Sonic: Hold The Stock

We set a HOLD recommendation and look forward to seeing the stock rebounding to its historical highs of $36 per share confirmed by margin growth in the mid-term.

Sonic Corp (NASDAQ:SONC) has a long history dating back to 1953 and is currently widely present across the U.S. with its 3329 franchised and 233 company-owned stores. Recently, the entire sector has seen declining same-store sales in the last couple of quarters, and Sonic was not an exception. However, it has a strong and competitive balance sheet coupled with attractive margins. This alone puts the company well ahead of its peers.

Starting with the revenue side, we see a positive trend in franchise opening. It should also be noted the trend is accelerating, so the company is currently left with just over 200 own restaurants versus approximately 400 back in 2014. While the rate of change is quite aggressive, and one may expect Sonic to become a fully franchised chain, the company has a different plan.

"I'd say first of all our franchisee take comfort in knowing that we have a pretty good stable stores in which one we have an investment to ask again and again with any initiative that we are asking them to utilize or invest in, three it gives us a very good laboratory of our own to work without it's different to ask a franchisee to be a guinea pig without us having tested anything" (Source: Sonic's Earnings Call).

That being said, the company aims to keep its 5% stake in the operations and does not have a plan to completely close its own fleet. This is definitely a good step towards its relations with the franchisees, which makes the transition smoother for each party.

The company's 2Q17 is the third consecutive quarter of declining top line: it finished with a revenue drop of 24.8% and a loss of 7.4% in terms of same store sales on a year-over-year basis. It should be noted the company was doing much better until 3Q16. One may ask whether there is a relationship between the significant rate of closure of the company-owned stores and the less significant drop in same-store-sales. We should analyze this.

The following was stated in the 2Q17 earnings conference:

"If you go back to last year where, we had announced about 6.5% same-store sales improvement in the second fiscal quarter of 2016 about 3% of that was driven by positive traffic. Then as we went into the third fiscal quarter of 2016 as you know we reported 2% same-store sales increase with actually all of that been driven by check and seeing about a negative traffic pardon me of 2%. So, if you think about that's about a five percentage points swing from the second fiscal quarter of 2016 going into the third fiscal quarter of 2016" (Source: Sonic's Earnings Call).

It explains the breakdown in comparable sales and the main reason why this line lost 21% over the last two years. Thus, we should not consider the top line's failure as being somehow related to the structure of the company's fleet and rather see this as an ongoing sector-wide challenge.

What the franchise-oriented company has really achieved is the overall growth in margins over the last several quarters. Although the 2Q15 margins were strong, it is evident that they have become even stronger since then. As of the last quarter, Sonic has reached a net margin of 10.95%, which is quite impressive keeping in mind the headwinds the overall industry has experienced. It also should be noted that the other operating expenses have dropped to 6.5% of sales mainly due to the decrease in the company-owned fleet.

Sonic is well presented among its competitors such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): its gross margin at 55.7% is ahead of the peer-average of 54%. However, the company can take after Dunkin' Brands Group's (NASDAQ:DNKN) net margin of 23.6%: Sonic's net profit accounts for 10.6% of total sales.

In terms of the asset base structure, it is evident how the closure of Sonic's company-owned stores has cleared the balance sheet. Since 2Q15, company has lost $75.6 million of its PPE base, ending up with $359.1 million in net PPE as of 2Q17. That came on hand with the depreciation costs moving downward since 2Q16 to just $20 million a year versus $23.2 two years ago. The transition into the franchise-only business model will continue making the company's balance sheet more liquid and less dangerous in terms of credit risk as a result.

Finally, although Sonic is aggressive in terms of its total debt levels (currently at 107.3% of total assets), it continues the deployment of its share repurchasing program:

"We continue to return cash to our stockholders, our shareholders, representing the amounts contributed to us, we repurchased 47 million shares of -- excuse me; $47 million of stock during the quarter, or 4% of our outstanding shares. Year-over-year through the second quarter the average diluted shares outstanding were down 10%" (Source: Sonic's Earnings Call).

The dividend per share is currently on its highest level of $0.56, while the dividend yield is around 1.9% with both figures higher than a year ago. That being said, Sonic is growing confidence around its brand and overall performance showing ability to not only reinvest its cash flows but also share them with the stakeholders:

Conclusion

We think the management is going into the right direction with the gradual transition to the franchise-only business model, distributing the resulting cash flows among its investors. On the other hand, the significant decline in same-store-sales is a key stopping factor for the Buy recommendation. We view the Sonic' stock as a HOLD, keeping in mind the conservative outlook for the second half of FY2017. We see Sonic's shares as fairly valued, especially given the decrease in the P/E metric from its 2014 level of 32.0x to just 20.7x as of now. The stock has an upside to $36 per share, its all-time high, but only when same-store-sales stabilize and margins improve with the ongoing asset sales.

Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.