that is in fact happening. So we're not only reducing costs, we're also hiring in certain areas to make sure that we can meet the demand from those growth areas.

Ross Muken

Great, thank you.

Operator

Our next question coming from the line of John Kreger with William Blair. Your line is now open.

John Kreger

Hi, thanks very much. Joe, could you just talk a little bit more about the new backlog policy? Did you consider going so far as to not count LOIs as awards? How did you decide where to draw the line? And have happened to have done kind of a breakout of the $2 billion or so adjustment down in backlog? Could you maybe just parse that out? I'm curious, is part of that maybe multiyear FSP awards that you're now only including a year? Is that really all business that you've sort of been awarded but you don't have a signed contract on, and therefore, we could expect a big influx of awards under the new definition? If you could just expand a bit on your thinking here, it would be helpful.

Josef von Rickenbach

Yes. So as you know, we adapted's the new policy. And as I pointed out in my comments, the balance, of course, is still there, okay? So while not meeting the specific criteria of what is now defined as backlog, and by the way, that would include letters of intent signed, it still is business that we have won and would also eventually for instance be counted, to some extent, for future 12 months revenue, just to make that point; maybe not to the same extent that the signed backlog would be, but it's still completely valid in many ways. I will say though, one of the things we have learned over the last two, three years is that a lot of the volatility that we have seen actually occurred in that particular inventory. And -- but it's still absolutely a valuable asset, I would call it, and we continue to track it. And just to be clear, when we win new business and when we get an award, it will likely get into that bucket first. And then eventually, once we get the signed contract, it will get into backlog.

John Kreger

Okay. And as a follow-up, do you believe your backlog conversion pace will speed up now that you're using this new policy?

Josef von Rickenbach

Yes, it will, very definitely. So if you look at the backlog conversion in this quarter, it was approximately 12%. Under the new methodology, and -- it will likely be in the 11% to 12% range. So in the last three quarters, it would have been around 11% -- 11%, 12%, 13% in succession. And so I think we will see that these trends, both the conversion trends and the cancellation trends, will be much more steady, much more even. And a lot of the volatility will be taken out of the equation because, as I pointed out before, probably the majority of the changes and the ins-and-outs occurred in the pre-contract area.

John Kreger

Great, thank you.

Josef von Rickenbach

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question coming from the line of Dave Windley with Jefferies. Your line is open.

David Windley

Hi, good morning. Joe, thanks for taking my questions. Kind of a follow-on to John's question right there, if you looked at this quarter, under the new method, what percentage of your bookings that you recognized in the 1.22 book-to-bill would have been previously recognized under the old method in prior quarters?

Josef von Rickenbach

You mean how much -- what percentage of -- what amount of business moved from the pre-contract to contract?

David Windley

I guess, essentially the -- I guess, the converse of the question would be what percentage of the book-to-bill or bookings in the quarter would you have been awarded and brought to contract or LOI within the quarter?

Josef von Rickenbach

I don't know that we can parse it out this way easily. I don't have that in front of me right now. But having said that, obviously in the big scheme of things, what's important is that we have a 1.2 book-to-bill, okay. So that's -- and we have that in the newly defined backlog, which obviously is more steady, kind of more, you can say, more conservative backlog definition than we had before.

David Windley

Right, right. Maybe I'm just trying to get a sense for lag. If I look at it in a slightly different way, like the delta in kind of where backlog was by the old method to where it is now in the new method is $1.9 billion to $2 billion, that's three or four quarters' worth of net bookings. Would you say -- I mean, is it right to think that there's a three or four quarter lag from the kind of previously defined award to now the current definition under contract or LOI? Is that kind of the lag time? Or is it a less homogenous lag time within the $2 billion that you're taking out of backlog?

Josef von Rickenbach

Well, it's hard to answer that definitively. I mean, again, we're not -- we wouldn't track that at that level of detail. But if I have to sort of guess, just trying to answer your question, clearly, there is no lag, okay? In other words, from the point of award, and I want to make clear, everything that we have in that pre-contract inventory, if you want, is awarded business at some point. And the majority of that eventually will find its way into the signed now newly defined backlog area. Some of these will take longer, okay, in terms of signature. And some will take relatively immediate. Sometimes, especially with, let's say for argument's sake, an award is combined with a partnership, for argument's sake, it can take a while until the contract is actually finalized. It will be a longer term.

If -- on the other side, if it's an award, let's say, from a smaller company where the contracting is somewhat less challenging, it could go very quickly from pre-contract to contract. So -- but having said that, clearly, we have an intense focus now on making sure that we get these contracts signed as rapidly as possible, so that we can take the bookings into backlog.

