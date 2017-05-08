Shopify: Growing Like Crazy

In 2017, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a top performing stock rising over 100%. With impressive earnings releases in the last couple of quarters, the stock price has increased at a rapid pace. Can Shopify meet growing expectations in the coming months? Are there any warning signs investors should be aware of? I will analyze the first quarter earnings report to determine if the momentum-fueled rally will continue.

First Quarter Earnings

On May 3, Shopify reported their first quarter results. Total revenue reached $127.4 million, a 75% increase from the comparable quarter in 2016. Subscription revenue jumped 60% year-over-year to $62.1 million, with the merchant membership hitting 400,000. In addition, the monthly recurring revenue was $20.7 million compared with $12.8 million as of March 31, 2016. Revenue for the merchant solutions segment topped $65.3 million, signifying year-over-year growth of 92%. The gross merchandise volume soared 81% to $4.8 billion. This was lower than the 102% increase from Q1 in 2016. According to management, the decrease was a normal seasonal decline. Gross payments volume grew to $1.8 billion and accounted for 38% of gross merchandise volume processed in the quarter. Still Shopify remains unprofitable with GAAP operating loss of $14.5 million and adjusted operating loss at $4.3 million.

Management Analysis

During the earnings conference call, management was confident enough in the first quarter results to raise guidance. Revenues are now expected to reach between $615 million and $630 million, up from prior estimates of $580 million to $600 million. GAAP operating loss will be in the range of $69 million to $73 million, down from $73 million to $77 million. While adjusted operating loss should hit $14 million to $18 million, versus $18 million to $22 million. I think the improved guidance is a positive signal that management expects further growth. CFO Russ Jones touted a record quarter of new merchant additions and anticipated that momentum will continue into Q2. Currently, the biggest growth drivers for Shopify are Shopify Payments, Shipping and Capital. Shopify Payments accounted for $1.8 billion of the $4.8 billion gross merchandise volume in the quarter. As CFO Russ Jones explained "In terms of payment volume, it continues to grow. There's an incentive for merchants new to the platform to also adopt Shopify Payments." Shopify Shipping has seen tremendous growth too with nearly one in four merchants with orders originating in the US utilizing the service. The adoption of cash advances by merchants eligible for Shopify Capital increased to $49 million by the end of the first quarter and now totals more than $60 million as of April 30, 2017. Another big contributor in Q1 was Shopify Plus. The service offers a tailored scalable commerce platform for large corporations. Some existing clients include Fossil Group, Live Nation and Harley Quinn. Based on Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), Shopify Plus was up 150% year-over-year and accounted for $3.5 million or 17% of MRR. In the coming quarters, I believe Shopify Payments, Shipping and Capital will continue to push revenue forward. A couple of weeks ago, Shopify organized the Unite conference in San Francisco. Over 1,000 app developers and web designers were on hand to see the latest features including Shopify Point-of-Sale Card Reader, Shopify Pay, Whole Channel for Plus and New Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). COO Harry Finkelstein explained Shopify's innovation push stating "Together with our partners, we are combining our passion for entrepreneurship with our passion for technology to make starting and growing a retail operation as easy as possible." I think Shopify will remain the leading commerce platform by developing new features and receiving feedback from businesses. Another key partnership for Shopify is with Amazon. Currently, merchants are able to sync Shopify products to Amazon listings and cross-sell in minutes. This feature has increased activity with the Shopify platform which totaled 12 billion interactions over the past 10 years.

Conclusion

Overall, I am satisfied with management's effort in growing the Shopify platform. At this time, one of my biggest concerns is Shopify remaining unprofitable. As with other growth companies, the operating loss of $4.3 million and GAAP operating loss of $14.5 million are due to investments in growth. This quarter, Shopify spent roughly $45 million on sales and marketing, and increased its customer count by over 25,000. In the long term, I think Shopify will be able to spend less in operating expenses as the merchant count grows and key products like Shopify Payment are adopted by more customers. Right now, I understand management's number one priority is growth and profit will come as the business matures. CEO Tobi Lutke explained his vision for the future stating "In order to build long-term value, we decided to forgo short-term revenue opportunities and nurture the people who were putting their trust in Shopify." I believe Shopify understands its success is tied to the success of its customers and this mindset will benefit everyone, including investors. The bottom line is Shopify's core business has healthy gross margins and could be profitable in 2017 if it weren't investing heavily in sales and marketing.