Health Insurance Innovations' (HIIQ) CEO Gavin Southwell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Cynthia Merluzzi - VP & Controller

Gavin Southwell - President, Director & CEO

Michael Hershberger - Treasurer & CFO

Analysts

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Grondahl - Northland Capital Markets

Steven Halper - Cantor Fitzgerald

Frank Sparacino - First Analysis Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Health Insurance Innovations First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Cindy Merluzzi, Corporate Controller for Health Insurance Innovations. Thank you, you may begin.

Cynthia Merluzzi

Thank you and good morning everyone. We're delighted to have you join us today for a discussion about Health Insurance Innovations' 2017 first quarter financial results. By now, you should have received a copy of the press release with the financial results. If you don't have a copy and would like one, please visit our website at investor.hiiquote.com.

On the call this morning with me we have Gavin Southwell, HIIQ's CEO and President; And Mike Hershberger, HIIQ's Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

We will be making forward-looking statements on the call. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements may describe future plans, objectives or goals and these statements are generally identified by words such as anticipate, expect, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to future risks and uncertainties including the risks outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the company's ability to maintain relationships, develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, its ability to retain its members, the amount of commissions paid to the company or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices and changes in development in the United States health insurance system and law.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected or expected in these forward-looking statements. Listeners are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the company in this conference call and the risk factors disclosed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 as well as other reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the company's SEC reports are available on our website at www.hiiquote.com and on the SEC's website. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after this conference call.

At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. The forum will be open for questions following the presentation. With that, I'll turn the call over to our CEO and President, Gavin Southwell.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you, Cindy. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we report HIIQ's first quarter 2017 results. Our first quarter performance demonstrated continued strong demand for our products and solid execution. We are very pleased with our performance. Record first quarter revenues grew by 32% year-over-year to $55.9 million. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share both increased year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $9.7 million, up 127% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter was $0.36, up from $0.17 in the first quarter of 2016.

Sales of our individual and family plans or IFPs continued to accelerate throughout the open enrollment period. We had record policies in force at the end of Q1 2017, 345,000 policies which represents a 34% year-over-year increase. We continue to drive top line growth and bottom line results with strong disciplined execution. Our entire organization continues to embrace a dynamic healthcare industry and we continue to execute our strategy to provide affordable healthcare solutions to consumers. I'm proud of our accomplishments during the first quarter and I look forward to continued success throughout 2017 and beyond.

Our success in the first quarter is a direct result of our work on our key strategic areas of focus. These areas include firstly, maintaining industry leadership in product innovation. We create quality, affordable, and efficiently administered health insurance products to meet the needs of consumers and we continue to believe that the current macro political environment is favorable to our ability to innovate affordable health insurance products. Secondly, strong sales growth through our licensed agent third-party call centers. As well as innovative products, we support our third-party distributors by investing in resource and technology in our customer service, compliance, and call center quality teams and expect to continue to lead our market in this regard throughout 2017.

And thirdly, our focus on scalability and leverage, we have a sophisticated technology driven platform with demonstrated operating leverage, which we will continue to enhance whilst controlling our cost base. During the first quarter, we added several additional hospital indemnity plans to our industry leading line-up. These products provide additional diversity and value to our product portfolio. We also added new supplemental plans and continue to improve our bundling capabilities increasing the value proposition for our consumers.

We continued to execute on our plan to deliver scalability in our operations. As I previously discussed, the heart of our operating model is our highly scalable technology driven quote by print platform. It provides 24/7 real-time transaction type of services. This platform drives our scalability as a cloud-based administrator fulfilling the needs of our consumers, our agents, and our carriers, it's a foundation of our differentiated distribution channel including call centers and our emerging broker network and it is also a backbone of our direct-to-consumer website agilehealthinsurance.com.

Now I'd like to provide an update on the rule issued by Department of Health and Human Services or HHS related to short-term medical insurance or STM under the Obama administration. HHS issued a rule change in 2016 STM policies to be no more than 3 months in duration and requires that specific language be used to explain non-compliance with the Affordable Care Act as well as providing a 3 months STM allowing consumers to reapply. We believe strong demand continues to exist for the STM product and other affordable health insurance options and we will continue to provide innovative and affordable health insurance products. The HHS rule limiting STM to 3 months and yet allowing reapplies was implemented on April 1, 2017. With respect to our STM sales, year-over-year sales increased during the month of April. Our fixed indemnity product, we refer to as hospital indemnity or limited medical has become increasingly more popular with consumers. We believe that hospital indemnity addresses many of the consumers' affordable health insurance needs and the total addressable market opportunity maybe even greater than that of STM.

