Sell Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream may need to contribute additional cash collateral during the next two quarters as the value of its 6 VLCCs declines faster than Term Loan B principal payments.

There was a recent article published on SA recommending Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) as an attractive high yielding dividend investment vehicle. Ignore this advice and sell NAP now! NAP failed the .85 to 1 Loan-to-Value covenant test contained in Section 6.1 (NYSE:A) of the Term Loan B Credit Facility ("Credit Facility") for the Quarter Ended March 31st 2017 and, under the terms of Section 8.3 of the Credit Facility, it was obligated to fund $10 million into a Cash Collateral account to cure the covenant test failure. This is surreptitiously disclosed in Footnote 3 of the Q1 2017 Financial Statements included in the 6-K filed April 28th. It is laughably and disingenuously described as "Strengthening Collateral of Term Loan B" on page 5 of the Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation ("Earnings Presentation") and then hidden in footnote 1 on page 7 of the Earnings Presentation. Angeliki Frangou has a history of glossing over these types of financial issues.

A .85 to 1 LTV covenant test is extremely lenient from the borrowers perspective. Failing such a lenient LTV covenant test is therefore a big red warning flag for dividend investors. It clearly communicates that NAP is woefully overleveraged in comparison with its underlying assets and that it will not be able to maintain common unit distributions at the current level of $.4225/unit beyond the expiration of the Subordinated Units Subordination Period (see below for more detail). NAP owns six VLCCs and, as detailed in the table below, the FMV of the vessels is in the range of $215 million based on Compass Maritime value estimates for the week ending May 5th, 2017.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Age as of Estimated Fleet Fair Market Valuation Built DWT 2017 Value (millions) Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 16 $26.20 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 287,175 16 $26.20 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 7 $52.00 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 6 $56.00 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 17 $23.90 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 14 $30.80 Total $215.10 Years Compass Maritme VLCC Est Value (millions) 5 10 20 $60 $40 $17 Interpolated Value Decline SL Yrs 5-10 $4.0 Interpolated Value Decline SL Yrs 10-20 $2.3

The principal outstanding of the Credit Facility, based on a face value of $205 million, annual principal payments of $2.05 million (1% per annum of the face value), and an unamortized issuance discount of $1.3 million, is approximately $198 million. 85% of the estimated $215 million of FMV from the table above equals approximately $183 million. Plus the $10 million in cash collateral equals about $193 million. Based on estimated principal outstanding of $198 million, NAP is already in danger of failing the LTV covenant test again at the end of Q2.

The value of NAP's vessels will continue to decline at a rate between 3 and 5% per annum during 2017 as the vessels age. This decline in value is greater than the 1% per annum principal payments due under the Credit Facility, so NAP may need to fund further contributions to the cash collateral account to cure LTV covenant test failures at the end of the second and third quarters.

VLCCs have a useful life of 20 years Compass Maritime's estimate of FMV value for a 20 year old VLCC is slightly above scrap (assuming LDT of between 43k and 45k tons and scrap price range of $360 to 380, see table below).

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP VLCC Scrap Value Calculation Value per Ton LDT Tonnage $360 $370 $380 43,000 $15,480,000 $15,910,000 $16,340,000 44,000 $15,840,000 $16,280,000 $16,720,000 45,000 $16,200,000 $16,650,000 $17,100,000 Compass Maritime 20 yr VLCC Est. Value $17,000,000

In three to four years, NAP will likely scrap three of its older VLCCs and this will have a big deleterious impact on its future cash flows. The scrapping of these vessels will coincide with the June 2016 maturity date of the Credit Facility. The lenders are in an increasingly poor position relative to the collateral, so they are unlikely to show any flexibility on requirements to cure the LTV covenant test failures.

NAP filed a Continuous Offering Program ("COP") for the issuance of $25 million in Common Units during the 2Q of 2016. During Q1, NAP issued $3.77 million in Common Units and the YTD issuance increased to $3.9 million as of April 27th per page 5 of the Earnings Presentation. Additional Common Unit Issuance will likely increase now that the ex-dividend date for the Q1 common units distribution has passed.

Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Issuing Common Units to fund cash collateral calls to cure Credit Facility LTV covenant test failures equals paying down debt with equity. Under normal circumstances, this may be a good idea. The problem is that NAP is issuing Common Units that yield 15% in order to pay down debt costing 5.5%. This is suicide. The cost of capital nearly triples while the useful lives and the value of the underlying assets continue to decline. It is unsustainable. For instance, just the $3.9 million in Common Units issued YTD will require approximately $585k in incremental distributions per annum at the current Common Unit distribution rate.

