Potential Multibaggers Pt.2: Boazun, The Chinese Shopify

Although it is a bit harder to judge some criteria, this stock seems to have every feature of a multibagger.

Baozun's market cap is just $950M, it has very little debt and it is profitable already.

Baozun is the Chinese equivalent of Shopify and has much more room to grow.

In my article about why you should have growth stocks in your portfolio, I wrote about the foundations of my growth stocks strategy, which is more qualitative than quantitative.

In the first article that I dedicated to stock selection of growth stocks (Potential multibaggers pt.1) I looked at Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and I found it suitable to dedicate the second part of this series to the Chinese counterpart of Shopify: Boazun (NASDAQ:BZUN).

As a funny detail: Baozun made its IPO on Nasdaq just one day after Shopify: May, 21 2015. But before we go into more details about the stock itself, I want to talk about the macroeconomics of Chinese investments. A lot of investors are afraid of Chinese stocks because of fraud and unreliability, but I think that risks are somewhat smaller for Baozun because it only has international premium brands as their customers up to now. I will come back to this further in this article. And there is of course huge potential in China.

Investing in China

Some stocks will have more natural risk than others, but risk often means reward. Whereas the US market still has some gems, I think that there is a lot of value to be found on other markets, which are growing like weeds now and in the decades to come. I know that a lot of investors start to shiver if they simply hear the words 'China' and 'investing' in the same sentence, but be rational: the country is expected to overtake the USA in the near term as the economic superpower in the world. This is the GDP growth of China in the last ten years compared to that of the USA:

This next chart is a bit outdated. I can't find the exact date, but the Chinese GDP is more like $11T now, that of the US $18T; I guess therefore that it dates from 2011. It shows the sheer power that China has to leverage its huge population. Yes, freedom is less in the Chinese Republic, but the economic power is huge.

(Source: master of finance.org)

The Chinese economy is growing like weeds and that creates opportunities. If you are not fond of Chinese opportunities, this article will maybe not for you, but I promise you that there will follow other opportunities too as this series of articles slowly grows over the next weeks and months. But maybe you should put aside your prejudices, if you have any, and read on about Baozun.

Baozun

First let's have a look at some facts. To start with: the company and its core business.

Baozun, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. It operates through the Brand E-Commerce and Maikefeng segments. The Brand E-Commerce segment provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners, including information technology services, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. The Maikefeng segment manages the retail online platform, Maikefeng. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, as I had already said, this looks a lot like a Chinese Shopify.

Let's check the numbers:

The first thing that I think is notable is Baozun's small market cap of just $7440M. In the meantime, the stock has gone up, so it is more like $940M, but you get the gist. This creates more volatility, but also a lot more opportunity. If Baozun would become as big as Shopify and you would have bought it now, you would already have an eightbagger by then.

The second thing that I think is interesting, is the fact that Baozun, in contrast to Shopify, is already profitable. While its P/E stands at more than 60, it is an advantage that it is already profitable. What is not in this list, is rather exceptional for a growth stock: the forward P/E of Baozun is just 15.5 (source: Yahoo finance and finviz.com). I think this is a hidden gem, as I will try to show in this article.

Thirdly, I see that the price/sales ratio is very low for a growth stock at just 1.46. That of Shopify is more than 17. This again shows to me that Baozun might be a hidden gem and, even rarer, a potential multibagger that is not overvalued. You can also see that in this modal for intrinsic value of simplywall.st.

The fourth and last thing I want to highlight is the pristine balance sheet. While the company has about $16.5M in short term debt, it also has $145M in cash and equivalents. If a company has to grow while it has to drag huge piles of debt on its back, it is always riskier.

The numbers sure look impressive: a relatively small market cap in a huge market that grows at a very high rate, in a business that is in a secular growth trend, earnings positive, attractively priced, high growth in revenue and EPS. But I also want to consider the qualitative criteria that I use for growth stocks. I expect that this may be more difficult for a Chinese company, but let's not speculate too much and just dive into it.

