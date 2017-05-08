Intrepid Potash: Cash Flow Positive Water Company With A Free Option On Potash And Other Assets

IPI's hidden assets alone could be worth up to $5 a share or more compared to its $2.11 stock price.

Background:

Since October 2016, we've been following Intrepid Potash's (NYSE:IPI) progress in turning around its operations with the following articles. First, we described how the market was pricing IPI for bankruptcy, even though the company had a reasonable path to profitability and a liquidation could net a profit for shareholders.

Second, we documented the moment when the CEO and lenders removed the biggest risk for the company falling into bankruptcy - by renegotiating IPI's credit line. Third, with bankruptcy fears largely discarded, we took a look into IPI's potential value according to the latest accounting statements at the time. With the latest quarterly results out, now seemed to be a good time to provide an update.

1Q2017 Results: Show Me The Money

In 1Q2017, the company reported $13.7mm in losses compared to $48mm in sales. However, looking at IPI's net earnings (or lack thereof) is hugely misleading when evaluating the progress this company has made. Instead, we recommend serious investors follow the company's cash, which is what ultimately matters (are you expected to receive more cash at the end of your investment than what you put in).

First of all, COGS is artificially inflated due to prior capital investments the company made which are not expected or necessary to maintain business operations in the near future. This means that non-cash charges such as depreciation are being subtracted from the company's sales, even though we are currently pocketing the cash used to "pay" those charges. In fact, artificially high COGS from non-cash charges are a great thing for current shareholders, in that it reduces the tax we would ordinarily need to pay.

Bottom line: In IPI's case, its artificially high COGS allows shareholders to pocket more cash by 1) not actually paying that cash out, and 2) by reducing our tax burden to Uncle Trump. In fact, the latest cash flow statements show that the company is $1.8mm cash flow positive from operations, and if you add back an increase of accounts receivable to cash, the company was up to $10mm in the green... a swing of >$20mm from our headline net earnings number. Nice.

Two Hidden Assets To Start Kicking In

I won't rehash the company's deferred tax assets here. Instead, what is extremely exciting is what was revealed in the latest shareholder call: IPI has started monetizing its water rights. In fact, the Company expects its water rights to eventually generate upwards of $20mm to $30mm or more, without any impact to its Potash operations.

Jason Ursaner Right and obviously you used a lot of water though for filling the ponds for the solar tons, how much of kind of internal versus how much is excess water, is there any trade off with filling the ponds or this is all incremental? Robert Jornayvaz None whatsoever, in fact the higher range that I threw out if we could get to $20 million to $30 million of water sales would be less than a third of our water rights and then the water that actually goes into the HB mine is more rustler water or it's not non potable water. So there is no trade off.

Since the company has indicated that most of the infrastructure needed to sell water is already in place, if we estimate that the company can generated $20mm in profits per annum, it's not far-fetched to imagine the company's water rights alone being worth approximately $2 a share, but I'll let you run your own analysis of the potential value of IPI's water rights.

Trio in Trouble?

One thing that confuses me that you can potentially help me understand is the price collapse of Trio in the last quarter given the company is only one of two in the market selling langbeinite. (One would assume that there is more pricing power if there are only two key players in the market AND that Trio shouldn't sell below the cost of potash on a per ton basis.)

Obviously, it's not sustainable for the company to produce and sell trio at below cost, especially since Trio is mined conventionally compared to lower-cost solar evaporation ponds. However, I'm not too worried given that the company's water rights and current potash operations give us a margin of safety to absorb some losses in the short term. Worst-case scenario in my imagination is that the company simply shutters its Trio operations if necessary to preserve the value of its other assets, which in our opinion is worth substantially more than the current stock price.

Bottom Line: At current stock price levels, investors are paying a reasonable price for a water company, with a free option on potash, trio and other potential assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.