Varex Imaging - I Still Imagine Better Days Ahead

If shares re-test the $30 mark, or even the high-twenties, I will be an accumulator of the shares.

The current valuation looks largely fair as a sound integration of PerkinElmer's business and margin gains could create significant value for investors in the medium term.

Varex Imaging (VREX) is the spin-off from Varian Medical Systems (VAR), which has just released its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company.

Around the time of the spin-off earlier this year, I called the valuation of the company reasonable given the earnings power, recent dealmaking and anticipated margin gains. These anticipated improvements should be supported by a management team which has been freed from its former parent, therefore can make its own decisions and be will incentivized.

Not a lot has changed since the spin-off, as the first quarterly earnings report does clarify the picture a bit. Varex continues to be a promising play if the PerkinElmer deal works out and management delivers on margin gains, making me an accumulator of the shares around the $30 mark.

An X-Ray Imaging Components Leader

Varex produces X-Ray imaging components such as tubes and flat panel detectors. These components, and related software allows the actual X-Ray device to detect and diagnose. With a $3 billion addressable market, the medical segment is the largest opportunity for Varex. The market for X-Ray applications in industrial & security applications currently measures $850 million.

Varex currently holds a strong position in both these markets, as revenues of the pro-forma business came in at $620 million last year. Varex´s revenue composition is rather similar to the market opportunity, as 82% of sales are generated in the medical segment, with the remainder being generated by the industrial & security market. Within the core medical segments, Varex is a supplier to virtually all the leading OEMs, typically having very long term relationships with these companies. Given the recent developments, it remains troublesome that Toshiba is the largest customer of Varex´s products, responsible for roughly $140 million in sales.

While the Japanese company is facing harsh times from a financial point of view at this point in time, both companies have recently signed a renewed pricing agreement to supply $345-$385 million worth of CT tubes in the coming three years.

To bolster its position and grow its dominance, Varex has bought the medical imaging business from PerkinElmer around the time of the spin-off. This supplier of X-Ray flat panel detectors was acquired for a sum of $276 million and is expected to add some $140 million in annual sales.

Strong Historical Growth, But Challenges Are Real

Varex has essentially doubled its sales over the past decade, even as revenues have been trending flat to down slightly from 2013 onwards. The company attributes these disappointing sales trends to the strong dollar and the decision of large OEMs to produce their components in-house. Sales fell 2% in all of 2016, but Varex has stabilized the situation and actually reported a 7% growth rate for the final quarter of the year.

Peak gross margins of 40-41% have fallen back to the high-thirties. This margin compression, combined with a decline in sales has hurt operating margins. Operating margins have fallen from peaks in the mid-twenties to the high-teens. Of course, past historical margins are not directly comparable to today´s margins, as they are so-called segment margins instead of company wide operating margins.

Around the time of the spin-off, management guided for 3-4% sales growth in 2017, with earnings seen at $1.20-$1.30 per share for Q2 through Q4, based on 38 million shares and a 35% tax rate. The company is on track to meet these targets with second quarter sales increasing by 3%, after a strong sales performance in the first quarter. The company continues to experience margin pressure with gross margins coming in at 37.3% so far this year, down 190 basis points from last year. This is attributed to changes in the product mix and continued competitive market conditions. Operating margins came in at 15.2% in Q2, some 160 basis points below the same period last year. The company managed to offset some of the gross margin pressure with a reduction in SG&A costs, which was offset by rising R&D efforts.

As a result of the disappointing margin action, despite solid topline sales growth, Varex posted earnings of $0.69 per share for the first half of this year. While this was down eight cents compared to the same period last year, the company managed to grow second quarter earnings by a penny to $0.40 per share. While this earnings number meets the guidance issued by the company, the quality of the earnings growth is questionable, as it was driven by lower taxes.

The Pro-Forma Balance Sheet

The purchase of the medical imaging business of PerkinElmer only closed after the second quarter ended, as the deal was finally sealed on May 1. The company ended the second quarter with $80 million in cash and $202 million in debt. The $276 million deal component and a $45 million payment being due to Varian makes that the company will operate with a net debt position of roughly $450 million.

Using the $640 million revenue guidance for 2016 (excluding the PerkinElmer deal), we can construct the preliminary income statement. Based on the full year earnings guidance, the second quarter is quite representative for the rest of the year. The company posted operating earnings of $23.5 million, which annualized works out to $94 million. Combined with $20 million in annualized D&A charges, EBITDA comes in at $114 million. If PerkinElmer´s businesses post similar margins, EBITDA from that business comes in around $25 million a year. The resulting pro-forma EBITDA number of $139 million reveals that leverage stands at 3.2 times EBITDA.

After subtracting D&A charges, I come up with a $115 million pro-forma operating earnings number. Assuming a normalized 5% cost of debt on $450 million in net debt, interest costs could come in at $22-$23 million. With a 35% tax rate, earnings are seen around $60 million which is equivalent to roughly $1.60 per share. Note that such potential earnings look a bit light, as the company itself guided for earnings of $1.20-$1.30 per share (for Q2 through Q3), not having taken into account the impact of the acquisition. It furthermore looks a bit soft compared to the pro-forma $2 earnings per share number which I calculated around the time of the spin-off.

The issue is that margins are poor at this moment, especially in relation to recent years, as the company should be able to boost margins amidst growing sales and ¨freedom¨ being given to the management team. Working with a $800 million sales target for 2018, a 20% margin number could result in operating earnings of $160 million. If interest costs fall towards the $20 million mark and taxes drop to 30%, after-tax earnings might come in around $100 million. This works out to little over $2.50 per share. Note that each point in margins above or below the 20% target mark impacts after-tax earnings by roughly $0.15 per share.

As medical device components producers and suppliers typically trade at a premium to the market, a 20 times multiple seems reasonable. That still yields a base case for a $50 valuation by 2018, if management can deliver.

Add On Dips

I like Varex for its strong market positioning in a market which is showing structural growth. Despite the recent challenges, this ¨freed¨ management team has the potential to create a lot of value once animal spirits are unleashed. Management has been busy in finalizing the separation at a time when it has to start integrating the PerkinElmer´s assets as well.

Shares traded in the high-twenties at the time of the spin-off, and have risen to levels in the mid-thirties by now, currently trading at $34 per share. At the time of the spin-off I was waiting for the ¨typical¨ dip which shares of spin-off companies see in aftermarket trading, but unfortunately this has not materialized in the case of Varex.

Using current earnings of close to $1.50 per share, and earnings power of $2.50 per share once margin improvements are taken into account, the valuation looks reasonable. Current earnings power alone can not justify today´s price of $34 per share, amidst a leveraged balance sheet. Using a small market premium I see $30 as a reasonable valuation in case no margin improvements are being delivered upon, as the valuation could rise to $50 per share if margins of 20% can be achieved.

The conference call in the wake of the second quarter earnings call was comforting. Management sounded upbeat on the PerkinElmer deal and continues to point towards the potential for synergies to be delivered upon, while the core business delivered on sequential improvements in the cost base.

Trading at $34, I see no compelling reason to chase the current momentum, although I continue to be a buyer at around the $30 mark.