1. The company must have a good story.

Now this may seem petty, but companies that have ideas that they can articulate and make investors enthusiastic about will probably have the same conviction in trying to win their customers. For Shopify, I summarized it as 'It will make your business online sales boom.' For Baozun, you could say the same thing. The difference is that I cannot judge this for Baozun as good as for Shopify, since I don't know any Chinese. But this quote from chairman and CEO Vincent Qiu on the last earnings conference call makes me enthusiastic. How about you?

Total GMV increased by 62% year-over-year to RMB4.8 billion during the fourth quarter while non-GAAP net income surged 238% to RMB70.4 million which marks the strict year we have achieved the profitability on a non-GAAP basis. 2016 also represents the first year in which we generated over RMB10 billion in GMV, this strong performance continues to be driven by growth of our existing online stores and the expansion and further optimization of our portfolio of brand partners. For total number of brand primary grew steadily to 133 while we continue to be in talks with a number of exciting new brands who are eager to benefit from China's explosive e-commerce growth.

Some remarks:

For those who wouldn't know GMV: it means gross merchandise volume and indicates the total amount of sales sold via an online shop.

RMB4.8 billion equals about $700M and RMB70.4 million equals about $10M.

'Exciting new brands': this is not pure manager's can be really exciting; Baozun is already being used by premium brands like Philips (NYSE:PHG) (PGHFF), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Esprit (OTCPK:ESPGY) (OTC:ESHDF), NBAc (basketball) and the American ice cream brand Haägen-Dazs.

The fact that these (and other) western companies work with Baozun creates confidence. These big western companies are in fact the only customers for Baozun right now. That too is a green light to me. I can't imagine Nike or any of the others to partner with a company that they haven't fully researched.

2. A visionary CEO

One of the most valuable aspects of growth stocks is having a visionary CEO, a great leader that has exceptional qualities as to where the company is heading.

I find this harder to judge than in the case of an American or European CEO, since there is less material to judge upon, or at least in a language that I can read. If there are readers who can add color to this picture, I would love them to comment.

Boazun has an investor relations page in English, which I think is already somewhat reassuring. It says about Vincent Qiu:

Vincent Wenbin Qiu

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Vincent Wenbin Qiu is one of Baozun's co-founders. Mr. Qiu has served as Baozun's chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer since the Company's founding in 2007. Prior to founding Baozun, Mr. Qiu founded Shanghai Erry Network Technology Ltd., or Shanghai Erry, in 2000, a company specialized in providing supply chain management solutions and services to consumer brands in China, and served as Shanghai Erry's chief executive officer from 2000 to 2007. From 1992 to 2000, Mr. Qiu worked as a technical and solution architect and held technical management positions in various multinational companies, including NCR (China) Limited, HP China Co., Ltd. and Sun Microsystems (China) Limited. Mr. Qiu obtained his bachelor's degree in electronic engineering from Tsinghua University in 1992.

This increases my confidence: the CEO has been CEO in another company, which he hadn't founded, but he wanted to build his own company in a related, but more innovative segment of the same market segment and he has experience in quite some big (international) companies.

Maybe this might sound strange to some, but I like to look a CEO into the eye before I buy a stock. Before you think that I have a whole network of big shots as my closest friends, I mean on a screen. If I see how CEOs communicate to the press, I often get a better idea of how they are as the leader of a company I may invest in. Vincent Qiu is the CEO of Baozun. For Shopify I also provided a link in which Tobi Lütke did an interview of almost an hour and that showed his driven and visionary thoughts about the future of retail and Shopify's role in that future.

For Vincent Qiu, I only have found one interview (in English), one from Bloomberg, but I like the impression that he makes. Even though it is a somewhat strange interview because of the time delay, Qiu seems to answer to the point, seems to have a vision of where the company is heading.