With respect to the potential repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, we have prepared product and marketing strategies for the various potential outcomes. Consumers come to us looking for solutions to their affordable healthcare needs and we intend to continue to provide affordable solutions and we believe we are uniquely positioned for future regulatory change. We are working with various states as they review our numerous carriers and distributors compliance with state insurance regulations. We are proactively communicating and cooperating with all applicable regulatory agencies and we have provided a detailed action plan to regulators that summarizes the company's enhanced compliance and control mechanisms. It is too early to determine whether any of these regulatory examinations will have a material impact on the company. We look forward to working with state and federal insurance regulators to ensure consumers continue to have access to health insurance products that meet their personal and financial needs.

The sum of our outlook for full year 2017, our goals are straightforward, top line growth with adjusted EBITDA growing faster than revenue. The drivers are best-in-class products, our use of data, compliant distributors while achieving market-leading customer satisfaction. Throughout 2017, we will continue expansion of our third-party call center distribution both adding new distributors and increasing organically, sales at our existing distributors.

We will continue to invest in our technology platform including agilehealthinsurance.com to enhance our scalability and maintain our competitive advantage. We will also be adding additional best-in-class IFP and supplemental products in 2017 to keep driving value for our consumers. Based on our strong first quarter, we are increasing our full year guidance for both revenue and earnings. We are increasing our expected 2017 revenue to $212 million to $222 million and we are increasing our adjusted EBITDA to between $36 million and $39 million or approximately 30% to 40% increase year-over-year and non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.40 and $1.50.

We expect that our strongest sales quarters for 2017 will be Q1 and Q4, consistent with last year and that aggregate customer acquisition cost at Agile included in SG&A expense will be higher during our seasonally stronger sales quarters due to the upfront nature of recognizing these marketing costs for accounting purposes. We're off to a strong start to 2017 and we are optimistic about the future. HIIQ is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for affordable health insurance solutions. We appreciate your time today, thank you for your interest in our company and I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Hershberger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Michael Hershberger

Thanks, Gavin and good morning everyone. As Gavin mentioned, 2017 is off to a strong start. Record revenue, record adjusted EBITDA, and record policies in force at the end of Q1. We have executed on several strategic initiatives that contributed to the acceleration of sales and profit during the open enrollment period that ended January 31, 2017 and should contribute sustained growth throughout the remainder of 2017 and beyond. We will continue to invest in what we consider to be attractive growth opportunities in 2017. We anticipate continued leverage of our SGA throughout the year.

I'd like to share with you some of the key highlights from the first quarter of 2017. Our first quarter revenues were $55.9 million, an increase of 31.5% compared to last year and 8.6% sequentially. Our total policies in force increased to a record 345,000 at the end of the first quarter, up 33.8% year-over-year and 18.9% sequentially. We experienced strong growth in our short-term medical and hospital indemnity plans that we refer to as individual and family plans or IFPs with the strongest growth occurring in our hospital indemnity plans. Additionally, we continue to add new products to our portfolio that help us to continue to meet the affordable health insurance needs of our members. Total submitted IFP policies for the quarter were up 22.7% year-over-year and 37.3% sequentially.

Total SGA expenses were $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2017, up $3.4 million year-over-year. And breaking down the Q1 SGA expenses, approximately $3.8 million were spent on marketing, leads, and advertising, $800,000 in stock compensation expenses, and another $800,000 in transaction, severance, restructuring, and other charges. The remaining core of our SGA for Q1 was $9.8 million or 17.6% of revenue compared to 20.1% of revenue in Q1 2016 and 16.5% in Q4 of 2016. The driver of this metric continues to be our highly scalable technology platform integrating carriers and distributors while allowing consumers to quote their policy, buy their policy, print their insurance card, and electronically secure health insurance coverage. We're also seeing improved leverage in SGA resulting from continued scrutiny of all SGA spend. We expect continued improvement in our ratio of core SGA to revenue throughout 2017. EBITDA was $8 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $3.5 million in the same period in 2016. First quarter 2017 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.58 compared to $0.12 in Q1 of 2016 and a loss of $0.03 sequentially. Included in our GAAP earnings was a $0.14 tax benefit that resulted from the early adoption of an accounting policy related to share-based payment transactions.

