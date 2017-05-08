Vantage Drilling's (VTGDF) CEO Ihab Toma on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vantage Drilling Co. (OTCPK:VTGDF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Douglas Stewart - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Ihab Toma - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Cimino - Chief Financial Officer

Douglas Halkett - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Vantage Drilling International First Quarter Results for 2017 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Douglas Stewart, General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

Douglas Stewart

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Vantage Drilling International 2017 first quarter conference call. With me today is Ihab Toma, our CEO, Douglas Halkett, our COO, and Tom Cimino, our Chief Financial Officer.

This morning we released our earnings announcement for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The earnings release is available on our Web site at vantagedrilling.com. We intend to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q tomorrow. Please note that as a result of our emergence from Chapter 11 restructuring on February 10, 2016, we adopted fresh start accounting and certain financial information on or after such date successor period may not be comparable with the information prior to that date, the predecessor period.

Please also note that any comments we make today about our expectations of future events and projections are forward-looking statements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements in today's call are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections made in today's conference call. We refer you to our earnings release and the SEC filings available on our Web site. Vantage does not undertake the updating of any such statement or risk factor that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

At the end of our prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. Now let me turn over the call to our CEO, Mr. Ihab Toma.

Ihab Toma

Thanks, Douglas. Let me start by saying that we continue to make excellent progress towards achieving our corporate goals. These goals are one, maintain our stellar safety performance. Two, put all our rigs back to work to maintain their continuous operational track record. Three, reduce cost and preserve cash to successfully navigate this unprecedented industry downturn. I'm pleased to say that we have positive development report on all three goals. First, our safety and operating performance continued to excel as they remain the top focus for us as a company. I'm proud to announce that we again experienced no recordable incident in the quarter and our 12 month rolling lost time incident rate remained at 0.

As a company we are fully online offshore and onshore behind our safety focused vision of perfect day every day. We define a perfect day as no incident, no downtime and a fully satisfied client. On operating performance, we again had a strong quarter with our operating rig achieving 99% uptime and the revenue efficiency or 101%. This safety and operating performance remains industry leading and is a key enabler for our ambitious goal of putting all our rigs back to work in this very competitive market. This takes me to our second goal which is putting all our rigs back to work. I'm extremely pleased to announce that we closed the acquisition of the Hercules 260 Jackup in early April and renamed it the Vantage 260. As part of the acquisition, we also acquired a multi-year drilling contract with ENI Congo. And the rig is now being operated by Vantage for this esteemed client since early April.

In connection with this acquisition, we have now completed the reactivation of the Sapphire Driller jack-up for it to step into the contract with ENI Congo. This created transaction was accomplished through the hard work of many members of the Vantage team including the marketing, operations, finance, and legal team and was made possible by our operational track record and strong client relationships. The transaction had significant backlog and is in a country where we already operate providing us with the opportunity to benefit from economies of scale. Continue with our endeavor to put all our rigs back to work, we have also completed reactivating the Topaz Driller jack-up and the rig is currently mobilizing to start its short time contact with Ophir in Thailand commencing in May.

Additionally, we entered into a nine month extension with CPOC for our Aquamarine Driller jack-up in Southeast Asia. This keeps the rig contracted through January 2018 and positions it well for the future of -- in the region. Therefore we will have all power jack-ups working starting sometime in May 2017. Finally and as previously reported, we continue to be in discussion with ONGC regarding the Platinum Explorer where we ranked second lowest bidder in the three year tender for two DP rigs. Now on our third goal of cutting costs and preserving cash, we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet as we efficiently and prudently mobilize and reactivate our fleet. This along with strong cost controlled measures allowed us to finish the quarter with approximately $228 million in cash. I'm proud to announce these achievements especially while the offshore drilling industry continues to experience many challenges in this unprecedented downturn.

Thank you very much. And now, I will turn the call over to Tom to discuss the numbers.

Tom Cimino

Thanks, Ihab. It has now been over a year we completed our corporate restructuring. Since our emergence, we have been managing our liquidating and cost to allow us execute our strategy in the challenging time. In line with these efforts, we were able to exit the first quarter with approximately $227.5 million cash on hand compared to $231.7 million at the end of the last quarter. Net cash uses during the quarter including $3.1 million compared with our financing costs and a $1.3 million initial payment for the Vantage 260 jack-up and subsequent payment of $11.7 million were made after the close of the quarter. For the first quarter of 2017, we achieved revenues of approximately $42 million as compared to $53.3 million for the previous combined credit predecessor, successor period 2016.

