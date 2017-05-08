AMD Stock Plunged: What Happened?

When I asked readers of my value stocks journal if Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) would go up after its first quarter earnings call, nearly all responders thought it would. Instead, selling pressure took shares of AMD down by over 25 percent. Toshiya Hari, an analyst at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), cited valuation concerns and ranked the stock a sell. He downgraded the stock again after the report. Why did the stock crater, and is it still worth over $15 a share?

Why AMD Dropped

AMD's growth prospects are back-loaded for the second half of the year. Ryzen 7, a premium CPU, and Ryzen 5, a mainstream product, will take Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) market share. At the very least, AMD will win back share in the single-digit percentage.

But until PC makers adopt Ryzen 3, an even more affordable processor in their offering during the second half of the year, sales by unit volume will not impress shareholders enough. AMD scheduled the release of the mobile Ryzen for a holiday release. For now, revenue growth and margin expand will depend on sales of high-end Ryzen chips. It also relies on the sell-through rate of older CPUs in the retail channels.

Below: AMD's valuations are supported by its future expected growth:

AMD's gross margin rose 2 points to 34 percent. In the near term though, operating expenses and inventory levels will go up. This is due to the product ramp up of Ryzen and Naples, the chip made for the enterprise server market.

Looking ahead for the full year, AMD expects revenue growing in the low-double digits. The company expects it will launch Naples in the current (second) quarter. Investors should expect sales will not add meaningfully to results until the third and fourth quarter. Fundamentally, Naples is competitive to Intel's offering. The server CPU will have up to 32 cores, eight memory channels, and a 128-lane Infinity Fabric. Gaining just 5 percent of the data center market will make an extra $860 million in revenue for AMD.

Vega Launch This Quarter

Early reports suggest AMD's Vega graphics card, scheduled for launch in the current quarter, will outperform Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Titan X AND GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. AMD described the next-generation, new architecture on the Radeon as having "a revolutionary memory subsystem, next-generation compute engine, advanced pixel engine, and new geometry pipeline to dramatically improve performance and energy efficiency for the next generation of GPU workloads."

A few weeks ago, AMD refreshed the RX400 series to the RX500 series. Its 14nm FinFET manufacturing process will lead to better yields and higher quality. The refreshed Polaris has slightly improved performance, with the RX580 running as high as 1340Mhz, compared to 1266Mhz on the RX480.

Valuations

Using a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model, assume AMD's revenue will rise in the low-double digits of 12 percent this year. If sales grow annually in the 15 percent range through FY 2021, then the stock is worth between $12.50 and $18.70 at a discount rate of between 10.5%-11.5%:

AMD's fair value is around $15.50:

Takeaway on AMD Stock

Hindsight is 20/20, so it is easy for bears to claim AMD's valuations rose ahead of its long-term fundamentals. The company continues to manage the release of Ryzen at a measured pace. It has a comfortable level of cash of $943 million and is on schedule to launch Vega and Naples this quarter. The stock may bounce back ahead of Analyst day, set for May 16. Those who waited for the stock to sell-off may like AMD's price, at its current $10 level. Please [+]Follow me for continued coverage on value stock ideas in technology. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article.