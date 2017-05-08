Apple: The Status Quo Remains

When Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported its fiscal second quarter results last week, the company announced an expansion to its capital return plan. For the last couple of years, the company has taken out large amounts of debt to accomplish this plan, given low interest rates are much cheaper than repatriating foreign funds. Last week, the company had another debt deal close, showing that this action continues to be the preferred way to go.

Before I get into the most recent financial transaction, let's quickly review where things stand for the company. After the earnings report, Apple's quarterly 10-Q filing was published, detailing the following key balance sheet items:

Cash and cash equivalents: $15.157 billion

Short-term marketable securities: $51.944 billion

Long-term marketable securities: $189.740 billion

Commercial paper: $9.992 billion

Current portion of long-term debt: $3.999 billion

Long-term debt: $84.531 billion

When we look at the totals, the total "cash pile" that's composed of cash and investments adds up to $256.8 billion, while the total debt pile comes out to $98.5 billion. Of course, this doesn't tell the whole story, because of that quarter trillion plus in cash and investments, $239.6 billion is held outside the US, unable to be used for dividends and buybacks. Additionally, don't forget the roughly $14 billion European Commission judgement that's currently outstanding.

Since we are still waiting for the Trump administration to come to terms on tax relief and repatriation, Apple management doesn't want to pay huge amounts of taxes to bring its foreign funds home. As a result, taking out debt at very low rates continues to be the best move. Last week, Apple took out $7 billion in both fixed and floating rate notes. In the table below, I've compared this deal to the one from a couple of months ago, showing the sizes, rates, and maturities of the various pieces of each deal.

(See my analysis of the February debt deal right here)

When I've compared debt deals for Apple and other firms, I primarily have talked about the fixed rate pieces. The February 2017 deal contained $7 billion in stated coupon debt, while the latest issuance was just $5.75 billion. However, if we look at the four pieces with similar maturities, we do see that Apple got lower rates this time around.

Some might argue that this was partially due to smaller issuances, primarily on the 2022 and 2027 notes, but even the two deals of the same size saw lower rates. This is mostly driven by lower US treasury rates since the beginning of February. The chart below shows how the key 10-Year US bond has traded this year.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

For the four similar pieces, Apple paid a weighted average annual coupon of 2.84% back in February. Roughly, three months later, the figure came down to 2.69%, a nice 15 basis points decline. That might not seem like much, but it's $1.5 million in pre-tax savings for every billion of debt. It will add up in the end. Additionally, when we take into account Apple's roughly 25% tax rate, it means the effective rate on last week's issuance is around 2.00%.

Apple boosted its quarterly dividend and buyback program last week, announcing it will return $300 billion to shareholders by March 2019. With no clarity on lower taxes and repatriation from the government yet, the company took out $7 billion in debt last week to continue the status quo. With Apple paying just around 2.00% after taxes on the fixed rate portion of last week's issuance, don't expect the company to change what it is doing anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.