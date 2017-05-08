Microsoft Will Dominate The Hybrid Cloud Market

According to IDC, infrastructure spending on private cloud will account for about 20% of the total spending by 2021, while public cloud infrastructure will account for about 25% of the total spending by that year.

The Private Cloud Will be a Big Market

(Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker Q3 2016 January 12, 2017)

The rise of private clouds may offer Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) an advantage in the race to dominate the cloud computing industry since its Azure Stack product is targeted for this market. Microsoft's roots as a traditional software vendor, that sold software licenses to companies that hosted applications in their own data centers, may prove to be a huge advantage in its quest to dominate the cloud. Its sales teams have been at all of the largest companies in the world for a very long time and may have a good knowledge of the products they have used and the ways to position Azure Stack before the right people to foster adoption. Since Azure Stack forms the basis for creating a seamless hybrid cloud experience, it may give many customers the flexibility to move application workloads between Microsoft's own public cloud based on Azure and the private cloud owned by the customers based on Azure Stack. In the end, Azure Stack gives Microsoft the ability and flexibility to expand its total addressable market (TAM).

Before we proceed further, let's ensure we have a common understanding of the various terms I have used here. I will use the definitions provided by NIST.

NIST defines cloud computing as follows:

"Cloud computing is a model for enabling ubiquitous, convenient, on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications, and services) that can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction. This cloud model is composed of five essential characteristics, three service models, and four deployment models."

The five essential characteristics of any cloud computing environment (public, private, or community) are on-demand self-service, broad network access, resource pooling, rapid elasticity, and measured service. The service models are Software as a Service (SaaS)), where Office 365 and Microsoft Dynamic 365 ERP and CRM are an example. Platform as a Service ((PaaS)) helps companies quickly develop applications using the languages, libraries, and tools supported by the PaaS provider. Both Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Azure are classified as PaaS providers.

The Difference Between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

(Source: Microsoft Website)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform gives more control to the consumer to provision processing power, storage, and networking. But the consumer does not manage or control the underlying cloud infrastructure.

Public cloud and private cloud are all deployment models that are for the use by the general public or by a single organization. A community cloud is an infrastructure provisioned for use by a specific community of consumers. For example, the rise of Industrial Internet of Things may foster the creation of a cloud for an industrial and software company to collaborate.

Hybrid cloud infrastructure is a composition of two or more distinct cloud infrastructures (private, community, or public) that can remain as separate, unique entities but are connected together by a proprietary technology that enables data and application portability between the private and public cloud.

The Power of Azure Stack

Microsoft is positioning Azure Stack as a way "to extend Azure on premises". The Azure Stack allows companies to create an Azure cloud on an infrastructure of their choice and run it at a location of their choice.

Azure Stack Powers The Hybrid Cloud

(Source: Microsoft)

The Azure Stack also enables the hybrid cloud environment that would let companies choose where their applications are deployed and where their data is stored. The hybrid cloud gives the companies the benefits of public cloud while giving them more control and security.

IDC has predicted for a while that the hybrid cloud will be the "new standard to deliver the digital transformation". Hybrid cloud alleviates multiple concerns, such as control over applications and data, concerns over security, lack of flexibility to seamlessly move from one public cloud vendor to another, or even to bring applications in-house, that companies have in moving all their applications to the public cloud.

It has become clear that the cloud market will be dominated by very few companies because of the scale and scope of the investment, customers, and the features that are required to profitably sustain a cloud, especially the public cloud. Amazon led the way in the public cloud PaaS market but is now facing tough competition from Microsoft. Amazon's answer to the hybrid cloud has been to build partnerships with VMware (NYSE:VMW), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft, and SAP (NYSE:SAP). Amazon Web Services did not have any legacy software business and was completely born in the public cloud market. So, it has a handicap that Microsoft does not. Amazon would rather have a company move all its data to the public cloud rather than invest in a fully supported hybrid cloud model. AWS Snowmobile is a product that echoes Amazon's strategy. Snowmobile is a 45-foot long shipping container that comes with nearly 100 PB of storage. Even with a high-speed internet connection (1Gbps), it can take more than 20 years to transfer 100 petabytes of data from a company's data center to a data center owned by AWS. Snowmobile uses the storage-filled shipping container to transfer data locally within weeks from a company's data center, transport the container to an AWS data center, and then plug in the storage. Amazon is betting that hybrid cloud may be a short-term fad and all applications will fully move to a public cloud. Microsoft is thinking that its customers will choose the hybrid cloud if they can replicate the cost benefits of the public cloud in their own infrastructure with the added bonus of control, flexibility, and security. In short, Azure Stack may give Microsoft the edge in a race to gain market share in the cloud computing market.

Innovator's Dilemma teaches us that incumbents could do everything "right" and still lose market leadership to unexpected new competitors. Amazon with its Amazon Web Services was that innovative new competitor who pioneered the public cloud market and completely disrupted the traditional software licensing model. Microsoft should, according to Clayton Christensen, be at a huge disadvantage. But it is thriving in the cloud game against multiple competitors. Satya Nadella has thrown out the "not invented here" mentality and has brought a focus on the customer value.

Microsoft Azure - A Giant Cloud in the Making

(Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft has already achieved a dominant position in the office tools market with its cloud delivery service called Office 365. Its acquisition of LinkedIn is expected to further improve its position in the CRM market in a fight for market share against Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Its new found focus on the education market to regain lost market share from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome is very promising. It even looks like its new Surface Tablet may one day win against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). These are truly exciting times.

