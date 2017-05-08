Pfizer's Q1 Shows Reasons Not To Buy This Icon

This article reviews several key points regarding PFE and explains why this investor is continuing not to buy this name.

With an annualized P/E below 17X and a 3.8% dividend yield, the question arises as to whether the stock is attractive on a total return basis.

Introduction - can the giant rise again and shine?

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has a large hill to climb to reverse its multi-year underperformance. This article explores its challenges. After a relatively clean quarter that brought its annualized P/E (I only use GAAP metrics for PFE) below 17X for the first time in quite some time, I was interested in exploring whether to purchase PFE shares as a good bond substitute, meaning a stock providing substantial income with reason to expect at least modest share price appreciation as well. That research led to this article.

A little background that explains why the value investor part of me was and is more interested in continuing to look at PFE, which is yielding around 3.8%.

PFE, a second-tier pharma company around 1980, then saw its stock soar 40X by its peak in 2000. This represented about a 20% CAGR over about 20 years, with dividends extra. This was accomplished on the back of numerous first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs, generally discovered internally or at least acquired before proof of concept had been established. Since then, however, the stock has gone down. Having closed Friday at $33.48, PFE has gone nowhere for 19 years. The dividend, now at $0.32 per share, is at the level first reached in the first quarter of 2008.

In Q2 2009, various circumstances led the board to cut that 32 cents a share dividend to 16 cents, a 50% decline. The result of these troubles is that over a 10-year span, PFE shares have underperformed the very safe and very boring long term Treasury bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) in price and certainly in interest/dividend payments, given that the yield on the 30-year T-bond (^TYX) in spring 2007 was about 5%:

TLT has beaten PFE on price by a little more than 1% per year while out-yielding it over the past 10 years, during a period when pharmaceutical prices have risen significantly.

The next graph shows PFE lagging the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) by about 3% per year since 2007, and obviously PFE has lagged in dividend growth, since PFE's dividend payout in dollars has only climbed back to where it was 10 years ago:

Relative performance comparisons show that PFE has had additional troubles more recently; problems have persisted. EPS has been depressed by slow or zero intrinsic sales growth and seemingly unremitting "one time" charges.

PFE has not performed especially well on a relative basis this year against either DIA or an index (not a fund) that tracks large cap pharma stocks (^DRG) rather than NASDAQ biotechs (NASDAQ:IBB):

A rising tide may lift almost all stock market boats, but PFE keeps rising less. PFE has underperformed its peers by about 3% this year and the DIA by more than 4%, even adjusting for a little more dividend income from PFE.

As far as PFE acting as a strong bond substitute, that has not occurred either lately. The sector of the stock market that is most often treated as a bond substitute is the regulated electric and gas utility sector (NYSEARCA:XLU). XLU has outperformed PFE on price as well as when including dividends for the past three years, as shown below; XLU has also outperformed PFE on price the past 12 months and year to date:

So, always alert for a possible bargain, the value investor asks whether all this relative underperformance of PFE has gone too far. Perhaps PFE is unjustly out of favor?

After all, the dividend appears secure at this level, and at a yield of 3.83%, PFE has a higher dividend yield than XLU and far more than the DIA or the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). At a stock price of $33.48, the annualized P/E for PFE is 16.4X, which is at or below that of most electric and gas utilities.

The reciprocal of 16.4X is 6%, PFE's "earnings yield." Given PFE's high free cash flow business model, certainly a 3.8% dividend yield is sustainable for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, PFE is a multinational marketing company but one that markets high-tech products, unlike P&G (NYSE:PG) or Coke (NYSE:KO), not consumer staples that change little if at all from decade to decade. PFE would appear to have a steady busy assisting other companies, large and small, in marketing their products internationally. But at a market cap around $200 B, it is unclear just how valuable that capability is.

As far as the high-tech nature of the products that pharma companies sell, PFE has some challenges. PFE's toughest competitors are not wedded to shareholder capital return programs as PFE is.

Thus there's the basic question of whether PFE's earnings are sustainable in absolute dollars terms without adjustment for inflation and growth or, more challenging, adjusted for a metric such as nominal GDP growth in PFE's markets.

These considerations lead first to a focused discussion of Q1 results, reported last week, then the main issues on the minds of analysts as reflected in a productive conference call, followed by additional discussion.