David Windley

Right, right. And so those questions and the prior questions kind of focus on the optics of the quality of the backlog itself. The next question I want to ask is more about really the operations. So you mentioned that the -- there's more churn in that inventory that's sitting there between kind of award and finalizing the contract, which I suppose is congruent to a lot of us in terms of thinking about what have been some high cancellations. When you had that award and you had a $2 billion larger backlog, and you're forecasting out and you're thinking about the resource needs that you have, were you resourcing the company based on backlog on the old method? Or were you able to say -- were you probability weighting the, what we're now calling the inventory in terms of what of that was going to go through, such that you might not kind of fully hire for that? Because I'm thinking now, if you resource based on perhaps a more conservative level of backlog, you, one, come to the realization that you've got 1,100 people too many; and two, going forward, you might actually be able to resource the company more efficiently and achieve better margin.

Josef von Rickenbach

Yes. Well, first of all, I would say to that, the -- in the old methodology, we always had a discount applied to that, what is now called inventory anyway, okay? So what was already probably adjusted down. Obviously, now since it's all internal, we're not going to do that anymore. From a forecasting perspective, look, I mean, we are going to use every signal that we have in both bucket space, I mean, both categories, as we have in the past. We have always done that, of course. But it is also true that we have more churn in that pre-contract category of work. But I don't believe that we confused ourselves in terms of the forecasting as a result of the categorization in the past.

David Windley

Okay, okay. My last question is this. You had talked on prior conference calls on the context of realigning and restructuring, about pushing P&L responsibility deeper into the organization, maybe more, I don't know if it's all the way down to a project level, but in concept, deeper into the organization. I'm wondering where that stands. And in the context of this restructure, this growing restructuring and the headcount reductions and things like that, was that kind of a bottoms-up process where these people now with P&L responsibility are looking at, how do I meet the directive that you're laying out to them, and therefore, kind of a bottoms-up process to come to this conclusion?

Josef von Rickenbach

Yes. It's a good question. So we have progressed with them. I think we've made very good advances and progress in pushing the accountability down. We have very clear accountability areas now. And as we went through this relatively challenging time of adjusting our capacity to demand, this was very much also a bottoms-up as well as a top-down exercise. I mean, I have to say, it's not just bottoms-up, of course. But clearly, the structural changes that we made over time and continue to make, by the way, the Market-to-Order program that we talked about, again, will help with that as well. It is enabling us basically to be tighter and to better -- and allows us to better manage the company from a profitability perspective.

David Windley

Okay. Thank you very much. Appreciate your patience, Joe.

Josef von Rickenbach

Sure. Thanks, David.

Operator

Our next question coming from the line of Eric Coldwell with Baird. Your line is open.

Eric Coldwell

Hey, thanks very much. And this is going to be painful, so bear with me. I've got two very long questions. First off, since the majority -- and this really hits on what David was talking about in the beginning. Since the majority of what was removed from backlog today will find its way back in, to be fair, you just gave yourself a $2 billion nest egg, so I think what guys like Dave and I are wondering is, how do we know, how can we estimate in the future if your book-to-bill is really new business, like success from your strategy and your marketing efforts, or simply rebooking stuff that you already had booked one or two years ago? In other words, I'm definitely not saying that you will do this or intend to do this. But mathematically, you could literally mask an absolute implosion in true new business simply by going back and putting back in bookings that you just took out today. Does that make sense?

Josef von Rickenbach

Not really actually. Look, I mean...

Eric Coldwell

I mean, you said all of these bookings are going to come back. So let's say, that $0.5 billion of it comes back over the next couple of quarters, you're putting up a 1.2 book-to-bill, but some of its stuff that you had already booked a year or two ago and you're just putting it back in. It's not actually a success for winning a new client or building a new relationship or getting a new drug that's coming to the market. It's stuff that you had previously expected. We need -- I think what I'm saying is we're going to need...

Josef von Rickenbach

What I think is really important to bear in mind and what I think is critical is to record and bear in mind that this pre-contract backlog or inventory is valid, okay? It's not -- through this exercise, it has not been invalidated. But it is also true, what we talked about before, that there was more churn there. It caused all sorts of dislocations and volatility in our metrics, basically. And it was, in that sense, not helpful. Having said this, the dangers, if you want, that you pointed out, is very theoretical; I mean, the point of course is, you could maybe have one quarter where you could shift or be lucky and have a higher backlog, if you want, but in the big scheme of things, it's a pipeline. And the pipeline starts with opportunities, RFPs, opportunities eventually close. Eventually, these are going directly into backlog, which in some cases also happens, and in some cases, going into this pre-contract area. But over time, this totally -- it would be totally evident, your risks, theoretical risks, which you pointed out.

