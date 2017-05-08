Trading VIX Update - $1 Million In Profits Since Brexit

I still remain short vol but believe the pace of gains will subside to a trickle.

This is going to be a quick recap as it turned out to be a great but hectic weekend.

Last week marked an important milestone for my personal trading. My account has generated over $1 million in profits since Brexit and while a bunch of those profits are still unrealized, nonetheless it's a remarkable achievement and it took a lot of determination, stamina, patience, and self-control to be able to celebrate such a result today. In percentage terms, account is up 2549% over the same time period.

VIX index closed last week down by 2.6% and even traded in single digits for a short period of time.

(NYSEARCA:SVXY) slightly outperformed VIX index adding almost 3.5% and closing at a new all-time weekly high.

Four weeks ago I expected that near-term geopolitical worries would subside and the conversation would shift towards earnings and economic data.

I'm not sure what volatility longs will cling onto once French elections are over, US government doesn't shut down and Russia/US armed forces don't engage in open fighting in Syria?

Economic data continues its neutral to positive bias, whereas earnings are smashing expectations. Most traders expecting VIX to revert higher are hoping for some geopolitical catastrophe because there is nothing on the economic and earnings front to make a case for a higher VIX given how S&P 500 is grinding higher at a snail pace.

S&P 500 index managed a record weekly close on Friday but many internals are lagging the price. Especially pronounced is the lag in $NYA50R, which settled the week around 60. I like to see this particular indicator around 80, which provides a confirmation of a broad move higher among all sectors.

Energy and financials are currently lagging and that's the primary reason for the latest dichotomy between record price and internals.

Investor sentiment rebounded a little last week according to AAII survey and bond yields are still low enough to support current equity valuations. VIX index will probably defy its historical ranges and settle in single digits from time to time throughout the next three months. 30-day synthetic closed around 12.30 on Friday and threatens a move below 12 as I'm finishing this write-up on early Monday morning. Therefore, my short vol positions remain unchanged but I'm closely monitoring the situation to potentially sell OTM calls on SVXY to further hedge my current exposure.

