Costco: Buying Dividend Growth In Bulk

When we were saving for our wedding in 2014, my wife and I realized we would have to do a much better job of tracking our spending. We were already good about saving for retirement, but we wanted to make sure that we were going to have the funds to have the wedding we wanted. During this time, my wife really honed her grocery savings skills. Looking to save every dollar we could, we compared prices of items we regularly purchased at different grocery stores to determine where we should buy what. We also examined where we could get the best member deals and signed up for those stores club cards. For example, we became card members at one store that allowed us to save money on gas. Mrs. Dividend Bro was already good at finding coupon deals, but that kicked into overtime when we were able to load coupons right onto our smart phone. We even signed up for a Target (NYSE:TGT) Red Card where we could save 5% on every purchase. Curbing our grocery budget was one way we were able to save for our wedding. We continue this approach today.

My wife hates paying full price for things when she knows that she can get a better deal somewhere else. She is by no means one of those crazy coupon people you may have seen on television, but she doesn't like knowing that she overpaid for something when she could have waited and gotten a better deal on a different day or at a different place. Occasionally, she will see a new item that she might be interested in trying. She often consults online reviews or finds a recipe that the new item could go well with. Even with a higher price tag, she'll toss the item into our basket and we'll give it a whirl. Sometimes it doesn't work out, but quite often we find something new that we like.

In addition to all the other ways we saved on groceries, we discovered that we could actually save a lot of money by becoming members at Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Though we had to pay a membership fee, we found that we could recoup our costs just by buying items we would buy anyhow.

Buying Shares of Costco

My wife approaches our grocery list the same way I approach our watch list of stocks. I have followed Costco for some time, but the stock has always seemed to trade at a perineum to the market. If you are familiar with any of my articles here on Seeking Alpha, you know that I don't like to pay more than 5% above what I think is fair value for a stock. By my investment measures, Costco is more than a little overvalued.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.11% 14 13.6% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $175 $148.80 $154 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Target Price 32.4 25.4 Under $158

With a price to earnings multiple of 32.4 and a 5-year average PE of 25.4, Costco stock is more than 21% overvalued. S&P Capital gives a 1-year price target of $175. Based on Friday's closing price of $180.53, the stock is 3% overvalued. S&P Capital's fair value is $148.80, meaning shares are trading at a 17.58% premium to fair value. Morningstar sees fair value at $154. By this measure, the stock is almost 15% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find Costco to be more than 14% overvalued. Normally, I would be willing to pay 5% above fair value for a company. That means I would have to wait until shares fell below $160. Based on my investing rules, I wouldn't consider purchasing Costco for our portfolio.

So why did I buy shares on Friday? Same reason my wife will throw something new into our shopping cart: speculation and the belief that we are buying something worthwhile. Even though the share price is overvalued, I believe that the company is going to be able to continue to dominate its sector of the economy. Costco's business model, which I discuss below, is very appealing. Because of their market position, I believe that Costco will continue to pay out and raise dividends. It is my speculation, that Costco, even at a higher price than I would normally buy, will continue to perform.

The Company

Costco has more than 650 locations worldwide. Most of these locations are in the United States, but they also operate warehouses in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Korea and several other countries. Among the offerings found in stores include fresh fruit and vegetables, bakery items and meat products. You can also buy gas and tires for your car at store locations. Costco sells its goods in bulk, but doesn't markup the price very much at all. Morningstar estimates that the average markup of an item on Costco's shelves is in the low teens. This compares to Wal-Mart which has a markup in the high 20s. This gives Costco a pretty distinct advantage over a major competitor. One reason they can do this is that Costco buys direct from merchandisers and has goods shipped to stores. Shelves don't need to be stocked as items can be placed directly on the floor so shoppers can help themselves. This supply chain efficiency should help them offer them a buffer against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Even though Costco pays its employees a higher wage than most retailers, read here, they still out sell their competitors. Morningstar says Costco sells $1,100 worth of goods per square foot. This is far and away above their competitors' $600 worth of sales per square foot.

If they aren't raising the prices of their goods, how is Costco making money? The answer is from its club memberships. In fact, the company derives about 75% of its income from membership fees. On the most recent conference call, management said that the membership retention rate was 90% in the U.S. and Canada and about 88% worldwide. This is an important figure because of how much the company relies on membership fees for earnings. The company also announced that they will be raising their fees for both types of memberships. The Gold Star memberships, which is for individuals and their families, will rise from $55 to $60 per year on June 1st. The Executive Membership will increase $10 to $120 per year. The last time Costco increased membership fees in either category was 2011. Costco doesn't raise its membership fees all that often, which goes a long way in keeping their 90 million cardholders happy. Will costumers accept these higher fees? Time will tell, but I know my wife and I will continue to keep our membership.

Dividends

Costco's investment thesis is pretty compelling, even if the share price is overheated. Aside from their business model, their dividend is the next most appealing element to me. Sure, Costco's dividend is just 1.11%, but, as you can see from the table below, the company has some pretty appealing dividend growth rates.

Time Periods Growth Rate 1-year 12.5% 3-year 13.2% 5-year 13.6% 10-year 13.2%

As I've stated in a previous article on low yielding stocks, companies with low dividends shouldn't be overlooked. Some of our biggest winner have been stocks with yields less than 1%.

Based on the table above, it should come as no surprise that the year over year dividend growth rates are also consistent. This table compares the growth year over year for the last 10 years. It is pulled directly from David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champions.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 12.5 13.1 14.1 13.1 15.1 16.4 13.6 12.0 10.6 11.9

That, folks, is some consistent dividend growth over the last decade. It also includes one recession. And that is the part that appeals to me. Even though the economy wasn't very good from 2007-2009, the company still managed to raise its dividend at a rate pretty close to the average over the past decade. For our portfolio, I want companies that can be counted on to pay and raise dividends, especially in uncertain economic times. And that is what Costco does. On 4/25/2017, the company announced a 11.1% increase in the next quarterly dividend. Costco also gave shareholders a special $7 per share dividend, payable on 5/26/2017. This is not the first time the company has rewarded shareholders with a sizable special dividend. The last was a special $5 dividend in February of 2015. Before that Costco paid out $7 special dividend in December of 2012. While future special dividends are not guaranteed, it does show how serious the company is about rewarding shareholders.

Conclusion

Costco has a pretty dominant hold over its sector of the economy. With a high membership retention rate, the company make money while offering consumers deals on everyday items. This has helped Costco to have some consistent dividend growth over the past ten years, while also allowing the company to reward shareholders with special dividends. All things considered, I don't think buying Costco 14% above its fair value is a huge reach. What do you think?

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professional. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.