Synovus: Under-The-Radar Regional Bank Has Potential

Regional bank Synovus (NYSE:SNV) is not as well-known as other larger regional banks like BB&T (NYSE:BBT) or Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), but there is an interesting and compelling story beneath the surface here. Like many banks heading into the Great Recession, Synovus overextended itself, and unfortunately ended up with hundreds of millions of underperforming and delinquent loans on its balance sheet. A TARP loan of nearly $1B was necessary to keep the mid-tier regional bank afloat, and without it I think a collapse was likely. Synovus eventually repaid that loan in full, but more importantly, it has since shaken up the entire management structure and Board of Directors to better position itself going forward. There is a new focus on conservative lending and more thorough underwriting, and those steps are paying dividends. Financials have seen steady improvement; what was once a money-losing bank as recently as 2013 is now seeing its metrics converge with other top tier regional banks. Is there more room to run, and more importantly, does the equity still present a value investment opportunity to potential new shareholders?

Business Overview

Synovus Financial is a financial services company based out of Columbus, Georgia. The company provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services throughout the Southeast, with a focus on so-called relationship-based community banking. The company's banking operations are conducted through Synovus Bank, which is operated through 28 locally-branded bank divisions (248 bank branch locations) throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Of the $24.26B in loans at the end of Q1 2017, roughly half is held within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio. These are primarily small to middle market loans made within the Southeastern United States across a broad range of end markets. Substantially all of these assets are secured by business assets, including equipment, inventory, real estate, etc. Roughly another third of the loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, made up of investment property loans, residential construction and development loans, and for land acquisition. Typically, these loans are short term in nature and secured by real estate or assets, which limits risk. The rest of the portfolio is made up of typical consumer loans (mortgages, credit card debt, etc.). While this is the smallest portion of the portfolio, it is also the highest growth, posting $720M in y/y growth (16.5% growth), versus $932M for commercial and industrial (8.6% increase) or $154M in contraction for commercial real estate (2% fall).

Credit quality metrics within the loan portfolio continue to be favorable. Net charge-offs are almost immaterial and well ahead of peers (12 basis points in Q1 2017, compared to 51bps for Regions Financial and 42bps for BB&T), and other ratios (e.g., non-performing loans) are also in-line with the top tier regional banks. The story here, however, is growth. Synovus Financial is guiding for 10-12% net interest income growth in 2017; peers are looking for 3-5% at best. Interestingly enough, that guidance does not even include the benefit from a one-off transaction taking place this year, a three-way deal between Synovus, Cabela's (via its World's Foremost Bank subsidiary), and Capital One:

The Cabela's Deal

Synovus recently announced an agreement to acquire assets and liabilities from Cabela's related to its credit card assets, which need to be shed as part of the merger agreement with Bass Pro Shops. Following the close of this transaction, Synovus will sell credit card assets and related liabilities to Capital One, while retaining $1.2B in brokered time deposits. This transaction should close in third quarter of 2017, pending usual regulatory approval (including aforementioned merger approval). The deposit portfolio that Synovus will keep is made up of time deposits (certificates of deposit) with an average maturity of 2.75 years. Management has guided it might be slightly dilutive to margins initially, but it is a low-cost funding source to fund organic loan growth. Loans have outpaced deposit growth for several quarters now, and as you can see below, Synovus is running tight against having enough deposits on hand to lend, and to replace another $800M of wholesale funding that is largely set to mature this year:

Synovus will also receive $75M in cash consideration, which will hit non-interest income once the transaction closes. This deal will be immediately accretive to earnings (obviously from the non-interest income benefit) but the company will also benefit from the use of cash on restructuring efforts, funding business growth, or debt extinguishment. Overall, this is a clean and complementary transaction that likely could not have come at a better time for Synovus.

Financial Results, Valuation

Over the past three years, Synovus has seen quarterly net income more than double, but this has only been driven in part by increases in net interest margin, which remains relatively range bound, and in line with most peers, in the 3-3.5% range. Nothing spectacular to be found here:

Some of the story here is the focus on reigning in costs (non-interest expense grew only 1.65% annually from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2016), driven by headcount, early retirement, and some targeted branch consolidation efforts where the company was in buildings with excess space or too much geographical overlap. Once again, nothing surprising here. What is surprising is the clear majority of expansion here comes down to loan growth, which has expanded by more than 7% annually since 2013. When a bank can grow its loan issuance at more than double the rates the competition has been able to, there is clearly something working in the model. Importantly, this does not seem to be driven by risk-taking. Disclosed credit metrics are in-line with peers, and Synovus Bank Dodd-Frank Stress Test results are also spot on the money with competitors.

Synovus does trade at a premium to slower-growing peers; price to tangible book value of 1.87x is ~10% ahead of the regional bank average, and really only trails larger stalwarts like BB&T and SunTrust (NYSE:STI). I believe the premium here could be higher, but I'm reticent to get involved in the regional banking space at current equity levels. I think the $45/share average price target carried by the Street is spot on. While it might not be a buy in my opinion today, Synovus certainly deserves a spot on a watch list, particularly my own which is currently only sparsely populated by financials.

