Disney Stock: Coming Price Range As Seen By BIG$ Funds

No guarantees, but explicitly stated are odds of profitability now, and extent of interim price drawdowns and ultimate payoff opportunity, based on actual market history.

Comparisons of today’s expectations for the subject with similar prior upside-to-downside prospect forecasts made in the past 5 years tell what subsequently happened to its price.

This IS NOT a “TECHNICAL ANALYSIS” of past prices. Instead, it is a behavioral analysis of forward-looking protective hedging actions. For DIS stock now, is a problem appearing?

Competitive, economic, technological, political reasons won’t be discussed since they are subsumed in the analysis producing the price forecasts. Please consult other Seeking Alpha Contributors for such details.

This fixed-format report is focused on next 3-4 months prices yet to come, how big gains might be, what drawdowns may be encountered, and ODDS of possible loss.

The upfront conclusion

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock is particularly unattractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth-building through capital gains. Investors with interest in income or defensive protection are urged to invest their time and attention in more productive (for them) articles on Seeking Alpha.

This stock ranks 44th in the 50 stocks and ETFs of most interest to SA readers, and ranks 2,025 among the ~2,500+ issues we evaluate daily, based on coming price expectations of experienced, well-informed, at-risk, market professionals.

The past 6 months daily forecast trend

Hedging by market professionals to protect at-risk commitments of their firm's capital -- necessary for balancing buyer~seller transaction volumes -- provides a sophisticated, indirect way to see just how far up and down market prices of stocks and ETFs are believed likely to travel. Beliefs of experienced professionals who are witnessing the "order flow" of clients in daily contact with them, typically over several years.

Analysis of specific security market actions subsequent to those expectations provides a qualitative sense of how well prior forecasts like those of today led to profitable positions. Figure 1 pictures the ranges and trend of price expectations - from recent prior to current day -- and holds a mini-table of related data analysis.

Figure 1

The vertical lines here span the range of price being hedged against by the market-making [MM] community. They protect their firm capital temporarily put at-risk to "fill" the "other side" of volume block trades in the subject security on each date indicated. Derivative securities used to provide the hedging protection must contemplate the likely extent of the subject's coming prices.

The heavy dot is the subject's end of day market quote that day. It defines the upside and downside price change prospects held likely. The balance of those proportions is measured by the Range Index [RI]. It tells what percentage of the entire forecast span is below the current market quote. Here it is 18, indicating 4 times as much upside as downside, normally a good proposition. Will it be so for DIS?

The row of data between the two pictures uses the RI's history to evaluate how effective today's RI has been in the 3 months following similar RIs of the past 5 years. A sample of only 2 has little statistical meaning, except to point out its rarity.

Definition of the data items is as follows:

Range Index: Percentage of High Forecast minus Low Forecast range lying below Current Price

Sample Size: The number of prior day forecasts at RI s like today's, out of past five years' days of forecasts

Sell Target Potential: Percent the High Range Forecast is above the Current Price

Drawdown Exposure: Average of each Sample's worst-case next three-month experiences

Win Odds: Percentage of Sample with profit at three months or on first Sell Target closeout

% Payoff: Average size of all Sample closeout prices from their Current Price cost*

Days Held: Market-day count from forecast day to closeout day

Annual Return: CAGR of % Payoff in number of Days Held of market-days year (252)

Cred.Ratio: Forecast credibility, measured by % Sell Target divided by % Payoff

* position costs are at closing prices of next market day after forecast.

The lower "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of RIs over the past 5 years of daily forecasts. RIs other than today's are likely to produce different data.

The current RI is toward the far left side of the 5-year distribution, often a strong positive. This sample of only 2 prior forecasts like this is NOT large enough for its results to be taken seriously. More importantly, that distribution points toward the stock being more of a momentum play than a value proposition.

Let's take a look at what has happened in the last 5 years to DIS stock following RIs at different levels. Please see Figure 2:

Figure 2

This unusually-organized table takes its data from all the market days of the past 5 years. Each day is a starting point for the CAGR calculations of price changes from the date of the MM Range Index forecast to the number of subsequent market days indicated by the yellow column footers.

The blue central row averages all of those forecasts, so it is a measure of the annual rate of rise in the stock's price, some 20% over that 5-year period.

Each of the other rows contains only those forecasts indicating upside to downside proportions (or greater) indicated by the red and green row captions at left. The magenta 140 count of RI forecasts indicates the present Range Index - 18 - as being at the low extreme.

The bold white vs. grey differentiation of the row, column cells indicates a t-test of that cell's statistical significance from the blue row's same column value.

This history is typical of stocks that move when they have market-public attention. Then the attention usually gets overdone - in both directions. This does not look good, near-term for DIS.

Some additional weekly interval forecasts

For historical perspective, Figure 3 provides once-a week extracts of the current subject's daily prior forecasts to form a 2-year weekly history of forecasts.

Figure 3

The current week's breakdown in the range of price expectations by MMs suggests that we may be at the beginning of a cycle similar to what has been seen in the past couple of years. Friday's trivial recovery (the last vertical line to the right in Figure 1) offers very little encouragement that the turn seen earlier in the week's daily forecasts was just an aberration in the prior uptrend of big-money fund enthusiasms.

Broadening the investment perspective from a yes or no on one stock to the question of what better alternatives may be present ought to be constructive. To that end, consider Figure 4.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

The intersection of red Risk and green Reward co-ordinates are of particular interest here in [17] for DIS and [13] AAPL.

More favored stocks are located in this map down and to the right, and least-favored or troubled ones up and to the left. Any issues above the dotted diagonal are seen to have more downside prospect than upside. Like DIS.

At least 28 other DJ 30 stocks look like better current bets than either of DIS or AAPL.

The alternatives are not limited to stock royalty.

The population of forecasts this issue is drawn from

The average of current MM population ( 2532) forecasts and the average of its best 20 are in Figure 5, along with the current forecast for the market index ETF, SPY.

Figure 5

A market proxied for by SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) may offer safety with prospects for near-term gain (+7 ½ %) and price drawdown exposure of only -4%, but far better alternatives are available in the 20 selected by ranking MM forecasts.

Those have had profitable outcomes in 80 of every 100 prior forecasts (a sample of 20 x 184 or 3600+) with gains net of those (20 of each 100) losses at nearly +12%. Those prior gains took only 42 market days, or two months to produce, and their compounding 6 times in a year turns into a CAGR of +95%.

So why settle for SPY's +9% CAGR prospect?

Conclusion

Disney Company stock is particularly un-attractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth-building thru capital gains. Many attractive alternatives exist and can be easily located.

Consideration of alternatives

The ability to monitor such forecast trends frequently is provided by subscription access to the daily updates of pictures like Figures 1 and 3, and other comparative tools looking at reward vs. risk and odds vs. % payoffs. Its annual cost may be the equivalent of two intelligence lists depending on how intensively stocks of interest will be monitored.

Meanwhile, there are at least 20 other (than DIS) good prospects (Figure 5) to put extracted capital to work. The MM Intelligence lists provide the screening and comparisons which economize the investor's time investment.