If this decrease is due to lower utilization and day rates for the jack-up as we have -- in the first quarter 2016. Revenues for the current quarter however, compared favorably to the $40.4 million reported in the fourth quarter. This next sequential increase was primarily due to a full quarter of operations on the MO driller following a successful reactivation and contract commitment in November and to increase revenue efficiencies on both the constant explorer and Tungsten Explorer and the Aquamarine Driller. Regarding operating costs for the first quarter of 2017, there were approximately $29 million as compared to $52.6 million in the previous combined predecessors, successor period 2016. This significant decrease is due to stacking efficiencies with the Titanium and Platinum Explorer, develop operating efficiencies with the Tungsten explorer and the Aquamarine Driller.

Operating costs also compared favorable to the $29.6 million reported in the fourth quarter. The decrease is due primarily to further cost control implemented across the operating and Warm Stacked fleet. This is in line with our third corporate goal; focusing on reducing our operating costs and increasing our efficiency to better align our cost structure with industry conditions for maintaining our competitiveness. General administrative expenses for the first quarter 2017 were approximately $11.9 million as compared to $11.7 million for the previous combined predecessor, successor period 2016. The current quarter includes significant non-recurring costs associated with our on-going Petrobras arbitrating in our FCPA investigation regarding the Titanium Explorer. These costs totaled approximately $4.8 million for the quarter.

General and administrative expenses were higher than the reported $8.9 million for the fourth quarter, which also included approximately $4.2 million of nonrecurring costs. The quarter-to-quarter increase was primarily due to non-recurring severance and accrued performance based incentive. Depreciation for the first quarter was approximately $18.4 million, which is consistent with $18.5 million in the prior quarter. Financing expense for the first quarter is approximately $18.9 million including non-tax finance charges of approximately $14.2 million. The net result was loss of $36.5 million for the quarter or $7.30 per share. The company continues to progress. Our overall contractually utilization for the fleet in the first quarter was approximately 50% through the jack-up and 33% through the drill shift as the Aquamarine Driller, Emerald Driller and Tungsten Explorer for operating throughout. As at the end of the quarter, we had approximately $196 million of backlog. With the upcoming deployment of both the Topaz Driller and Sapphire Driller together with transactions previously mentioned by Ihab, we anticipate a favorable trend in our utilization rate and backlog in the coming quarters. Please note, we will be filing our 10-Q tomorrow morning.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Ihab.

Ihab Toma

While the precise market recovery is still too early to call. We started to see some slight improvement in demand for drillships. However, utilization for drillships continues to fall and we are yet to see signs of our inflection point in the near term. We are defining the inflection point as the point when demand exceeds the number of rigs coming off contract. We will still have a significant oversupply in drillships beyond that inflection point but we expect to see some improvement then as rig reactivation cost starts to be a factor in the day rate equation. On the jack-up front however we feel that we may have reached the thrust and we are starting to see multiple opportunities for new contracts. Some of them are for multi-year contract.

As we continue to confront this challenging market, our strategy is to concentrate on our corporate goals, focusing on safety and operational performance, on efficiently deploying our rigs and our continuing to reduce cost and improving efficiencies to preserve our cash. Again we are confident that our customer focus, the quality and experience of our people, our excellent operational track record, our modern fleet, supported by our balance sheet position will help us continue to outperform and win contracts and position us well for the market's recovery. As for the other matters outstanding, we continue to progress the Petrobras arbitration and our FCPA investigation related to the contracting of the Titanium Explorer. Due to the nature of these items we are not going to make additional comments on these 2 matters in our prepared remarks or during the Q&A session. With that, I would like to turn it over to Cody for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We take our first question from Haithum Nokta with Clarksons Platou Securities. Please go ahead.

Haithum Nokta

Hey, good morning. You know, you guys have obviously already restructured your balance sheet and some of your major peers that focus on drillships are kind of in the process of that restructuring right now. Do you -- since when that -- that the customers' kind of understand that Vantage is kind of a refreshed company now, or is that still kind of an education process that's kind of unfolding? And how do you see the DVI -- the opportunities for the other, your peers to get contracts if they are still in this financial situation?

Ihab Toma

I think you know definitely in the first part of your question, customers have understood very well this is Vantage 2.0 and it is a great company to be working with. We have been really qualifying for customers that we have never qualified for before. I mean we were not even on their bid list before, and not only that we are getting invited now to their bids, we are getting qualified and even getting to the shortlist of the finalist. And these are customers that really did not even invite us to bid prior to a year or two ago.

So, this is clear with the customers. We had also a couple of occasions where we achieved those kind of milestones I was talking about, and in the process of me going to sign the customer in their office. I asked them, so what was the thinking process here and they take me through it and at the end they say, it finally came down to who do we want to work with? So now today, Vantage is the company people want to work with, so I can definitely tick up box, well the first part of your question.

The second part of your question of, what are the others going to do? I think you should ask them that hyphen, but I think some will have to do what we have done a year ago and some will continue to try to fight it and potentially successfully or potentially not. So, but I'll really let you ask them that question, Haithum.

