Acme United Still Looks Attractive

But new products are hitting, the M&A strategy has been a success and Europe is looking like a growth market.

I've liked Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU) for some time now, and after the company's Q1 report last month I see little reason to change my opinion. Acme isn't the sexiest company - scissors, fishing knives, and first aid kits don't draw much in the way of headlines - but its performance has been consistently impressive for the last year-plus now. Management looks solid (and incentivized), recent M&A is working out, and the company still has growth ahead of it.

ACU has become more expensive over the past few months, in particular: a 15.5x multiple to 2017 EPS guidance of $1.76 is 2-3 turns above where the stock traditionally has traded. There's a reasonable amount of debt on the balance sheet, and some growth concerns remaining in parts of the business.

But there's also opportunity here, particularly after a strong quarter in Europe, and a recent 7%+ pullback offers a more attractive entry point. I don't think ACU is going to double again over the next 15 months, but a continuation of recent performance should get the stock above $30, and implies double-digit upside from current levels.

The Numbers Look Good

Q1 revenue increased almost 10% - and over half of that was organic. The acquisition of Spill Magic, which makes absorbents used to clean spills in commercial and retail settings, contributed 4.3 points of the growth. US revenue increased 9%, Canada was down 3% in local currency, and European sales rose a sharp 38%.

For a company that probably targets GDP-plus growth, the top line figures are extremely strong. Cuda fishing tools and Camillus hunting and fishing knives gained share. The First Aid business - now generating over 35% of sales, per disclosures last year - is growing nicely. The DMT knife sharpeners business - acquired last year - is "ahead of our expectations," per the Q1 presentation.

The performance in Europe was the most impressive. CEO Walter Johnsen said on the Q1 conference call that most of the 38% growth was "organic, normal, every-day growth." The Westcott scissors brand is gaining share on the Continent. DMT is expanding, and now being sold through an office in Germany instead of by U.S. personnel. Online sales are increasing as well. The presentation cites grocer Lidl, retailer Metro and - perhaps most interestingly - B2B distributor Lyreco as clients on the Continent. Those three customers seem to represent a legitimate opportunity across channels - particularly since it was the office supply channel that drove 9% growth last year, per the 10-K.

It might be too early and too optimistic to see Europe as a major game-changer for Acme, given that the region generated just $7 million in sales in 2016 (about 5.6% of Acme's total revenue). But it's starting to look like Acme has a long-term opportunity that could add a point or so of consolidated growth going forward - not a minor impact given the profile of the overall business.

Meanwhile, gross margins increased 200 bps, to 38%, as Acme reaped the benefits of factory consolidation in the First Aid business. SG&A did deleverage ~100 bps, and came in a bit high, which CFO Paul Driscoll attributed to variable costs and higher headcount. But Acme still managed to leverage the 10% growth, with net income rising 17% year-over-year.

All told, it was a very strong quarter. And it seems to argue that the company's post-crisis growth should continue this year:

ACU revenue, source: Q1 investor presentation

ACU EPS, source: Q1 investor presentation

The Strategy Looks Better

Where Q1 helps the bull case for ACU isn't just in what growth was generated, but how that growth was generated. Acme is a stock that pretty much was left for 'dead money' just a few years ago. The core Westcott business relied heavily on Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and Office Depot (NYSE:ODP): the office channel drove 60% of 2010 revenue, according to the Q1 presentation, and mass market another one-third. ACU was a micro-cap with limited growth opportunities - and, in fact, secular challenges.

The strength in Q1 2017 is coming pretty much for moves made over the past few years. The First Aid business was acquired in 2014, and has performed admirably. Efforts to consolidate the manufacturing footprint caused some disruption, but Acme now is reaping the benefits of that work, as seen in the gross margin expansion in Q1. DMT was acquired a little over a year ago: its sales are solid, and Acme is taking it overseas and into new channels. The same potential exists for Spill Magic; Acme already has begun the process of cross-selling Spill Magic and its clean-up kits to first aid customers (and vice versa).

Investments in Europe are working, as seen by the accelerated growth, and e-commerce sales are growing substantially. On the Q1 call, Johnsen said Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) "five years ago was not a very large customer" but by year-end could possibly the second or third largest customer. That implies Amazon could drive in the range of 10% of 2017 revenue, as the top two a year ago (I believe Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is #1 and Staples #2) generated 14% and 11% of sales. E-commerce sales overall hit 12% in 2016 - and Acme has managed that transition without losing much, if anything, in the way of margins.

The overall strategy here has worked well, and there's little reason to see that changing any time soon. M&A is on point. The company has transitioned away from office supplies - and office store channels - to better growth markets. The products are in demand: Cuda and Camillus are getting good reviews and a new hot glue gun from Westcott is getting good distribution and sounds intriguing. Acme United is executing very well at the moment, and has been for some time. That's supported by the numbers - but it matters, too, beyond the numbers.

Valuation and Nitpicking The Bull Case

At the moment, the issue really comes down to price. There's certainly a Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price" argument for ACU overall, particularly at 15-16x earnings. But there are some modest concerns surrounding valuation. EPS obviously has been helped by recent growth and by increasing leverage. The trailing EV/EBITDA (unadjusted) multiple is 12.6x, using figures from the Q1 presentation, and still ~12x backing out share-based comp (as many publicly traded companies do). On the same basis, the net leverage ratio is in the 3.3x range. Acme does have a reasonably defensive portfolio, which limits downside somewhat, but enterprise multiples aren't quite as cheap as the 15x+ P/E would suggest.

The other question is the extent to which organic growth is contributing to profit. EBITDA increased 22% year-over-year in Q1, or $340K; but with Spill Magic generating $1.3 million in EBITDA in 2016, per the press release, its contribution over two months could have been as much as $200K, or over half that growth. (It's hard to tell if that's the case; initial profits may have been much lower, given upfront costs. Run-rate revenue for the first two months was a bit ahead of the $6.3 million in 2016 sales for Spill Magic as a standalone.)

Those concerns don't break the bull case, however. ACU might be a bit more expensive than it appears - but it's still reasonably cheap. Valuation is a bit of a 'feel' exercise here, given the lack of credible comps, but 12x EBITDA in this market for anything defensive isn't out of hand, and reverse-engineered DCF calculations only suggest that low- to mid-single-digit free cash flow growth is priced in, depending on the duration of that growth projected.

And neither multiple is particularly dear for a company that's clearly being well-run, clearly executing, and generating solid shareholder returns. Acme probably has to pause its M&A strategy a bit given the balance sheet, but assuming $6-7 million in FCF this year it could look at targets again next year. Johnsen is 66 and continued success could make ACU an interesting tuck-in target for larger players if he decides to cash out (Johnsen owns 15% of the company). There's simply enough in the numbers and in the strategy here to pay a reasonable price. And 15x earnings seems a more than reasonable price.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.