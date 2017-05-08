How To Time The Market (Or At Least One Particular Way To Approach It)

I run through example scenarios of how this approach might work based on historical performance.

However, in this case, I discuss a naïve quantitative approach (e.g., ignores correlation among assets) that allows greater tolerance for concentration in risk assets.

This involved no stock picking, no market timing, no shorting, no derivatives, no leverage, and no illiquidity.

In previous articles, I offered ways on how to allocate assets to portfolios in a way that was low cost, low volatility, low “beta,” and with low drawdowns.

Timing the market is difficult. There are various ways market participants go about attempting to determine when a market will go up or down as a whole - yield curve inversions, debt growth as it relates to nominal economic growth, chart patterns and quantitative models of numerous sorts - and it's still difficult to determine how a market will go precisely. However, even relatively naïve quantitative models can go some ways toward limiting downside risk and I've dedicated this article to explaining one such method below.

The idea behind this method is to set a downside volatility threshold. Standard deviation is one such method of measuring volatility, though this measure is imperfect given the returns of financial assets are "fat-tailed." Namely, there are a wider variety of expected outcomes than what might be otherwise predicted by the normal distribution (of which the standard deviation is borne out of). But this is more about a generalized approach rather than going for a high level of mathematical rigor.

So, for example, we pick a downside volatility threshold. Over the past few decades, the S&P 500 has had a standard deviation volatility of about 15%. Let's say we don't want our portfolio to have any more downside volatility than 8% annualized. If, in the previous month, the annualized downside volatility rose above 8%, we would cut that position back and invest the proceeds in a safe asset - (e.g., long-term Treasury bonds) - to balance it back at that 8%.

In other words, we're altering the portfolio's market exposure based on the realized volatility of the previous chosen period, and putting it back in line with the volatility target. The more the volatility target is breached, the greater the allocation to the safe asset in the subsequent period. This is naturally intended to improve risk-adjusted performance.

The Model

For simplification purposes, I'm simply going to compare three different portfolios in each scenario:

1) the timing portfolio based on downside volatility

2) a buy-and-hold portfolio of the asset(s) listed in 1) but with no timing involved

3) a benchmark by which to compare - for convenience, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

To start I'm naturally going to compare SPY to an SPY timing portfolio. This means portfolios 2) and 3) are the same.

As might be expected, most of the timing portfolio's merit is shown during the late-2008 to early-2009 time frame, where its maximum drawdown was limited to -19.5% rather than -50.8% compared with the benchmark/buy-and-hold portfolio.

(Source: portfoliovisualizer.com, as are all subsequent images)

The timing model didn't avoid the large -9.4% down move in September 2008 due to a relatively normal August (i.e., resulting in 100% SPY allocation in September). But September's fallout and the downside volatility through the remainder of 2008 and into 2009 kept SPY allocation on the small side, which helped pare losses. From October 2008 through December 2008, the timing portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by 27.2%.

Since this model simply bases its asset weightings based on the previous month's volatility, the annual volatility is actually slightly higher than the 8% target at 9.3%. The cap isn't continuously maintained based, but rather done on a month-to-month basis. Overall, risk metrics look solid throughout.

Annualized returns are 1.36% higher relative to the S&P 500 and at 67% of the volatility. This portfolio would have lost just 9.5% of its value in 2008 versus 36.8% for the buy-and-hold.

Performance Relative to a Diversified Pool of Assets

In a previous article, I discussed the importance of having a balanced portfolio.

This entails the standard approach of having assets that would thrive in various market environments - when growth is high (relative to expectations), when growth is low, when inflation is high, and when inflation is low. This means some mix of stocks, high-yield credit, REITs, safe bonds, and perhaps some smaller amount of gold or precious metals for additional diversification purposes.

But let's say that with the timing model we can eliminate the safe bonds from the equation to avoid having periods where absolute returns are dragged down by being overly conservative. For buy-and-hold portfolios, a relatively large allocation to safe bonds has made sense historically, though less so now due to low returns. Central bank policies over the past 8-9 years have also incentivized the holdings of riskier assets. With inflation and interest rates in an extended downtrend since 1980, the "lower for longer" thesis on rates and inflation is likely to hold true.

