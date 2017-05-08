Valuation Dashboard: Healthcare - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles.

Executive summary

Biotechnology looks a bit underpriced regarding its historical valuation ratios averages, but it is below its baseline in quality (measured by the median ROE). The Pharmaceutical industry is at a fair price regarding Price/Earnings, 20% undervalued for Price/Free Cash Flow, but it looks very bad in Price/Sales and ROE compared with historical averages. Life Sciences Tools/Services is moderately overpriced, but far above the baseline in quality (ROE). The less attractive industry in this sector is Healthcare Equipment, which is significantly worse than the baseline for all metrics.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Healthcare Equipment, Healthcare Technology, Pharmaceuticals and deteriorated in Biotechnology.

P/S has improved in Healthcare Technology, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and is stable elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in Biotechnology, is stable in Managed Healthcare and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare Equipment, deteriorated a bit in Biotechnology, Healthcare Technology, and is stable elsewhere.

In 1 trailing month the SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (XLV) and the Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) did almost the same return as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) has lagged the same benchmark by a bit more more than 2.5%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 Healthcare stocks on this period are Bard C.R. Inc (NYSE:BCR), Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE:MTD), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 22.34% for a 17-year backtest. The sector ETF XLV has an annualized return of only 7.73% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AMGN Amgen Inc BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc BIOTECH BIVV Bioverativ Inc BIOTECH EGRX Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc BIOTECH GILD Gilead Sciences Inc BIOTECH UTHR United Therapeutics Corp BIOTECH ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp HCAREPROVID ESRX Express Scripts Holding Co HCAREPROVID MCK McKesson Corp HCAREPROVID PRXL PAREXEL International Corp MEDEQUIP

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Healthcare on 5/8/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Health Care Equipment 42.57 27.18 -56.62% 3.89 3.18 -22.33% 40.91 30.51 -34.09% -37.65 -12.14 -25.51 Managed Health Care 23.86 20.88 -14.27% 1.06 0.85 -24.71% 24.94 17.75 -40.51% 8.5 5.78 2.72 Health Care Technology* 83.87 56.13 -49.42% 3.37 3.39 0.59% 41.77 35.77 -16.77% -18.15 -6.2 -11.95 Biotechnology 33.92 39.78 14.73% 32.41 29.01 -11.72% 32 43.74 26.84% -72.88 -64.42 -8.46 Pharmaceuticals 25.35 26.26 3.47% 17.01 8.25 -106.18% 25.63 32.55 21.26% -59.9 -30.3 -29.6 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 37.34 29.52 -26.49% 3.42 3.39 -0.88% 30.57 27.28 -12.06% -5.93 -18.37 12.44

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XPH, IBB with SPY in 1 month.

