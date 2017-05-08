Archer Daniels Midland: Recent Drop In Share Price Presents A Good Opportunity To Buy

The company:

Archer Daniels (NYSE:ADM) is one of the world's largest processors of corn, oilseeds, wheat and cocoa as well as a leading manufacturer of protein meal, vegetable oil and other value added food. The company has a long history in agribusiness; having been incorporated in 1923, and currently has approximately 32,000 employees.

The company has a good and stable management team in place (9 CEOs in its 112 years history). The company categorizes its business activities through five distinct segments:

Oilseeds Processing: this relates to activities such as the origination, merchandising, crushing and processing of oilseeds (soybeans, cottonseed, sunflower etc.)

Corn Processing: milling activities, processing into sweeteners, syrup, glucose and ethanol.

Agricultural Services: purchase, storage, transportation and resale of agricultural commodities such as corn, wheat and rice. This relies on an extensive transport network including barges, ocean vessels and rail freights.

Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients: flavoring products such as sweeteners, flavors and colors.

Others: other activities are included in this section such as futures commission merchant activities, insurance and the recent acquisition of SCI (production and distribution of healthy ingredients such as nuts and seeds).

Financial highlights:

Over the years, Archer Daniels has displayed a strong financial performance and the company enlarged into a robust diversified business.

The company has consistently paid dividends to shareholders for decades, which is a strong positive in the investment decision process. The full year dividend for 2016 was $1.2/share (quarterly dividend announced in Q1 2017 is $0.32/share).

ADM Dividends Paid (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company has a good financial condition with current assets to current liabilities ratio of 1.5x (average 1.6x in the past 3 financial years). Net working capital exceeds long-term debt of $5.96bn. Archer Daniels demonstrates a strong earning stability with positive earnings per share in each of the past 10 years. Those earnings per share have benefited from a robust growth during that period. To analyze the growth, I take the average earnings per share for the most three most recent fiscal years (2016/2015/2014) and compare this to the three years average ten years before (2006/2005/2004). Over that period, the average EPS has grown from $1.45 to $2.86 or 97%.

Recent performance:

Archer Daniels recently reported its Q1 2017 earnings. In the three months ended March 2017, the company generated revenues of $15bn and net earnings of $340m. The net earnings compare favorably to the same period last year with a 48% increase whilst revenues have remained stable. The recent months have been challenging for the company given lower agricultural commodity prices (partially compensated by lower cost of good sold) and pressure on margins in some businesses. The decrease in commodities price had some upside effects for the company as it reduced its cost of products sold thus helping to maintain profits.

The management team continues its work on creating a strong diversified business with the recent acquisition of Crosswind Industries Inc. and stake in Biopolis SL and other assets such as facilities in Europe. The geographical and product diversification has proven resilient amidst weaknesses in commodities prices.

Current price levels:

At the time of writing, the share price is $42.43, recently penalized by lower than expected Q1 performance. The price has dropped by about 8% in the last week following the results announcement. The price to earnings ratio using the average EPS from the past three full financial years is 14.8x (17.9x using the 4 most recent quarters). At current levels, the price to book ratio stands at 1.42x. I typically would look at shares that are trading at P/B of 1.2x or less.

Current price levels are a on the edge of being pricey if you use criteria such as those suggested by Ben Graham (referring to the P/E and P/B ratios in this instance). The suggestion by Graham is to ensure that a defensive investor avoids purchasing shares where the product of P/E x P/B ratios exceeds 22.5. At current levels, this product is 21 (3 years P/E of 14.8x and P/B of 1.42x). Those criteria are arbitrary and each investor will have their own set of metrics and tests. My decisions are based on my overall assessment of the company and I do not restrict my conclusion solely based on quantitative criteria.

I like this company as a long-term investment proposal. The recent drop in share price represents a good opportunity to add more to the position.

ADM data by YCharts

Conclusion:

Archer Daniels has some good strength both in terms of business model and in terms of its financial condition. In my opinion, the different business segments do not present material risk for the future performance of Archer Daniels. I think that the company is a good investment within a diversified portfolio and that it will continue to deliver decent results. In addition, the dividend history combined with the share repurchase program further demonstrates the intention of the management to reward shareholders. I own shares in this company and recently added some more when the price dropped below $42. I am not too worried about a slightly worse than expected quarter. In the great scheme, if one has a long term horizon approach, this quarterly report would bear little weight.