Turning to our non-GAAP metrics, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share increased both year-over-year and sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was a record $9.7 million compared to $4.2 million in Q1 2016 and $8.9 million sequentially. We continued to execute on our plan to grow our top line revenue and control our SGA spend. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue increased to 17.3% for Q1 2017 compared to 10% in Q1 2016 and 17.2% sequentially. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter was $0.36 compared to $0.17 in Q1 2016 and $0.35 sequentially. We believe that our non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share provide a meaningful measure of our financial performance.

We provided a reconciliation of our GAAP metrics to our non-GAAP metrics in our earnings press release that was published last night. We continue to make secured short-term loans to our distributors, based on actual sales, that we refer to as advanced commissions. These advanced commissions assist our distributors with upfront policyholder acquisition costs and provide them with working capital. We recover the advanced commissions from future commissions earned by the distributors on premiums collected over the period in which the policies renew. In the first quarter, we experienced a $1.3 million decrease in advanced commission loans that we provide to our distributors for a total of $35.7 million outstanding at March 31, 2017. We expect our advanced commission balance to remain at similar levels throughout 2017.

Cash and short-term investments totaled $15.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017, up $3.6 million during the quarter and we had no debt during the quarter. We expect to generate cash flow from operations throughout 2017. Based on our first quarter results and projections for the remainder of the year, we are raising all of our 2017 guidance metrics. We now expect revenue to range from $212 million to $222 million, adjusted EBITDA to range from $36 million to $39 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share to range from $1.40 to $1.50. Our earnings reflect continued strong operational results and improved scalability offset by accelerated product development and implementation expenses and our expected upfront recognition of our consumer acquisition costs at agilehealthinsurance.com.

We believe that we are well positioned to continue our success in the dynamic individual health insurance marketplace. We expect to deliver strong results through our continued expansion of innovative products, continued expansion of our distribution networks including both existing and new distributors, maximizing our e-commerce opportunity, providing best-in-class customer service, and continued scalability driven by our technology.

Thank you for your time today and now we'd like to open up the call for questions, Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Mark Argento of Lake Street Capital.

Mark Argento

Quick question for you in terms of -- it looks like short-term continues to perform fairly nicely, but also possible indemnities picking up as well. Could you break down the mix in terms of the growth in the quarter?

Michael Hershberger

Thanks, Mark, appreciate the question. So as we look forward -- as we look back on the first quarter, we saw a more robust growth with our limited medical than we did with short-term major medical. I would say that there were -- if we look at the total -- probably in the 55% to 45% range limited medical over short-term major medical.

Gavin Southwell

Yes, which is a great theme for us. So we saw growth across both products, which we're happy with, but we continue to see a theme of hospital indemnity or limited medical product growing at a more accelerated rate than the STM product, but, of course, we're happy to reassure everybody that we prepared for the rule change for STM that came in place on the April 1 and we had greater sales in April 2017 than we had in prior year. So good news across both of those kind of core products.

Mark Argento

So just so I understand, obviously, both grew, but you said -- maybe you could just -- the 55% versus 45% kind of reconcile that again for me?

Michael Hershberger

Sure, yes, 55% of our IFPs were limited medical in the first quarter and about 45% were short-term major medical.

Mark Argento

And then, I think Gavin you had mentioned in your prepared remarks about new distribution partners or new distributors coming on to the platform, could you elaborate on that a little bit?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, we had a lot of success in attracting new distribution to add to our existing partners. So from our existing partners, we've seen good organic growth which we're very happy with and we've been very happy with some additional distribution that we've also added. What I'd flag is winning new distribution and getting them physically set up on to our platform and trained is a quick process. We have invested a lot in our technology platform and getting people up and running is pretty quick. What we do after that is, we want to make sure that the distribution is meeting our compliance standards, which are higher than anybody else in our industry and so we track them very closely over that initial period, live, the number of sales, the number of cancellations, the number of customer service calls. There's a lot of different metrics in there.

So we wait a period of time after we've added new distribution and we've ensured that the partnership is working the way that we want before we bake in the impact -- the upside into our figures, which is of course is the right thing to do because we want to have some certainty that it's panning out the way that we planned. So we've had some good success, we haven't built that into the figures and I think as we go through '17, we'd expect to see some good upside there.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Richard Close of Canaccord Genuity.

Richard Close

Gavin, I was wondering if you could comment a little bit on the risk premium back to the carriers as a percentage of premium equivalents that was -- it came in a lot better than what we were looking for and I think year-over-year improvement there, can you just talk a little bit about that?

Gavin Southwell

I'm going to hand over to Michael Hershberger to take the first part of that and then I'll kind of give a summary comment at the end. So, Hersh?