Eric Coldwell

Okay. All I'm really trying to get to -- and I'm not suggesting you're doing anything insidious at all. What I'm trying to get to it is, if you go to the extremes, you literally could have a quarter where you don't win anything new from a new client or a new drug, but you put in $0.5 billion or $1 billion of bookings that was stuff that was booked in the past. And I know that's not going to happen, but there could be hundreds of millions. That's actually pretty viable. So I'm just hoping you'll call that out in the future, so we can actually get a gauge of what the new market looks like. Shifting gears, the other...

Josef von Rickenbach

I know, but I just want to quickly say, Eric. I just want to really guide this, okay? The point is, this is no different from our competitors, okay? And don't forget, one reason why -- or maybe the main reason why this change occurred is because we need to be compliant with this new norm and new standard, which, by the way, eventually, is becoming a GAAP number, okay? So this all will be audited, okay? And so this is not about manipulating things one way or the other, okay? It's just actually to be more precise, which is exactly what everybody was asking for.

Eric Coldwell

Yes. No, I'm -- well, we wrote the note back in September. I'm all for precise. It's just -- I just am trying to highlight that we're going to need to know what the true new business is versus the recapture of old business. That's all I'm saying. So the second question is whether intentional or not, last night, you gave us enough data that we could actually put a peg on what you expect revenue to be for fiscal '18, at least three quarters of it. Mathematically, that number is a 2.5% growth rate in the first nine months of '18. The Street's modeling over six. Was that intentional? Was it a mistake? Is there a hidden clue here?

Josef von Rickenbach

No. I think you -- I saw your point, and I think you were reading too much into it, okay? So first of all, that's future 12 months, FTM, okay? So it wouldn't count the fourth quarter. And secondly, also, there is going to come revenue out of this pre-contract inventory, of course, that will then migrate in, which is, in this case, not counted, but that we have visibility, too. And on top of that, you also have revenue that will come from short-term wins. It's not just in consulting or in early phase, for instance, in other parts of the company that have very rapid conversion, okay? So in some of these areas, the conversion happens almost literally within the quarter where you win the job. And so all it was meant to do was kind of give an indication and maybe some comfort that we have a fair amount of our next 12 months of revenue already in that backlog.

Eric Coldwell

Yes. I think when most companies talk about visibility of what is and what is not in backlog, the assumption for the fast-burning stuff and the stuff you win through the year, in your case, would be the 27% that's not in the $1.56 billion, but it sounds like you look at it perhaps a little bit differently. So we shouldn't overread the implied 2% revenue growth for next year. Is that the conclusion?

Josef von Rickenbach

No, I think -- that's correct. I think we should look more towards the 70%-plus number. I think that's really what the focus should be on.

Eric Coldwell

Okay, I'll leave it there. Thanks very much.

Josef von Rickenbach

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our next question coming from the line of Tim Evans with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

Timothy Evans

Thanks. Joe, I wanted to get a little bit more clarity on the restructuring program. I mean, you talked at the beginning of the call, or maybe Emma mentioned that you do plan to offset some of the impact with new investments. But even if I flow through half of the incremental benefit in fiscal '18 all the way to the operating margin, you can get pretty much to the low end of your 14% to 16% target range. Is that -- and you would have materially more than 100 to 120 bps of margin expansion in 2018. Am I thinking about that correctly? Or is there some other offset that I'm missing?

Josef von Rickenbach

Yes. I mean, first of all, it doesn't hurt to have a little conservatism. But also don't forget a lot of the incentives have been eliminated. Incentive pay has been eliminated in '17, which will come back, okay? So that's a significant portion that you probably haven't included, just for one example. And there are probably a few other items. For instance, we will have some retention and other increases that we have to book as well to make sure that the labor force remains motivated and productive.

Timothy Evans

Okay. The other thing I wanted to talk about was the pretty substantial constant currency organic growth decline in the consulting and informatics business this quarter. Is that something we should be concerned about? Is that a longer-term trend? Is it a one-quarter blip? I know you called out some of the reasons, but I would just kind of love to hear a little bit of elaboration on that.

Mark Goldberg

Yes. So -- this is Mark. The -- I think, first of all, both of those businesses have a certain amount of their new business in revenue tied directly to the core business. So to the degree that these are somewhat connected in this regard, the fate of those businesses will also track, to some degree, with the core clinical business. I think the other thing, particularly in the consulting world, is that we have some very large opportunities and wins in our pipeline in the regulatory outsourcing space. But I think one of the things that we're encountering there is that is a fair amount of change management that goes on at the client in order to move to a world where more and more of this stuff is actually done by a third party. And so it actually is sort of converting to revenue slower than we would have anticipated.

And I think that's another one of the contributors that we're seeing here. And one other thing in the consulting business is a certain amount of the business comes from strategic compliance. That's a function of regulatory enforcement activities by agencies like the FDA. When they're out and about and closing down factories, we're very often the first phone that rings. We've seen somewhat less of that activity in the recent period, but we know that over time, this is a lumpy part of the business. And while it may be less now, we sort of know from experience it will come back again in the future.