For actively managed portfolios, it's generally been a good idea to allocate a notable majority to risk assets (e.g., stocks, high-yield credit, real estate) in light of the fact that 1) they provide the highest returns over the long-run and 2) the market goes up about 80% of the time over 1-year time horizons in these asset classes.

So let's say we have the following portfolio, balanced as follows:

30% US stocks

30% REITs (NYSEARCA:ICF)

30% High-yield credit (MUTF:HYFIX)

5% Emerging markets (MUTF:TEEMX)

5% Precious metals (MUTF:FKRCX)

This portfolio would have performed relatively well on a risk-adjusted basis. From 1994-2016, its annualized return and volatility metrics are essentially the same as the S&P 500. Best year performance, worst year performance, and maximum drawdown metrics are all similar as well.

If the same simple 8% downside volatility measure is applied to the above portfolio, we see the following metrics in comparison to both the buy-and-hold and SPY benchmark:

Annual returns are 157 bps higher than the buy-and-hold, while annualized volatility is 446 bps lower. Its best year performance is 10 percentage points lower, but its worst year was just -4.6% (versus -31.8% for the buy-and-hold).

Annually, the timing model generated 513 bps worth of alpha (returns in excess of risk taken) versus just 130 bps for the diversified buy-and-hold.

Its maximum drawdown was a respectable -18.0% (versus -46.6% for the buy-and-hold) and only underperformed the other two portfolios (in terms of the drawdown metric) for a brief period in mid-to-late 2013 by a fraction of a percentage point.

How did the composition of the portfolio change over time?

During relatively calm markets in the mid-2000s, the portfolio stayed as designed with no US Treasuries exposure (32 consecutive months).

After September 2008 and the high volatility that followed in subsequent months, the volatility rule helped push the clear majority of assets into safe Treasury bonds.

This would go on until December 2009.

How would this do if we raised or lowered the volatility target?

Let's say we raise the downside volatility target to 10%. This means, on average, the portfolio will adjust its market exposure to Treasuries to less of a degree. Exposing the portfolio to more risk would make sense if it paid off in terms of sufficiently better returns.

At 10%, the figures would come to:

Returns would receive a 20-bp boost, but at the expense of an extra 74 bps in annualized volatility. Maximum drawdown would increase from -18.0% to -22.7%.

If we lower the volatility target to 6%, little volatility would be tolerated and diversification into Treasuries at higher percentage would be quite common.

This would lower annual returns by 32 bps over the 8% vol portfolio, but lower annual volatility by 57 bps, rendering it a very reasonable trade-off based on historical data. Maximum drawdown would decrease all the way down to -12.7%.

Decreasing volatility lower tends to look good over past history on a risk-adjusted basis given that US Treasury bonds have performed so well, especially over the past 8-9 years, as a consequence of zero interest rate policies and quantitative easing regimes that have bought up trillions of dollars' worth of assets - predominantly safe government bonds.

Spreads have been bid down so low that it will naturally be a lot more difficult to generate returns from these assets going forward. So the idea of continuing to decrease volatility for better risk-adjusted returns may not hold up in future periods. As a whole, one needs a bit of volatility in the portfolio to make satisfactory returns.

Conclusion

In past articles, I offered ways on how to allocate assets to portfolios in a way that was low cost, low volatility, low "beta," and with low drawdowns. This involved no stock picking, no market timing, no shorting, no derivatives, no leverage, and no illiquidity. It involved simply selecting a few ETFs that represented certain asset classes and building a portfolio that could generate S&P-like returns at a fraction of the volatility.

Here I offer a different approach in that I present a way to remain committed to risk assets more of the time, but with risk management taking the form of a basic downside volatility target rather than diversification. By limiting one's downside volatility to a certain annualized percentage, one can mechanically go into "risk-off" mode for the sake of preserving portfolio wealth and generating steady, quality returns over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.