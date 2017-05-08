Market Volatility Bulletin: Will A Macron Victory Send VIX Back To Single Digits?

CNBC 9:00 EST

Yesterday evening results from the final round of French elections came in, and centrist Emmanuel Macron walked away with a convincing victory. In response, futures markets opened Sunday night with varied reactions. Despite the sharp rally to finish out last week, ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) opened above the 2400 milestone and are currently in a pullback situation. Current session lows are at 2392.25, with highs put in just after the open at 2403.75.

On the commodities front, crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for June delivery jumped strongly to near $47, and have since fallen off about 0.25%. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures opened lower, and have since slowly grinded their way higher, currently up about half a percent.

Spot VIX is retreating from its Friday close, pulling back to mid-10-handle.

CNBC: Friday Close

Stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) had a mostly slow and range-bound day Friday, but rallied sharply into the close, likely in anticipation of a Sunday evening Macron victory. On the week, the S&P closed about 15 points higher, led by the technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) sector, healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV), and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). Technology and healthcare stocks gained nearly one-percent. The energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector did its best to drag stocks down, finishing the week over 2% lower. Other lagging sectors included materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE).

Source: SectorSPDRs

Shout-Out

To begin this week, we'd like to highlight a Friday morning article from SA contributor Long/Short Investments:How To Design A Portfolio That Mimics The S&P's Return At Half The Volatility. It is worth noting that this article is designed as an extension of a previous Long/Short article, which you may find here.

The most recent piece discusses foundational portfolio characteristics of a stock/bond mix, with the addition of gold in mind to further reduce volatility. Long/Short mentions that while gold is unlikely to produce wealth over the long-term, it can play a vital role serving as a portfolio hedge. To begin the article, the author offers the following as a central argument:

A balanced mix of cash-generating assets - namely, stocks and bonds - should be used as the bedrock of a portfolio in order to produce returns. However, one can make an argument that select non-cash-generating assets, such as gold, can have their place in such a portfolio as well. Given enough time, gold is expected to reduce annualized portfolio returns. However, a 5%-10% allocation to gold will provide the benefit of tangibly reducing volatility and overall risk metrics in a portfolio due to its nature of being uncorrelated to other assets and lowering the volatility in returns. Although how each individual designs his or her portfolio is contingent on returns expectations, risk tolerance, time horizon, and other such matters, one could make a reasonable argument that gold should have a place in every portfolio for its ability to limit your risk. Limiting your downside is, in my opinion, the most important aspect when it comes to designing a portfolio."

To aid in that end, Long/Short recommends a portfolio containing broadly (check original article for more specifics) US stocks, US Treasuries, and high yield credit. Using backtesting tools, the author is able to achieve the following potential returns.

Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com

As shown below, this portfolio would offer returns within 0.50% per year of the S&P 500, but performed significantly better in the down years.

Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com

Long/Short Investments offer much more detail and reasoning behind the portfolio selections mentioned above in the full article; as such, we highly recommend reading both articles in their entirety.

To close, the author offers the following:

However, when it comes to building a portfolio, I believe it is most important to develop one that's balanced throughout. Like many, I do take directional bets. There is nonetheless a high level of value in creating a portfolio where you accumulate a series of uncorrelated, (mostly) cash-producing assets in the right proportion to balance out risk and reward in line with your personal goals."

Thoughts on Volatility

As we come in today, volatility looks as though it is setting up to endure another week of being pushed down further. Spot VIX is printing near 10.50, with F1 (May) futures at 11.60, and F2 (June) futures trading at 12.60.

Last week, in preparation for the final round of France's Presidential election, the volatility markets showed some caution in a range-bound environment. Despite being at these historically low levels, volatility seemed to show a desire to pop higher. As is often the case in this current market situation, each (albeit small) move higher in the VIX was met with overhead resistance, pushing values back lower.

In an interesting comparison for our readers, today we point to VIX term structure immediately after both rounds of French election results. The blue line below shows the term structure on April 24, the day after markets saw that Macron and Le Pen would be the candidates to move on to round 2. In black, a representation of today's VIX term structure.

Though the VIX aftermath was much the same for both rounds of elections, the lead up to each was quite different. Volatility has been compressed heavily over the last two week, while the period leading up to round 1 saw multi-month high spikes up above the 16-handle. Here is the vol. term structure about two weeks before the round 1 election.

Take that in comparison to the volatility crush we've seen over the last two weeks, and we see it as clear that volatility faces brutal opposition on any move higher. Now, we've yet to see the equity market reaction to this round of French voting, but if we are using history as our guide, we should expect further optimism from investors. As mentioned in past Market Volatility Bulletins: the path to higher S&P has been paved. This is not to say that the S&P ought to go higher on the basis of valuations or fundamentals. Simply ultra-low vol has been the environment where the index has thrived and "found the courage" to make new highs.

With the "last" bits of mystery out of the way, weekly vol plunged a point over the weekend.

Monthly vol took a bit of a dip, and quarterly stood still.

As we have mentioned frequently, the largest range of values one sees is on the front end (weekly and below). This is where traders feel the most confident about "calling vol as they see it" - whether that be a vol of 2 on an option that will mature in a few hours, or a vol of 20 on an important but uncertain outcome.

Weekly and quarterly vol, much like the back end of VIX, are less responsive, and therefore tend to experience tighter trading ranges. 7.9 does appear at the very low end of a typical monthly range: we're sipping the dregs of monthly at-the-money vol here.

Quarterly vol is holding a bit tighter. Still, we don't see much to keep it there if weekly and monthly continue to trade below 8: they'll drag quarterly vol down is our contention.

We will tell you that we have been pleasantly surprised by all the attention on SA the VIX has gotten lately. Big-name contributors have been speaking about the nature of this last rally, and in particular just how slammed volatility has gotten. We agree with much of the analysis. We would like to add that going right to the source and looking at organic vol in the ES can offer a fuller sense of what traders are pricing volatility at.

We tend to keep these analysis brief, as most people associate volatility with VIX or VIX ETPs. But remember folks - those products are themselves just derivatives of a particular basket of SPX options. (SPX is very similar to ES). We'd encourage you to try looking at implied volatilities on multiple maturities and strikes for a broader view.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

This past weekend we wrapped up our last biweekly trade. The profit on the trade came to $6.05 on the spread, which included an opportunity for a quite large profit at the very end (didn't work out on that front).

Today we begin a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

Tactics:

To open, we will trade the following 1x2:

Buy the May 31 2385 put

Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the trade is drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. In future segments we can discuss how to alter this profile, or perhaps how one might manage it.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

Buying the at-the-money means buying cheap vol; selling the OTM strikes twice finances most of the purchase, due largely to the higher vol they trade at.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation are as follows:

We'll have more to say about these as we explore the trade over the next couple weeks.

Mechanics

Even in pre-market trade, the spread is a buck wide $2.75-$3.75 as seen in the left panel of the visual payoff diagram above. We don't see much problem with getting this done at the mid of $3.25.

We'll put in a limit order for one at a price of $3.25.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.