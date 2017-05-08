Oil: Don't Freak Out!

If OPEC has, indeed, cut, if we make an adjustment for Libya and the US, and if all other oil data is correct according to the EIA, things are interesting.

The other day, oil prices crashed, falling by more than 5% on at least one occasion and ending the week down by more than 6%. As a value investor, I've learned to detach myself but even during such wild times, it can be hard to keep one's cool (though I did buy shares of one of my E&P operators in a moment of levelheadedness). Seeing the descent in prices, I decided that it would be a wise time to re-evaluate my oil thesis, to see if I am missing something.

Having done so, I decided that it would be interesting to go over my thoughts and detail why, precisely, I am not terribly concerned and to also give my thoughts on what my conclusions should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

A look at the fears

In a call to one of my partners during the day, I spoke in a little detail about what is happening with oil. In my own words, every few months the oil markets tend to have a tantrum, sending prices of the commodity and, in response, energy-related firms, down only to see them move higher again shortly after. Having already reviewed some of the data involving my long thesis, I said that I didn't see the downturn in prices on Thursday as being anything other than that kind of reaction by the market.

Now, before I continue, I should make one thing clear. While I have been bullish on oil for a while, I do, in my articles, let people know when the picture looks (short-term at least) more bearish than bullish. I am not a perma-bull. In fact, I know that there are two things that could easily throw energy prices back into the $30, or even the $20, range. The first of these would be OPEC deciding to resume pumping increasing amounts of oil again (alongside non-OPEC nations like Russia). The other would be a scenario where US oil production roars back so much that it eclipses the cuts made by the groups.

Right now, the fear surrounding oil markets seems to revolve around both of these. On on hand, investors are cautious about whether or not OPEC and non-OPEC nations will extend their cuts (I think they should cut further but that may not be realistic). On the other hand, they are scared about the very real case of US output rising. Regarding the OPEC/non-OPEC extension, recent news seems to indicate that there is little to worry about; OPEC and non-OPEC nations are probably going to extend their cuts. They pretty much have to.

The US production picture, on the other hand, is a little scarier. You see, according to the EIA's (Energy Information Administration's) weekly oil figures, production is already back up to around 9.3 million barrels per day. Now, to be fair, in an earlier article, I made the case that the EIA's weekly figures will probably be too high compared to reality once monthly data comes into the picture, but there is no denying that production is rising. After all, in January of this year, using the official monthly figures (which are more accurate than the weekly ones), oil production came in around 8.84 million barrels per day. In February (the most recent that data's available for), this figure had grown to 9.03 million barrels per day.

Why I'm not worried

At this point in time, even though US production is rising, I'm not that concerned. My rationale is simple. In order to explain, I need to make some assumptions about the oil market. First, I am going to assume that, with two exceptions, the EIA's projections in its Short-Term Energy Outlook are correct for this year. The first exception relates to OPEC production. The EIA believes that OPEC will continue to grow output this year but I see this as unlikely. Instead, I am going to take OPEC's own estimate of production for March of this year, 31.928 million barrels per day, as though it's 100% and will apply for the rest of this year.

The one exception to this relates to production from Libya. Recent reports have shown Libyan oil production coming in at around 760 thousand barrels per day now, up from OPEC's estimate in March of 622 thousand barrels per day. If Libya has its way, production could climb higher by year end. In my estimates, I'm going to assume that, for the rest of this year (for all of the second quarter through the fourth quarter) production averages the 760 thousand barrels per day it's at now.

The other exception relating to my model is that I'm assuming the EIA is wrong about US oil production. In the second quarter, the EIA believes US output averaged 9.15 million barrels per day. To be safe, I'm going to assume it's at 9.30 million barrels per day. In the third quarter, I'm going to assume that it will have risen to average 9.50 million barrels per day, up 0.29 million barrels per day compared to their own forecast of 9.21 million barrels per day, and in the fourth quarter I'm going to assume that it's at 9.70 million barrels per day, up from 9.53 million for their own forecast.

If we assume that all other supply and demand figures by the EIA happen to be correct for this year, we end up with the table below. As you can see, even if Libyan estimates for today are correct for the rest of this year and if US production rises at my higher pace compared to the EIA's lower pace, and if even their other non-OPEC nation output figures are accurate, we would have a deficit in the second quarter of this year by 0.12 million barrels per day. In the third quarter, this deficit would be 0.89 million barrels per day and in the fourth it would be 0.47 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

What all of this means is that, if OPEC has cut by how much it says it has and if my estimates and the EIA's estimates are right, we could see, from the start of the second quarter through the end of the fourth, global OECD stocks drop by 136.04 million barrels. Even if my numbers are off by, say, 0.25 million barrels per day, stocks would still drop by 67.29 million barrels per day. The reason why we may not be seeing much of this now may relate to the fact that second quarter inventory draws globally may only be 10.92 million barrels according to my base estimate and, when you consider the paradigm shift in US exports, not to mention other points of uncertainty and timing, it's possible this could be missed by looking at just the US picture.

Takeaway

Right now, the oil markets are scared. This is not to say that they shouldn't be concerned, though. Certainly, if OPEC and non-OPEC nations don't extend their deal and/or if US production soars materially higher, we could have a reason to turn bearish. That said, if OPEC has truly cut and if the EIA is wrong about the US picture and if Libyan output stays elevated, the situation still looks remarkably positive for oil bulls at this stage in the game. Of course, this could change at some point, but as of right now, all I can conclude is that the markets seem to be having an unjustified tantrum, not reacting efficiently to true developments in the energy space.