Let's look at it from an Enterprise Value perspective. Per page 13 of the April 28th 6-K, total units outstanding (common, subordinated, and GP) equaled 21.35 million. At Friday's closing price of $11.27, the equity value of NAP is a bit more than $240 million. Add the amount due under the Credit Facility and the Enterprise Value is north of $440 million. This is more than 2x the FMV of the assets. This is a house of cards about to collapse.

Why Is NAP Still Paying Such a High Distribution?

Why is NAP paying such a high Common Unit distribution in the face of such an existential financial crisis? In a word, Subordination. The capital structure of NAP was setup with Subordinated Units to provide the Common Unit holders with a distribution cushion or shock absorber in case financial performance deteriorated for any reason. This was a common marketing device deployed by GPs selling interests in LP spinoffs.

Distribution payments on NAP's Subordinated Units would only occur if the Minimum Quarterly Distribution Amount of $.4125 per unit, and any arrearages from prior periods, had been made to the Common Units. The expiration of this subordination would occur as follows:

the second Business Day following the distribution of Available Cash to Partners pursuant to Section 6.1 in respect of any Quarter ending on or after September 30, 2017, in respect of which (NYSE:I) distributions of Available Cash from Operating Surplus on each of the Outstanding Common Units, Subordinated Units, General Partner Units and any other Outstanding Units that are senior or equal in right of distribution to the Subordinated Units (other than Subordinated Series A Units) equaled or exceeded the Minimum Quarterly Distribution during each of the three consecutive, non-overlapping four-Quarter periods immediately preceding such date and (NYSE:B) the Adjusted Operating Surplus for each of the three consecutive, non overlapping four Quarter periods immediately preceding such date equaled or exceeded the sum of the Minimum Quarterly Distribution on all of the Common Units, Subordinated Units, General Partner Units and any other Units that are senior or equal in right of distribution to the Subordinated Units that were Outstanding during such periods on a Fully Diluted Basis with respect to each such period and (ii) there are no Cumulative Common Unit Arrearages;

In a nutshell, NAP has successfully paid the Minimum Quarterly Distribution since the issuance of the Common Units and, in fact, increased the distribution to $.4225 beginning in Q3 2015. The Subordination Period will therefore expire two days after the distribution for the quarter ended September 30th, 2017 if it maintains the current Quarterly Distribution. The Q3 Distribution is typically paid the first week of November. At the expiration of the Subordination Period, the Subordinated Units convert to Common Units. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NNA), as the GP, is not going to risk the continued subordination of its units by not paying the next two Minimum Quarterly Distributions.

The following table details the units outstanding and the projected quarterly and annual distributions on the units.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP Units Qtrly Distributions Yearly Distributions Common units 9,991,641 $4,121,552 $16,486,208 Subordinated Series A units 1,592,920 $657,080 $2,628,318 Subordinated units 9,342,692 $3,853,860 $15,415,442 General Partner interest 427,087 $176,173 $704,694 Total 21,354,340 $8,808,665 $35,234,662

NAP will likely need to reduce its yearly distributions on all its unit by at least $20 million in order to free up cash flow sufficient to pay down or cash collateralize its Credit Facility. That would reduce the yearly distributions to approximately $15 million. If the Subordinated Units remained subordinated, the Common Unit payout would decline by roughly 10%. With the Subordinated Units converting to Common Units, the Common Unit payout would drop from $1.69 to $.70. This would be a major blow to Common Unit holders but it would ameliorate the cash flow hit to NNA. By waiting until after the expiration of the Subordination Period to cut the Common Unit distributions, NNA is placing its interests before the interests of the current Common Unit holders.

As detailed in the table above, NAP has three VLCCs that will likely be scrapped within 3 to 4 years. This will dramatically reduce its future cash flows. The best path forward for NAP would be to eliminate the distributions entirely. This would free up more than $35 million a year in cash flow which could be used to purchase 12 year old VLCCs, satisfy the Credit Facility collateralization requirements, and begin the rejuvenation of the NAP fleet. This will not occur, however, because NNA is the GP and it needs to continue to maximize its near-term cash flow.

Conclusion

Run to the exits now. November may seem far away and the temptation to capture a couple of meaty quarterly Common Unit distributions is great, but the market will begin to understand this issue over the next quarter or two and hammer the price down.