PFE's Q1 - not inspiring

From the basic press release, brief summary data:

OVERALL RESULTS ($ in millions, except

per share amounts) First-Quarter 2017 2016 Change Revenues $ 12,779 $ 13,005 (2%) Reported Net Income(1) 3,121 3,038 3% Reported Diluted EPS(1) 0.51 0.49 6%

What's unimpressive is the sales decline, especially because PFE received revenue from last year's Medivation acquisition this year. As a partial offset, it received about half a quarter's worth of income from a Hospira division that it sold in two stages this year's Q1. This year's Q1 had one fewer calendar day than 2016, as last year was a Leap Year. There many ways to look at the revenue number. PFE basically spins it as being flat after making various adjustments. That's OK with me.

But a flat sales effort at a time of even modest pharmaceutical inflation and a general upturn in the US and global economy is unimpressive.

Some of the main questions and controversies about PFE were discussed in the Q&A, for which PFE provides a transcript from Thomson Reuters. However, for cut-and-paste purposes, I'm going to use the Seeking Alpha transcript. The following sections refer to what I view as a few major points in thinking about PFE as either a safe income vehicle, or an unsafe one; and a potential source of total return alpha. All tie into questions asked in the Q&A and also offer some commentary by me. After these sections, I'll try to put the information together in a manner that could be useful for readers in their own investing.

Does PFE allocate capital well?

Now that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have just opined in Omaha, the topic of capital allocation may be high in the consciousness of readers. As well it should be. These articles by me and other authors all address capital allocation decisions by investors.

With PFE having changed the composition of its balance sheet with numerous acquisitions and an extensive capital return program to now have a very large negative tangible equity of about $47 B as of 12/31/16, the question of whether it overpaid for its deals and therefore whether some or much of the goodwill and other intangible assets on its balance sheet are illusory is on the minds of analysts who still look at balance sheets. Thus the very first question from the Q&A was interesting. The Xtandi product referred to came from the $14 B Medivation deal; it's for prostate cancer:

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co. Thank you. Ian, I think you referenced the Xtandi issue with patient assistance programs, but can you explain what's going on? Why this is occurring now? Why this seems to be only occurring with prostate cancer drugs? And, most importantly, did you plan for this at the time you did your $14 billion deal? And when do you expect the impact to normalize? And maybe if you could remind us again what the value proposition was of Medivation.

There's some snark there in that last sentence, and coming from a senior Goldman (NYSE:GS) analyst, it's not a positive as a reflection of the Street's view of the price of that deal.

PFE responded that yes, they messed up on their projections for Xtandi, as average selling prices declined sharply, but they expect to make the deal work when they gain approval for use of Xtandi in early prostate cancer.

By "winning" the competition for Medivation at a very high multiple of sales, PFE may well not have negotiated with an eye toward the bottom line, at least not with any margin of safety. Given that PFE has turned into a pharma roll-up, with numerous acquisitions both large and small within the past two decades, if it makes weak deals then why own this name? Shareholders cannot get a strong return on their own invested capital if a roll-up cannot get a strong ROIC on its deal-making.

Moving on, the very next question was important to a major pipeline and strategy issue.

A lagging and weak strategy in immuno-oncology?

Most observers of the pharma scene are aware of the "age of immuno-oncology" or I-O that has burst upon the scene. Probably the pharma company best known for commercializing I-O drugs is BMS (NYSE:BMY), first with Yervoy and then with Opdivo. Merck achieved approval of Keytrude, which is closely related to Opdivo in the PD-1/PD-L1 class of I-O antibodies. After those two came to market at close to the same time in late 2014, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) followed with Tecentriq. Those are sort of the big three of the PD-1/PD-L1 class of drugs, and while Tecentriq has clear catch-up to do, the resources of Genentech, Roche's operating subsidiary, and its immense, possibly record-setting clinical development plan for Tecentriq may make it the leader in several years.

This March, Pfizer and yet another similar (PD-L1 in this case) drug's inventor, Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF), obtained accelerated (conditional) approval of their candidate, brand named as Bavencio. There are some issues with the prospective commercial success of this drug. One is that the approval is only for a rare cancer. The other was the topic of the second question asked in the Q&A:

Timothy Minton Anderson - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC And then forgive me for asking the same question I asked last quarter, but can you discuss your level of commitment and enthusiasm for the IO agreement you have with Merck KGaA? Just wondering if it's in the realm of possibilities in IO, where the landscape continues to shift, if you have to remain open-minded when it comes to assessing the best way to try to become a leader in this area. And on that same topic, in the avelumab label, there is a mention of some negative side effect differentiation that seems like it could be problematic for that product.