Haithum Nokta

Thank you, Ihab. Then, I think one of the, obviously, there is a focus on reducing cost. I think one of the recent kind of emerging buzz words is, reducing crew needs. Is that something that you've noticed operators either want or be open to and is that something that is realistic that can happen with the existing kind of fleet of rigs that's in the industry?

Ihab Toma

I think reducing crew needs is real. I mean we as an industry, when we were making so much money, we got a little bit relaxed on adding positions on the rigs, and of course, the nice to have positions have been removed. But I think the biggest -- the biggest really change was the actual cost per crew in terms of unit cost and salaries and so on. You have to remember that if you go to 2006, 2007-time frame, the operating cost per rig was half of what it became in 2013 and 2014. And that inflation was caused by the fight for talent as all those new rigs were coming and hitting the industry, and we did not do a good job creating new talent. So, we were all fighting for the same finite pool of people, and basically people working offshore were starting to be getting you know wages that were double what it was five years prior to that.

So that has now been largely corrected, not completed corrected and doesn't have to be I guess completely corrected, but was largely corrected and as long as we still have that big pool of people available compared to working rigs and active rigs, that is there to stay, the minute of course we get back to old rigs going back to work or new rigs coming hitting the market that will change again, but I think that's still few years out.

Haithum Nokta

Okay and then on maybe just on the drillship tendering side, can you maybe just walk us through how much has that really kind of improved over I think the last six months or so? And do you feel that, with oil price cracking here, are some of the more advance tenders, that's going to kind of happen almost another no matter what or if there is a -- if crude goes down at $45, do these tenders that you feel are in late-stages get pushed out and delayed further?

Ihab Toma

Two drivers Haithum for drillships getting work, one is on the development work and one is on the exploration of course. Development require FIDs Final Investment Decisions for multi-billion dollar projects. On those of course the sensitivity to the price of oil is there, but the bigger factor is the cash flow and the cash discipline and the cash focus of the operators. Really, I mean if you look at the cost reductions that they have achieved, the operators have achieved, and these are structural reductions, not only pricing, they are all talking about 60% reductions and they are all talking about the projects being able to make 15% IRR anywhere between $45 and $55.

So, there are plenty of projects to be FID'ed right now. The hesitation I think is more about where the focus is, where are they deploying their capital. They have low-hanging fruits in shale. They do that, they have low-hanging fruits in shallow water and they also do that, incremental oil, much smaller investments and much shorter return time to get your cash back or to get your oil out. And at the same time, they are still of course focusing on paying very significant dividend.

And that will only be correct really by Wall Street and getting the investors to put back the focus on the reserves. You know again, before the financial crisis, it was all about reserves and oil company had its value based on how much reserves they had in the ground, how much proven reserves they had in the ground and if they deplete those reserves, their value was going down accordingly.

Today they are all depleting those reserves, but they are doing a very good job in their cash management and their profits, and they are being rewarded for that. But as they don't replenish the reserves and they are depleting them, at one point, Wall Street again will refocus everybody on having to go back and add reserves again and focusing again on reserve replacement ratio and so on. And this can only happen or not, can only happen, the biggest surprises are out there in deepwater. This is where we can go and make big discoveries or go and start developing a big reservoir and replenish big part of their reserves in [indiscernible].

So, I think this is -- that focus will come back. Now on exploration, this is where it's starting to kind of be no-brainer, the kind of days rates rigs are having. So, we're starting to see -- we started to see already a few months ago, but now starting to see a lot more customers coming out for short-term exploration program.

Those short-term exploration programs are going to keep few rigs busy. It's going to be definitely a big target, a very focused targets for the rigs coming off contract as you roll of contracts, you are very hungry for anything that will keep you from having to stack your rig. So, if someone is out there is offering you a 30-day jobs, a 60-day jobs, even a 90-day job, you know you will kill for that. So, you will have those rigs coming off contract fighting very, very aggressively for those short-term jobs and these will keep those rigs from going -- having to go to stack. But as I said, the inflection point is when the new demand, whether that new demand is coming from the aggregate of those explorations wells or from the FIDs of the development programs.

When that new demand exceeds the numbers of rigs coming off contract, at that point, the cost of reactivating rigs to go back and fill up that short-gap, this is when things are going to really start to look interesting. And of course, it's not going to be like, you know now, the downturn is over, but that will be the inflection point and this is when the reactivation cost becomes a factor in the day rate equation.

Haithum Nokta

Sure. Definitely agree with that. Thank you Ihab and congrats on marching towards getting your rigs all back to work.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, Haithum.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There's no further questions in the queue. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Ihab Toma

Alright, thank you very much everyone. And I look forward to our next quarter and talking to you again in three months' time. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today's conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.