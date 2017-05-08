NextEra Energy: Best In Class, Buy On Weakness

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is a clean energy company which operates as a utility and the leading U.S. generator of solar and wind power. The company runs Florida Power and Light, a fully regulated utility covering a significant portion of Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, a non-regulated provider of clean energy operating across 25 states, four Canadian provinces and Spain.

The company is not trading in a value range today, but its strong macro growth prospects and well-run operations likely deserve a premium to its peers. For those investors looking for a utility with more growth and an unregulated aspect to its business, NEE is a standout choice.

Source: Company Presentation

NEE's energy generation profile is notable due to the near absence of coal power. FPL carries ~5% of its energy generated through coal with the majority coming from natural gas, while a majority of Energy Resources comes from wind. The company has a significant presence in the nuclear field, as well, as one of the largest operators of nuclear plants on the planet.

Source: Company Website

The company reported another strong quarter recently, with a 10.1% earnings gain YOY. This is much higher than most would expect from a utility, benefiting from its unregulated business. Management expects a CAGR of 6-8% off of last year's numbers through 2020, with earnings growth likely reaching the higher portion of that range. Significant growth is expected to come from the company's many renewable energy contracts and continued investment into new projects across the business.

Source: Company Presentation

Florida Power & Light, NEE's regulated utility arm, has ~4.8M customers and covers a significant portion of the state. Residential customers comprise a little over half of sales and the generation mix is mostly natural gas with a sizable portion coming from nuclear. The four nuclear units operated by the company help offset somewhat the more volatile price changes of natural gas. FPL saw 1.3% growth in its customer base, or 65,000 people, last quarter. Florida continues to see strong growth in both its population and economy, which will remain a tailwind for NEE.

Source: Company Presentation

It's important to see if a utility has a good relationship with regulators, since they control the rates the utility can charge and set maximum returns on equity. FPL was recently able to get a rate increase approved of ~$811M over the next 4 years. This provides an average ROE of 10.55% inside a range of 9.6-11.6%. $400M takes effect this year, and then $211M next year and the final $200M the year after that when the Okeechobee Clean Energy Center is expected to be completed.

FPL continues to invest in new projects, with the 1.75 TW Okeechobee Clean Energy Center expected to come online in 2019. The company's ten year plan expects to add 2.1 TW of new solar sites, bolstering the percentage of solar generation for the utility. Much of this solar is expected to be online late this year and into early next year. It also plans to overhaul the Dania Beach natural gas plant. That project is further down the line, with tentative dates for completion set in 2022. The modernization initiative will further drive down the costs per kilowatt for the company, as the plant is older. It will also improve the generation capability and cut carbon emissions by an expected 70%. Additionally, the company will have shut down 3 coal powered plants by 2020: the Cedar Bay plant, Indiantown plant, and St. Johns River Power Park. This is expected to generate strong savings for ratepayers, with the St. Johns plant alone expected to produce $100M in savings and a reduction in 5 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The continued push company-wide to move towards clean energy is one that takes significant investment and forward thinking. It's been well known for some time that coal is likely not a part of our energy future, but ~30% of electricity in America today still comes from coal. NEE is taking the initiative by not fighting the trend and dumping coal before many other companies. This will likely pay dividends in the future. The company expects that since 2001, more than $8.6B in fossil fuel costs have been saved and 108M tons of carbon emissions have been prevented through the company's investments into cleaner alternatives.

NEE attempted last year to purchase the bankrupt Energy Future Holdings and its 80% stake in Texas electric utility Oncor. This would have added 3.3M customers to the company, and looked to be a strong move. However, last month, the deal was struck down by the Public Utility Commissions of Texas. Reasons cited include concerns about Oncor's board independence, ring fencing, dividend payments, and parent leverage. There is still a chance that differences will be reconciled and there could still be an agreement, but I wouldn't hold my breath. Either way, NEE will likely continue to look for takeover targets, where the company's strong operating history and capital management could unlock value. If the deal does happen to go through, it would add significant upside to NEE, in my opinion. However, I would expect NEE will have to wait for another opportunity. EVP and CFO John Ketchum had this to say on the most recent earnings call:

Oncor has always been an opportunistic transaction that we believe leverages our core strength in operating rate regulated utilities efficiently to deliver on our customer value proposition of low bills, high reliability and outstanding customer service. We are disappointed by the recent ruling from the Public Utility Commission of Texas that our proposed transactions are not in the public interest. We expect to file a motion for rehearing with the commission sometime in the next few weeks. However, if we are ultimately unsuccessful with the transactions we continue to believe that we have one of the best growth opportunity sets in our industry and we will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top-end of our adjusted EPS growth range of 6% to 8% through 2020 off a 2016 base.

Source: Company Presentation

The unregulated Energy Resources business represents the greater growth opportunities today. Earnings in this segment increased 15% YOY, with growth coming from new renewables projects. The business would be a top-15 utility as a standalone company, having grown into one of the largest providers of renewables on the planet.

Looking above, the company has many projects scheduled, with more added to the backlog recently. 114 MW was recently commissioned, and 621 MW worth of new projects was added to the backlog. NEER has had no problem finding opportunities, and the growing backlog over the next several years provides a good base for earnings.