The first part of the question shows a surprising amount of skepticism even about PFE's commitment to the deal (of course the answer denied any qualms). Then the second part refers to the unique negative of Bavencio against Opdivo, Keytruda, Tecentriq and the most recently approved similar drug, Imfinzi by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). The issue with Bavencio is that FDA mandates that the label, or Prescribing Information, requires that the first 4 doses be given with an antihistamine as well as an antipyretic and acetaminophen (Tylenol); and then possibly subsequently based on whether or not there have been infusion reactions. Now, this is not the worst thing in the world, but in the sometimes strange world of competition between members of a class of drugs, seemingly little things like this can make a big difference to prescribers. Who needs more infusion reactions, more work for nurses administering more drugs, more decisions after the first 4 doses? All for what is a drug that's late to market?

So the questioner was getting at why a giant such as PFE is partnering with what could be a troubled drug. The great industrial companies such as United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) or GE (NYSE:GE) generally strive to be best or second best in class. Is testing and marketing Bavencio (chemically, avelumab) a proper use of PFE's resources? J&J (NYSE:JNJ) is not trying to compete in this class. Other world-class pharma companies recognized they were behind and missed the boat, and are also staying away.

Perhaps PFE is actually going to move on and gain access to BMY's drug Opdivo, as PFE's CEO Ian Read hinted at in response to a different question on the same topic (emphasis added):

Well, our contract with Merck is confidential, but we remain focused on developing avelumab, and I really think that's all I would say on that. I don't think that any type of breakup fee would be material compared to the size of a large deal.

The tone of the negative avelumab questions is a bit troubling in thinking about going long PFE. This is the single hottest area of oncology drug development. Is PFE stuck with a loser?

A slightly off-topic comment, both for I-O completeness and in thinking about possible deal targets for PFE, involves Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). The mega-blockbuster Revlimid from CELG is really an I-O drug, just not with the "PD" mechanism. Thinking of Revlimid and its close relative Pomalyst/Imnovid as a $10 B revenue center this year shows that CELG is the world's leading developer and marketer of I-O cancer drugs. In my humble opinion, CELG is a very good fit with where PFE wants to go in oncology.

But as far as investing in PFE as it is now, I'm a little concerned that its foray into immuno-oncology is lacking. Please read the Q&A and other PFE documents for its defense of its I-O efforts.

A final point from the Q&A, then more analysis that builds on this next section.

Generics loom large

In response to a question about profit margins, some interesting points were raised by PFE:

In terms of the outlook for margins, beyond 2017 - let me talk about 2017 first, and then I would talk about a rhythm beyond 2018, which is if you look at 2017, we have significant LOEs [losses of exclusivity, i.e. exposure to genericization] in 2017. Call it almost $2.5 billion. Yet I've looked at our margins; our margins are still very good relative to last year. For example, our gross margin is actually improving. Our cost of sales is lower than last year. And it gets to the mix of business, which you alluded to. So think about, even though we're losing some of the high-octane margin products from LOEs, things like alliance revenues, where we're getting significant growth in Eliquis, significant growth in Xtandi, those have no associated costs, so they have a really significant positive impact on our margins, and you see that in our 2017 guidance. Net-net, beyond 2017, as of now, we don't see any major changes in our margin profile.

The translation of stable margins in the above setting looks to me to be just OK and not great. I will discuss this in the next section, then discuss the pipeline a bit more in the penultimate section, then sum up.

Why PFE's margins staying flat are problematic

With very, very large multinational companies such as PFE, I focus on GAAP EPS and the balance sheet because non-bottom line metrics such as operating margins can be tricky to interpret. For example, as the above response points out, two growing parts of PFE's revenue stream relates to pure pre-tax margins streams from Eliquis, the BMY drug that PFE co-promotes, and the acquired Xtandi from the $14 B Medivation deal. In addition, by divesting lower-margined Hospira assets, PFE improves its margins. So if margins stay flat when they could be rising, isn't that really a negative? And if part of PFE's growth plan involves marketing lower-margined biosimilar drugs, that has to be bad for margins, too.

The key question I think about is how PFE is going to deal with the upcoming two losses: nearly $2.5 B annual revenue base this year, and then at the end of 2018, the loss of Lyrica revenues. Lyrica is still growing. Sales in the US were $891 MM in Q1, up 14% yoy (how much was from price versus volume?). So right now we are dealing with a $3.5 B sales product in the US alone, and PFE will likely grow sales of Lyrica at least through this year.

