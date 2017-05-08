Wirecard: Surviving And Thriving

The company is positioned to benefit from the global shift away from cash while trading at a reasonable valuation to the projected growth rates.

The digital payments company has mostly survived the bear raid from last year.

As domestic payment processors like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) rallied last week, a global provider in Europe grabbed my attention. Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY)(OTCPK:WRCDF) is publicly traded in Germany and trades in the U.S. under an ADR came under a hedge fund raid last year.

The stock has recently rallied to new highs following the release of solid preliminary Q1 numbers. The question is whether the bear raid has held back Wirecard and for any legitimate reasons.

WRCDF data by YCharts

Business Summary

Wirecard gets the majority of revenues from processing payment transactions. The company is benefiting from the global shift away from cash transactions to electronic card transactions with a focus on an omni-channel approach that combines POS, mobile and internet.

The company suggests that a modern 360 degree risk engine helps acquire customers and reduce default risk. With a global reach and a focus on APAC, the risk management measures are crucial to success.

For now, the majority of the business comes from Europe with about 25% of the total 2016 transaction volume centered in Germany. The average transaction margin though is significantly higher outside the key European markets at 2.1%, compared to only 1.3% in Europe.

Recent Numbers

On April 27, Wirecard suggested that a push to digitalization of payment processes using internet technology led to a 31% surge in revenues. Q1 revenues reached €274.8 million.

Maybe most importantly, EBITDA surged 32% in the quarter to reach €81.6 million. The forecast remains for EBITDA to reach €400 million in 2017 on the high end.

The company will report official Q1 numbers on May 18.

The numbers follow impressive results on all fronts for FY16. Revenues surged 33% and EBITDA grew 35% to €307.4 million.

Source: Wirecard FY16 presentation

As with most of the payments processors around the world, Wirecard generates sizable cash flows. Last year, the company produced €209.9 million in free cash flow. The market tends to find these stocks attractive due to this ability to consistent generate cash.

Surviving The Bear Attack

Back last February, Wirecard was hit with fraudulent claims due to a report from Zatarra. The independent research company published a 100+ page long document suggesting corruption and money laundering from the management team of Wirecard. Fellow contributor Pure Performance covered more of the details here along with the market view at the time last year.

Back at the time, this blog post by Bronte Capital sums up the scenario around the stock. John Hempton mentions being short Wirecard for years due to the inability to verify assets of Wirecard, yet he can't seem to back up the claims of the Zatarra outfit that he suggests as mostly anonymous.

Even the comments to the blog post suggest the research report was taken down that very day.

As the original stock chart shows, Wirecard's ADRs was trading above $50 and quickly dipped to $37. One has to realize that the stock price now above $60 isn't appreciably higher than at the time of the hit piece and possible coordinated attack by hedge funds.

Now over 14 months later, the company is still growing and has made several deals with Citigroup (NYSE:C) for businesses in the U.S. and most recently APAC. If the Zatarra claims were accurate, Citigroup would unlikely want to deal with Wirecard on multiple deals.

The Future Ahead

Common knowledge knows that the world is slowing shifting away from cash payments. For legitimate businesses, electronic payments are quicker and easier to track and reconcile.

Despite this reason, the majority of transactions outside of the Western world are still conducted via cash. An estimated 85% of worldwide transactions are conducted with cash while only up to 7% of all electronic transactions are fully digitized.

A McKinsey Global Institute report suggests that many benefits exist for emerging economies to shift to digital payments including driving inclusive growth and reducing poverty. The study suggests that up to 1.6 billion people will gain access to banking services and generate a substantial $3.7 billion boost to GDP in these countries.

Recent acquistions in India, Brazil, Romania, and South Africa are starting to buildup a sizable business outside Europe where margins are larger. These moves will position Wirecard for the massive shifts in electronic and digital payments ongoing in these emerging economies.

Source: Wirecard FY16 presentation

Due to the above acquistions and the business landscape, Wirecard has the goal of reaching the following 2020 targets:

Transaction volume - €190 billion

Revenue - €2.5 billion

EBITDA margin - 30-35%

FCF Conversion - 65%

Analyst Targets

The amazing part of the bear attack is that prominent analyst firms are rather bullish on the stock. Firms from Barclays to Goldman Sachs to Deutsche Bank cover the stock.

An analyst like BAML recently placed a €60 price target on the stock or equivalent to roughly $66. The key analyst target is a FY18 EV/EBITDA of 15x. BAML noted that the stock only trades at roughly 8x the FY20 estimates leaving the stock with tons of upside if objectives are met.

The prime reason being that Wirecard forecasts growing EBITDA far in excess of the price target assumption of 15%. The stock appears a bargain despite the recent rally.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wirecard not only survived the bear raid, but the payments company continues to thrive. The stock appears well positioned for the global shift from cash to digital payments.

Definitely look to add Wirecard to a diversified portfolio and use the next bear raid for a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.