NEER has secured some of the best sites for solar and wind generation in the country, which is a sustainable competitive advantage over smaller upstart companies looking to enter the space. Many of these sites are protected by 20+ year agreements, which will allow the company to maintain its position for some time. Although much of the growth over time has involved regulatory standards and government subsidies, much of the customer origination activity has been driven by economics as efficiency has improved and costs have declined.

Source: EIA.gov

The chart above from the EIA shows the expected energy mix in the country going forward. One big wild card is the price of natural gas. If gas were to become significantly more expensive, which is definitely possible, then it would likely see a marked decrease from its high level today. However, it will likely remain cheap for some time, and natural gas projects have continued to drive strong growth. Renewables like solar and wind are expected to grow at a similarly high rate. NEE is heavily invested in all three, and should expect to continue riding strong macro trends in the foreseeable future.

Source: Company Presentation

The costs of renewable energy sources have been coming down steadily, which has aided NEER in finding projects. As efficiency gains continue, solar and wind will likely be comprise more and more of the energy mix, since they are the 'cleanest' of the energy sources.

A big detriment to solar and wind is the lack of reliability in their generation. Although the sites are obviously chosen for their strong characteristics, the sun doesn't shine at night and nowhere is windy at the same rate all the time. This makes it very difficult to maintain a grid off of these sources since they can't necessarily be called upon to put out the required energy at peak hours. However, as many know who follow Tesla (NYSE:TSLA), battery technology has gotten better and better allowing for much cheaper storage of ever larger amounts of energy. As these costs continue to drop, solar and wind projects will be more able to store energy for peak usage during peak production, making them much more reliable. John Ketchum had this to say on the call:

You combine now with what we expect to be continued progressive reductions and turbine equipment pricing, which we think we'll get even more aggressive as the PTC phase is down. That's how we really get comfortable with that market. And then when you think about the production tax credit, actually facing down right around 2023, we continue to be optimistic about what we see on batteries. We have 20 people dedicated to our battery development effort, we're investing upwards of a $100 million a year in batteries, we're excited about the 50MV battery storage pilot program that FPL has. But imagine the game changer that that would be for renewables, not only wind, that blows predominantly during the in the peak shaving economic opportunities around solar. That could really also help to substantially drive renewable economics. Granted battery still have a long way to go, they're still expensive, still inefficient, but with all the investment from the automotive industry, the focus that you're seeing from our sector, we obviously want to be a leader. The Chinese have announced that they plan to take a major role in battery manufacturing which is one of the factors that really help to drive down the cost curve on PV panels.

Source: Company Presentation

NEE carries the highest P/E ratio of its peer group, but also has the highest growth rate. Although the company is definitely not a bargain today, I actually think that its value is more in-line than a few of the companies with lower P/E ratios due to its strong growth and more conservative capital structure. Utilities are only now coming back down to earth after a run-up to highs last year that was not based on fundamentals, in my opinion. Although these companies are generally 'safe' investments due to the rate structure, the growth rates are low and I don't see a reason to pay 20X earnings for a company growing at less than 5% per year. However, NEE is different and likely deserves a higher multiple due to the NEER portion of its business.

As one might expect, NEE has the lowest dividend yield and among the bottom 3 payout ratios of the group. However, the growth rate is outstanding and higher than any of these other companies.

With a payout ratio of ~55%, NEE has plenty of breathing room to continue investment and growing the dividend at a close to double digit rate.

With earnings growth of ~8% and a targeted payout ratio of 65%, there should be few issues with projecting a 10-12% dividend growth rate out over the next 3-5 years. That makes it much easier to swallow the lower 3% yield when compared to peers.

NEE is among the best utilities in its returns on invested capital. This is a very important metric for utilities, since electricity generation is a highly capital intensive business. NEE is constantly investing in a variety of projects, and maintaining a high return on these investments ensures shareholder value is being created rather than destroyed. PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) has the highest ROIC, with NEE coming up next and Scana (NYSE:SCG), Dominion (NYSE:D), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), and Southern Company (NYSE:SO) all coming in close together around 5-7%. This shows NEE's management to be strong stewards of capital, and is an important metric to keep in mind when looking at this space.

NEE Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

NEE is the only company among those I showed metrics for to have positive free cash flow over time. Even theirs has been negative at times, but the last few years have seen consistent positive cash flows. However, like many utilities, long term debt has been rising steadily over time. It has nearly doubled since 2009, and minimum annual maturities of long-term debt for 2017-2021 respectively are $2.6B, $2.1B, $2.6B, $1.8B, and $2.7B. The company's debt to equity ratio is not bad for its industry at 1.33, but investors should expect that rising interest rates will make it more difficult for the company to continue engaging in as many large projects until the debt burden is lowered somewhat.

NEE is not trading for a particularly attractive price today. At a P/E>20 on expected earnings growth of 8%, I would wait for the price to come down into the $110-120 range that it traded in late last year before initiating a position.

Because of its high valuation at the moment, the expected rate of return going forward is only ~5% annualized, including the dividend. However, that includes a return to its long-term valuation. If the company were to stay around 21X earnings, investors could expect closer to 10% annualized. However, it would make sense to me to wait for a pullback, and put this best-in-class utility on the watchlist for now.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.