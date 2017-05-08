Gold Has Fallen Of Late But With Sharp Moves In China Financial Markets, Safe Haven Will Return; Gold To Go Higher

Over the past few days the price of gold has dropped significantly. There were two key events that had driven the price of gold upward from $1,250.00 to above $1,280.00. Those two key geopolitical events are behind us and the price of gold has fallen. In the meantime, China has been demanding gold less; there was an 18% decline in demand for gold form the first quarter 2016 to the first quarter 2017. This has dropped the price of gold downward. However, the reasons why China is demand less gold may very well be the reasons why gold will move upward in price.

First, the events that drove up the price of gold the past two weeks are now behind us. The first geopolitical event was the saber rattling over North Korea with the United States. This amounted to nothing as the President of the United States either bluffed about taking action against the rogue nation, or commander-in-chief has no idea where his navy actually is. The second event was the French presidential election. There was a possibility that the moderate candidate, Macron would not make it to the second round. Investors got spooked, and there was a rush into gold for safe-haven sake. Macron is in the second round (By the time this article gets published, he will have won… ostensibly). Investors have sold off gold over the past few days.

Demand for gold has waned over the past year; down 18%, according to the World Gold Council. China has not done anything since October with their gold reserves. Central banks purchased 76 tonnes of gold in the past quarter, this, down from the 104 tonnes the first quarter of 2016. For the record, that first quarter in 2016 was a record year for purchases by central banks.

The lack of movement in the Bank of China is reflective of their foreign exchange reserves declining. The bank is not expected to be purchasing more gold as they have held pat with their gold purchases the past six months. At the same time, their currency reserves have lost 25% in just two year's time from having to defend their currency from falling too rapidly. The two following charts show the gold reserves and currency reserves, respectively:

If currency reserves decline more than the bank of China will likely remain at these levels for the foreseeable future. However, I am doubtful that no matter what happens with China's economy that the bank would ever sell any of their reserves.

The decline In gold demand is not necessarily prevalent in the chart for gold. In March of 2016, gold was priced slightly above $1,200.00. Today, despite less demand from central banks, the price is higher. This viewpoint would only work if the "all-else-equals" clause applies. That clause never applies throughout a trading year.

Instead, however, the fact that the Bank of China will likely not step into the market is what I am really focusing on. The Chinese government is intent upon deleveraging bad loans that banks are holding on their books. Of all of the business loans in China, some 30% are considered nonperforming. This is what the Bank of China is targeting, removing what they call zombie loans from the books of banks.

This deleveraging is starting to have effects in financial markets. Bank stocks are selling off at a sharp rate in China. Because of the sheer size of the Chinese economy - China is the world's #2 sized economy - and, because of the size of the bad loans, the possibility of this deleveraging process having a major effect on the entire world's financial system is quite high.

I see the fact that China has been so aggressive with the removal of these bad loans, the fact that the Bank of China is having to defend its currency so vigorously and therefore depleting their reserves in the process as being the reason why the price of gold will rise. The spillover effects of the Chinese economic problems will result in more money moving out of China and into gold. The problems in China are going to be far bigger than most are taking note of right now.

The past week has seen some sharp declines in the Chinese markets. Soon, financial markets around the world will begin to take notice of this. Moves are already starting to happen. And a gold move is likely to take place beginning this week, if not the very near future.

The World Gold Council reported that collectors of gold increased 8% year-over-year. My expectation is that once these problems in China start to really take hold then safe-haven gold purchases will see far greater increases from this.

I had been short both gold and silver. I am out of those trades off of very sharp increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.