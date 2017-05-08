Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Post-Earnings Analysis

Source: Morningstar

Investors who took positions in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock one year ago would have earned a return of negative 9.65%. During the same period, the Nasdaq earned 29% in capital gains. Shareholders and potential investors of ALXN may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether ALXN stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the company's earnings, peer analysis & valuation, street expectations & fundamentals. That might help answer whether ALXN stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

ALXN reported better than expected earnings in 3 out of 5 earnings. It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on April 23rd. The company reported adjusted EPS $1.38 for the quarter, topping street estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $870 million for the quarter, compared to the street estimate of $826 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted adjusted EPS $1.11. ALXN has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $157.02 (CMP $128.82). The firm's market cap is $28.63.

"We delivered continued double-digit revenue growth in the quarter from our complement and metabolic portfolios and achieved important regulatory milestones towards the potential approval of Soliris as a treatment for patients with refractory gMG in the U.S., Europe and Japan. We also demonstrated strong commercial execution for Soliris while simultaneously enrolling patients with PNH and aHUS into the ALXN1210 Phase 3 trials. —Ludwig Hantson, CEO, Alexion

Management Guidance 2017

Consensus Estimates Analysis

The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the FY2016 (up 18% YoY). Currently, analysts expect ALXN to generate revenue of $3.48 billion (up 13% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $4.04 Billion (up 16% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

Analysts are expecting ALXN to post EPS of $5.31 in 2017. That represents a rise of 14% from $4.65 in 2016. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 24x and PEG ratio 1.4. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $6.60 , which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 19x. This is in line with the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Source of Revenue

In 1Q17, Soliris contributed 90% of total revenue. This product was followed by Strensiq, which contributed 9% and Kanuma contributed 1% of total revenue. Soliris revenue were $783 million, compared to $665 million in Q12016. Strensiq revenue were $74 million, compared to $33 million in Q12016.Kanuma revenue were $12 million, compared to $2 million in Q12016.

Income Statement Analysis

Total revenues in Q12017 were $870 million, a 24 percent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

Over the past 5 quarters, operating income margin increased to 24.37% from 23.66%. This is primarily due to decreasing trend in cost of revenue. Also, net income margin improved from 13.15% to 19.54% . During the same period, interest expense has reduced from 3.41% to 2.76% (% revenue), highlighting improving financial health of the company.

Alexion's strong performance in the first quarter positions us well for continued success in 2017 and beyond. As we continue to grow our business, we will be anchored by a culture of compliance and driven by passion and dedication to patients. I am excited to work with our team to capitalize on Alexion's fundamentals to drive continued momentum and long-term growth by enhancing our commercial, R&D and capital allocation priorities to drive superior financial performance and shareholder returns. —Ludwig Hantson, CEO, Alexion.

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. In FY2016, free cash flow was $753 million, increasing by $364 million compared to FY2012.

Piotroski F Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock

The Piotroski score is a simple 9 point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values like SHPG. The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

Current Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.



I have discussed, that based on forward P/E ratio ALXN is trading in line with the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Price/Book ratio is 3.3x which is below industry average of 6.5x. Price/Sales and Price/Cash Flow is 9.0x & 23.9x is above industry average of 6.2x & 11.3x.

Of the analysts covering ALXN, 12 recommended it as a " Strong Buy," 1 recommended it as a "Buy" and 5 recommended it as "Hold."

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for ALXN based on the following factors:

Better than expected earnings and positive consensus estimates

Improving operational efficiency

Piotroski F Score of 8 is great

Based on forward P/E ratio ALXN is trading in line with the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x

Market view is positive

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.