So just in the US, looking to what is literally almost tomorrow in the minds of Ian Read and the other top execs at PFE to January 2019, it appears PFE has to replace $6 B annual sales just from the US.

That's a significant hurdle off of a $52 B (or greater) sales base that PFE projects for 2017.

To look more deeply at why this is a problem, one may wish to look at pp. 28-29 of the detailed Q1 earnings release and discussion. This is a very dense set of documents. I would urge anyone who is interested in thinking carefully about PFE as an investment to consider spending some time with those two pages. They detail PFE's major drug products and Q1 sales by region, along with growth or decline trends.

Basically, aside from Lyrica, these lists only show a small number of products that are both large and growing. The main ones are Ibrance, and Xeljanz. If you put yourself in the shoes of Ian Read as of January 2019, you then start to worry that Xeljanz goes generic in 2020 and Ibrance in 2023. How the once-daily version of Xeljanz, called Xeljanz XR, will hold up competitively and patent-wise when the basic compound found in Xeljanz goes generic is an important question in modeling sales beyond 2020.

Next, my list based on p. 28 of all PFE drugs with Q1 sales of $225 MM that I identify as declining, with their Q1 worldwide sales; moving down the list on p.28 to the first mention of the drug:

Prevnar: $1.39 B

Enbrel: $0.59 B

Lipitor: $0.40 B

Norvasc: $0.23 B

Premarin: $0.23 B

These sum to $2.84 B in this quarter. That annualizes at $11.36 B.

How fast will these sales decline looking out, say, 24 months?

If $6 B of revenues are largely going to disappear by early 2019, do the above products also losing sales mean an aggregate $8 B hole in the revenue line?

How can PFE organically replace that?

I would guess that PFE has no chance of doing so. Then, remembering that patent cliff issues usually hit a stock 3-4 years before they actually hit the product in question, p. 15 of the 10-K shows that Ibrance goes generic in the US and EU in 2023. Also, even if Xeljanz XR holds a lot of market share when Xeljanz presumably goes generic in 2020, my expectation (just a guess) would be that by 2023, generics will likely destroy that product's sales as well. Again, that's just a guess.

What would be left of a growth vehicle would be Xtandi, which has to hit bigger than it's hitting to be a success, and the pipeline.

So, if PFE is going to see declining sales from currently-marketed products through 2023 (absent an acquisition), can the pipeline carry it?

The pipeline - good for a smaller company

PFE lists its pipeline on a web page with a little detail.

There's too much here to get into in this article. A summary comment is that with avelumab/Bevancio looking challenged, and the promising diabetes drug ertugliflozin shared with MRK (the US company), the late-stage pipeline is weak even for a smaller market cap company than PFE. I think it's especially inadequate.

The Phase 2 stuff is always tougher to judge, because less is known about its quality; but I cannot give it a lot of value at this point.

So, briefly, PFE's pipeline has certain strengths in product discovery and generation, but as the CEO acknowledged in the Q&A, it would be good if the company could up its R&D game (but there's no sign that's happening).

In view of all the above, my opinion is that PFE's pipeline will not save it from a gradual and prolonged decline in revenues into 2019, then 2020 and then 2023, at least excluding the possibility of substantial pharma price inflation. I'd be happy to be proven wrong, and do not see PFE as a good short sale candidate, but I just don't see this stock as anything more than a bond equivalent, and a possibly overpriced bond equivalent at that.

Concluding comments - watching but not buying PFE

Given the high P/E market we're in, it's certainly possible that at any time, traders could "look past the valley" with PFE and give it a higher P/E so long as EPS come in around the $0.51 level quarter by quarter. With 20X rapidly becoming the new normal P/E, why not PFE?

Nonetheless, we see with biotechs that 16X and even 7X TTM P/Es are common now. So guessing at PFE trading up just because other slow growth stocks have P/Es well into the 20x is a gamble.

Having done another deep dive into PFE, I conclude with my two main findings, which are closely related. One is that PFE is probably set to shrink for several years to come, a prediction that fully justifies a P/E discount to the market. The second is that PFE is therefore on the prowl for a significant acquisition, and I've begun to think seriously of its lead targets and what it would be willing to pay for them. Those sorts of stocks are where I'd rather put new money in the pharma/biotech space, not PFE itself.

Thanks for reading and sharing your comment if you would wish to contribute one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY,CELG,GILD,ABBV,TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