Michael Hershberger

Thanks, Richard, and as we continue to look forward into 2017, we're looking at not only our SGA spend, controlling our SGA spend, but we're looking at all different kinds of revenues. So as we continue to work with our carrier partners, we work to identify not only those products that are optimal for the consumer, but those products that are optimal for HIIQ as well.

Richard Close

Would you expect similar levels throughout the rest to the year or how should we think about that?

Gavin Southwell

There's a couple of different parts here, so we started a process of working with carriers and really trying to get as much benefit out of them as possible, first, a consumer in terms of expanding out the coverages that were available and secondly for HIIQ, in terms of what we were able to retain from a commercial point of view. So that process hasn't finished. We'll continue to kind of work through carriers and the impact of that will filter through in '17 and into '18 and we expect to see meaningful positive impact to our financials as we go through '17 and '18. The other side is, as we have a continued rise in sales at agilehealthinsurance.com, the pricing there and the makeup of those products is slightly different. So I think as we go through this process and we see those figures come through, we'll provide a greater narrative so people can understand exactly what those drivers are, but the short answer is yes, we'd expect to see continued improvement certainly through '17 and '18.

Richard Close

Okay. Next question I guess, Hersh is on the advanced commissions and obviously a lower level of advanced commissions positive on the cash flow front. Can you just walk us through that line item and how we should think about that? Why is that going down and what exactly that means when they're going down?

Michael Hershberger

Sure, just kind of as a recap, advanced commissions are secured distributor financing. So we make loans from time-to-time to our distributors. Not all distributors want advances and so that there is not a ratio with respect to advanced commissions to sales. So it's certainly not a reflection on our sales. The way that we look at it is we look at it as certainly as a generating additional cash flow. We're looking at advanced commissions to remain fairly constant throughout 2017.

Richard Close

Has anything changed there? You just mentioned that some of your distributors don't take advanced commissions. Has anything else changed with respect to that and why that's going to be relatively flat as you experience revenue growth?

Gavin Southwell

Well, I guess for my part, over the last 12 months, we had questions from people coming in around advances growing and the balance that was there. So we looked at, okay, can we use our carriers balance sheet, they have gigantic balance sheets, why don't we use some of those their cash in order to give advances to distributors who want it. So we implemented that which allowed us to kind of reduce the growth in advances at a slower rate than we were increasing our revenue. So we see that as a positive. And the other side is, we're fortunate in that we've attracted some excellent very large grown up distribution who have less of a need for advances than perhaps other distribution. And so for us, there isn't a kind of direct intrinsic link between growth in advances and revenue. We think it's a good thing to have advances, it certainly can help and it can drive growth. It works for a lot of our distribution, it doesn't work for everybody. We have the ability to take cash from carriers. Really, what we wanted to show is as a business, we're in a really good cash position compared to where this business has been historically. We're generating a very large amount of cash.

Our cash position keeps improving time-over-time and as a management team, we wanted to be able to kind of focus on that metric. So I hope I gave some color because I think historically, you would have seen more of a link between that balance and the revenue and I think we've taken some steps to kind of remove that direct link. We're not trying to lessen the positive nature of advances, it does generate an income for us, it does make distribution sticky, but it's not as directly linked as it has been historically. So I hope that's helpful. I think that gives a bit of color.

Richard Close

And I guess my last question would be, just to dive into the comments that the first quarter and the fourth quarter are seasonally strongest, I know you don't give quarterly guidance, I think the Street's at revenue of $52.9 million in the second quarter, adjusted earnings around $0.35 and just curious if you're comfortable with those numbers putting that into the context of you say in the first quarter and the fourth quarter are strongest.

Gavin Southwell

Yes, I mean we're in a nice position in the business here. We sell policies in quarter one and in April that we know are going to last throughout 2017 and some into 2018. So we have a unique position compared to a lot of businesses where we can kind of see forward and got a long runway in order to kind of get a guide as to how future quarters are looking and that's great as a management team. So we're really happy with Q4 and Q1, we've had record quarters, record results across the board and we think that sets us up really well for the rest of the year. There's a lot of noise, we're in a pretty dynamic market. There's noise again today and last night. We've had this for several months now and I think we've responded to it very well. I look at our market, I look at our competitors and I feel that we're very well positioned not just for '17, but I think building into '18 as well. So you're right, we don't give quarterly guidance, but we have just raised our full year guidance for '17 on both revenue and adjusted earnings and we do have a history of outperforming.