3. An innovating company

A growth stock must be innovating. If the company doesn't innovate, it doesn't have a growth stock.

I think it is clear that Baozun is an innovator, just like Shopify. And then it hasn't even worked with Chinese brands at all. Once those come into play, and within a few years this will definitely be the case, the company will have an even bigger leverage than it already has now.

Again Vincent Qiu, on the same Q4 conference call:

We are investing heavily for future especially expanding the array and the sophistication of our services by innovating new products that can easily be customized for each brand partner.

This is definitely something that I like to here, basically from any company: investing for growth.

4. A long-term vision

Whether I pick DGI stocks or growth stocks, I don't change my strategy: I buy stocks for the long road. Mostly I am a buy-and-hold guy. In my bio here on SA, there is the sentence that I don't think in years but rather in decades. As a consequence, I pick stocks of companies that are leaders in a certain area and will probably be the leader in five or ten years' time as well.

I am very confident that Baozun will be the leader in China in their business in the future too. The company works tightly together with Tmall, which is in fact the site that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) runs to sell products, comparable to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) retail site. Alibaba has some 20% of the shares of Baozun. With Tmall, which has a market share of 57% of the Chinese eCommerce market, this is a good relationship for Baozun. But it also works with that other eCommerce giant, JD (NASDAQ:JD), which has a market share of about 25%.

A long-term vision also forces me to see if the growth stock that I buy is part of a secular trend and I think for Baozun, you could answer 'Yes' wholeheartedly. Yes because online retail is a secular trend, yes because the steady growth of a lot of Chinese towards middle class is a secular trend.

5. At least double-digit growth over the next five years

While this is not always as simple as it seems because there are so many ratios, in the case of Baozun, it is. I can simply look at the P/E ratio and see that it has tremendous growth ahead. This is the FAST graph of the EPS growth for the next years.

2020 and 2021 are just the averages, but the estimates for 2017, 2018 and 2019 are really impressive.

And to be sure, here are the numbers of simplywall.st for the next three years:

No doubt about it, Baozun's growth will keep skyrocketing.

6. The three Os

Finally, this is maybe the most important benchmark for growth stocks: they really should have as much as possible of what I call the three Os: overachieving, owning, and overdelivering.

Overachieving

While China is a huge market, with lots and lots of possibility to grow, Baozun already rolls out its services in Taiwan and Hong Kong too. Sure, these are markets with the same language, but still no small markets to conquer.

Owning

I like a management that has got a big amount of skin in the game. If the stock does well, the managers will do well financially too. Their interests and that of the stockholder are the same. On the other hand, if CEOs are great at their job, but they are not such a big holder of their own company's stock, it doesn't really mean anything. If they are not the founder of the company, then it is hard to own a substantial part of it. Ownership is a bonus.

And Baozun has that bonus. This is who owns the company, again from simplywall.st:

The website shows that insiders have about 4.43M shares on a total of 53.32M, which means that insiders hold about 8.3% of the company, which is a great ratio. By the way: the public companies part is in fact just Alibaba.

Overdelivering

When you look at the growth rate of the company, well, I surely would say that this is overdelivering already. But how about the earnings releases?

(Source: streetinsider.com)

The earnings page on streetinsider is somewhat flawed on the results, since sometimes they are in dollar and sometimes in yuan. But in any case, this company lives up to its (high) expectations.

Conclusion

I think Baozun is a hidden gem The forward P/E is just 15.5 and that with such huge growth expectations in a huge market, in which the company could grow for decades to come. Therefore I have opened a position in this stock, luckily before the 12.5% rise on Friday May, 5. But if you haven't, don't worry. I think this stock still has the potential to be a multibagger. I will add to my position if they keep delivering.

This was the second part of my series of potential multibaggers. The first installment was on Shopify. In the next few articles, I will highlight some other growth stocks that could be potential multibaggers. If you don't want to miss those articles, please feel free to hit the follow button.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP, AMZN, BZUN, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.