Timothy Evans

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question, coming from the line of Erin Wright with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Erin Wilson

You mentioned some pipeline reshuffling amongst your customer base. Is that consistent with what you've been seeing in the past? And are you seeing that more amongst -- or could you point to what sort of customer type or therapeutic category you're sort of seeing that? Or the rationale behind it, is it more on commercial prospects or funding? Or what sort of dynamics are influencing that?

Josef von Rickenbach

Yes, Erin. This is Joe. We have seen this now for quite a while, actually a couple of years. A lot of the challenges that we've had were directly attributable to that. And actually, if anything, this is starting to abate a little bit. We believe that many of our large company clients, and these would be especially strategic partners and fully integrated pharmaceutical companies, have had this pipeline readjustment over the last couple of years or so. And I think we're coming towards the end of that and are expecting a less volatile couple of years ahead of us than what we have seen in the past.

Erin Wilson

Okay, great. And can you talk a little bit about the pricing environment and just the competitive landscape?

Mark Goldberg

Sure. This is Mark. The landscape, I mean, it's always competitive. That, of course, is true. On the other hand, there's nothing that I could sort of point to or think of in the last quarter that would be a notable change in the environment, either from a competitive or a pricing perspective.

Operator

Our next question, coming from the line of Robert Jones with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Robert Jones

Hi, I just want to go back to one that actually Eric had pointed out, Joe, to make sure I understand the difference. We had done the same calculation based on what you shared as far as what you expected on an NTM basis to come out of the new backlog -- or backlog, I should say, in the new methodology. Relative to your backlog coverage ratio, it does imply pretty low single-digit revenue growth. It sounds like there's some other factors there though that we should be considering. Could you maybe just go back and walk through what would imply greater than 2-ish percent forward revenue growth? And then just related to that, if I could, on the coverage ratio, you guys are talking about a 73% coverage ratio. I think some of your peers have discussed coverage ratios around the 80% level. Anything we should think about as far as the difference there?

Josef von Rickenbach

Well, to just take that upfront, I wouldn't. I mean, for us, this is -- actually, this is a pretty good number. Again, it depends on the definition of the backlog. So I don't know exactly who you are referring to, but under the old methodology, you would obviously have a higher coverage ratio than we would have now since this is now within -- backlog under the new methodology. Actually, we thought that this was a pretty good number in the big scheme of things and relative to the past. With respect to '18, and I mean, obviously, we are not right now guiding to '18. We will eventually do that but having said that, in a number of instances in this morning's discussion, we have pointed out that we believe cautiously that we are turning a corner.

And the outlook for '18, where people are right now, where analysts are right now, is probably an area that we would aim at, for sure, okay? And so the reason why you can't just take this coverage ratio as a direct guide or milestone to that is because it's future 12 months, which is to say it includes one quarter, the fourth quarter, of this fiscal year, and it doesn't say anything about the fourth quarter in fiscal year '18. And it also doesn't take into account whatever work would move from what is now the pre-contract inventory that would move into backlog and convert in the year as well. While that's not an enormous amount, it would be incremental, obviously.

Robert Jones

No, that's helpful. And the 73% coverage ratio, certainly, I would agree that's a good number. But, Joe, I guess, just one quick follow-up, on Slide 19, you guys show the growth in small and mid-sized biopharmas, really strong growth there. Could you just remind us how that growth has looked over the last several quarters? And I guess, more importantly, how much of that growth do you think is just coming from that segment growing versus you guys gaining market share in that segment?

Mark Goldberg

So this is Mark. So this has been a pretty consistent march for us, the contribution that we're seeing from the smaller and emerging and midsize companies. So it's not -- this is not -- we're not talking about a 1-quarter event and not even a 1-year event. I mean, this has basically been progressing since we instituted our focus on the small and midsize companies a few years ago. And I think, initially, that program had to get off the ground, but it actually accelerated rather quickly and has been consistently performing for us. And in terms of going forward, we expect this to continue to be absolutely an important contributor to our overall new business. And I think we are taking share in this space in addition to benefiting from the fact that the space is growing. And I think part of hypothesis about why we could be taking share, is a little bit of a myth out there that sort of small companies want to work with small CROs.

And I think, as time goes on, I think what's being recognized is that the broad capabilities of an organization such as ours and our global capability, everything from start to finish in a program, regulatory expertise, market access expertise and so forth, these are things these companies need. And so if they go to a provider with less scope, less capability, they're not going to get that. And ultimately, they're going to come up short in terms of their needs being met. And so I think this is also contributing to why we're probably succeeding a little bit more in this space.

Ronald Aldridge

And with that answer, I think we're going to conclude our conference call. We've completed our hour. So thank you very much for calling in. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