Richard Close

So there's no reason why there would be a big step down in earnings in the second quarter?

Gavin Southwell

No, we just really wanted to flag that there has been a seasonality in prior periods in Q4 and Q1 and because we're on such a growth path and people can see that we have great sequential growth as well as year-over-year growth. I think we were just highlighting that we can have a great '17 and '18, we don't necessarily always have to have sequential growth as well. So it's still the right thing to kind of flag that to people because not everybody understands that some of the market dynamic that's there. So it's really just trying to be as helpful as possible for the audience.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Mike Grondahl of Northland Capital Markets.

Michael Grondahl

Could you expand a little bit on your comments about April, post the HHS rule change. Was that better than sort of your internal expectations if sales were up year-over-year?

Gavin Southwell

We wanted to give guidance to April, it felt amiss to talk about Q1. Everyone was aware that a new rule change came in April 1 and we talked about it a lot. So we wanted to be able to say, look, we saw a very healthy April in terms of performance that was there. To echo some of my previous comments, we feel that we're very well positioned, we're very happy with the year-to-date. In this business, we do a lot of pre-planning. We've got the access to giant amounts of data, not just from our business, but we deal with over 100 distributors, we have over 20 carriers. There's a lot of analytical work that's there. We have brokers who are involved and we also of course have HealthPocket, which gives us an oversight of every available product and of course we have the online business as well. So we spend a lot of time looking at what's happening on a daily sales point, a weekly sales point, a monthly sales point and constantly adjusting our models for different scenarios. So I think we've got a good view of how '17 is playing out and we're really happy with Q1 and also with April.

Michael Grondahl

Got it. Secondly, you provided an update kind of on your progress with new distributors. Could you also touch on any progress you're making with new carriers?

Gavin Southwell

When we attract a new carrier and we -- in our market, as we announce record quarters and we keep growing the way that we are, we are aware that we're fairly uniquely positioned in our market and we're very visible and so having attracted some new carriers, we're going through a process of launching products and getting them out there to our distribution and getting that established and so we looked at putting out press announcements to talk about some of the carriers that we'd added and we decided instead, we'll save that until after we've kind of gone through this bedding-in period. So, I think from our side, we made some great progress with carriers. I'd like to give some more detail, but from a commercial point of view, as we said before, we think '17 is a great opportunity for this business.

So the focus for us is let's focus on getting these products to the consumer who'll really benefit from the work we've done to provide broader coverages than you can historically get from these products and the consumer really needs that right now in this market and let's focus on that side and then I think we'll talk about it once we can see the impact of those products coming into our financials. So I'm sorry not to give more color, it simply with -- there's an opportunity we're laser focused on executing on this year and that's the priority.

Michael Grondahl

Got it, got it. And then lastly, did you see sort of the last quarter or 2, any change in kind of the retention of your policies or the duration of your policies for STM, limited medical or the supplements?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, I'll start and I'll hand over to Hersh. So there are some favorable signs in there in terms of our product mix. So we're seeing the hospital indemnity of a limited medical product grow at a more accelerated rate than STM and that has a greater lifetime value and so that has a material positive impact on our book of business. And so that's -- I mean, we are very happy with. Internally, we became a lot more obsessed with our data and what's happening within our book of business. So we're doing a lot of around retention and the ability for products to be able to last longer and that's by product, by carrier across the piece. And so that impacts the bundles that we're putting together and providing the distributors as we add distribution, as we add carriers, this work kind of builds upon itself. So I'd say that we're absolutely seeing some positive signs in terms of retention. The length of time is increasing in terms of products that are staying. The impact of that hitting our figures, it will filter through, again kind of through '17 and '18 and we won't see the full benefit, but that's a good place to be. We'll see kind of incremental gains as we move through the piece.

Michael Hershberger

That was great color on that and I would also add maybe our really laser focus on improved customer service and providing these best-in-class products have really been the function of that is the improved duration of our products.

Gavin Southwell

No, thank you. I did want to comment on that. We spend a lot of time, we invested a lot of time and energy in 2016. We added significant resource to our customer service and to our compliance departments. We added some very senior market people and a lot bodies. So our customer service response time is down to 2 seconds if you call our customer service. In our market, the average is way, way, way above that. We have a compliance team that's of a very significant size compared to businesses that have a far greater scale to ourselves and we have a complaint ratio which is at 0%. So we do have complaints, but we're at such a low level, it rounds down to 0.0 something and that's a great position to be in and we do that very deliberately, one is it's the right thing to do. This is individual health insurance and treating the consumer the right way, trying to help them understand what is a complex process and it's a very personal product to buy, it's very important that it's the right thing to do, but from a commercial point of view, if you can improve customer satisfaction and you can improve retention, the impact that has on your data and your stats and feeding through to your financials is very meaningful.

So we did that work in '16. We're building on that and we'll see the impact flowing through in '17 and '18. So there won't be any additional cost for this year. We already absorbed that cost in '16 and we were very happy with '16's financials. I just really wanted to give that flavor of sort of our approach and our view as to what we've done to kind of build out this business and prepare ourselves for the future, position ourselves for the opportunity that's ahead of us.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from Steven Halper of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Steven Halper

Could you just talk about your views on the competitive environment in the short-term medical area especially after the changes that were implemented as of April 1?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, happily. The position that we have is favorable to perhaps our competition in that we have several carriers who provide STM products to our business on our technology platform and we have the ability to decide to choose which product goes to which distribution. And so when a regulatory change like that is announced, we work with each carrier in order to come up with the best solution for the consumer and that means that we had a lot of interested parties, a lot of aligned interests and it means that we were able to design solutions to the consumer, which meant that they were no worse off under the new legislation taking place on the 1st of April than they were prior to that. So the way that we did that, the way we designed it, we believe is unique in the STM market and it’s to do with the carriers agreeing to treat claims to kind of look through the periods so that it doesn't have a detrimental effect to the consumer by having 3 month policies and we think that's great for the consumer.

So we feel very proud that we were able to do that and it gives us a competitive advantage. So what we saw is a distribution out there who had previously worked with carriers, who were able to come up with similar solutions much more open to working with a business like ours than perhaps previously. So I think there's a bigger point here as well is that the STM change was a real change crystallized and that happened in our market that could have had an impact on our business and we're happy to say that change happened and April, we were ahead of prior year and Q1 we have record results across the board leading up to it. So I think it gives a bigger insight into our ability to adapt to change and so I think we absolutely have a competitive advantage in the STM market and I think once people understand that and then we can talk to them around look here's what's happening with our customer service and our compliance which are market leading, here's our technology platform, which allows you to significantly improve your ease of doing business, here's our approach to supplemental products and how this can help you as a distributor improve your sales and your retention and all of that good stuff.

And so that rule change, if anything, really helped us kind of highlight the things that we often talk about which is our ability to innovate and our ability to leverage these multiple carrier relationships. So we are very satisfied with how that whole process played out and so that's why we wanted to talk a little about April to kind of reassure people look, this is an actual change that happened and this is how we responded and we're very proud of that.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Frank Sparacino of First Analysis.

Frank Sparacino

Gavin, just wanted to go back to some of the earlier commentary around distribution capacity and try to get a sense of the additions your making this year in terms of how much additional capacity and I realize there's still productivity gains that you had within the existing channel, but just trying to get a sense of how much growth you think we'll have there?

Gavin Southwell

I'll be slightly careful because we -- I think that we've attracted a new distribution that certainly has the potential to be significant and I think that once we've created new relationships, there is that kind of bedding-in period and once we get past that period and we know that -- and there's no reason why it shouldn't of course, but we are very kind of pragmatic here is once we can see the compliance metrics are operating the way that we want, that the customer experience is working out the way that we need it to happen and all of those other things, that's when we'll start kind of building the impact on that distribution to our financials. So I'd say that I think there's great potential there. We're very happy with the progress we have made in that regard. It's a competitive market, it's a dynamic market and I think we're well positioned and that's why we've been able to have this success. So we are happy to talk about it, but in terms of giving specific guidance, it's probably a little early for that, but certainly as we go through '17, we'll be able to refer to it in a lot more detail. So I hope that's helpful. I know it's not the -- I hope that's helpful.

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Southwell for any additional or closing comments.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you very much. Overall, we have a proposed rule that already hit our market and we've overcome all the kind of attention that currently is on healthcare in the US. I really just wanted to make the overarching point that our strategy hasn't changed. We are a consumer advocate and we've made significant investment in technology and resource to provide market leading customer service and compliance and by building on that and our enhanced use of data and our ability to work with leading carriers as well as distribution all across the nation, I think we're very well positioned for future growth and the need for affordable products the health insurance market in our market is only rising.

So whenever we look at changes happening in our market, we feel very confident about our ability to execute against our plan and we think that shown by our performance in -- certainly in the last two quarters. So I just wanted to thank you for your time and your interest in our business and we look forward to speaking again to you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. Today's conference has concluded. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

