Fairfax India First Quarter Results Review

India's move to the Aadhaar id system is going unnoticed by many as a catalyst to modernize India.

In August of last year I penned an article on Fairfax India Holdings (OTCPK:FFXDF), "Fairfax India Holdings: A Way To Ride Prem Watsa's Coatails In India." In that article I gave as my investment thesis the following:

"Narendra Modi has been prime Minister of India since 5/26/2014. He was elected on a platform of reducing bureaucracy, modernizing India's infrastructure, increasing foreign direct investment, poverty reduction, and increasing India's standing in the world." (snip) "The bottom line is that India appears to finally be on a sustainable higher growth track than in prior years."

Since that article was written several significant events have happened in India and at Fairfax India Holdings. In November 2016 the Indian government announced of all ₹500 (US$7.80) and ₹1,000 (US$16) banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi Series.

This was presumably done to crack down on the black market along with illicit activity and corruption. This move also helped re-capitalize Indian banks as it forced millions of people to place cash they had hidden under mattresses into the banking system. The demonetization program was heavily criticized by many economists and opposition politicians but appears to be a net benefit to this point.

Many people in rural areas and the urban poor were especially hit hard by the demonetization as most of these people are unbanked and relied on cash transactions in their everyday life. The economy took an initial hit but as can be seen by the sales managers index the economy has rebounded nicely.

The Indian Sales Managers Index (SMI) for April, shows that the Indian economy has largely recovered from the effects of December's demonetisation policy. Overall economic activity, as indicated by the Headline' Sales Managers Index , has surpassed November's previous all-time survey high. The Market Growth Index has recovered rapidly and has now comfortably overtaken previous demonetization highs. The Staffing Levels and Business Confidence Indexes have also recovered to near previous highs in April.

With respect to Fairfax India the acquisition of Bangalore International Airports closed on March 24,2017. The annual letter to shareholders was also published in March and I highlight the following:

Fairfax India's increase in common shareholders' equity in 2016 was $62.1 million, which raised book value per share, our key performance measure, by 7.9%, from $9.50 to $10.25. During the same period the USD BSE 30 Index was relatively flat. (snip) The government continues to focus on increasing the enrolment in Aadhaar and using it for efficient targeting of government subsidies and programs. As of January 2017, over 1.1 billion people had been issued the biometric Aadhaar identification number, covering over 90% of the adult population. The government's effort to open bank accounts for those under served by the formal financial system has also continued to yield good results. By the end of January 2017, a total of 270 million bank accounts had been opened. Of these, more than half are linked to the unique Aadhaar number and are thus ready for direct transfer of government subsidies.

I think it is very important to understand the Aadhaar program and what it will mean for India going forward. Wikipedia has a pretty good article on the Aadhaar program.

Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique-identity number issued to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data. The data is collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority established on 12 July 2016 by the Government of India, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act 2016.[1] Aadhaar is the world's largest biometric ID system, with over 1.133 billion enrolled members as of 31 March 2017.[3] As of this date, over 99% of Indians aged 18 and above had been enrolled in Aadhaar.[3] World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer described Aadhaar as "the most sophisticated ID programme in world".[4]

This program will allow hundreds of millions of Indians that were outside the system to be brought into the system. Using their unique biometric data will allow the average Indian the opportunity to open a bank account and participate in the formal financial system.

On the Meb Faber podcast Raoul Pal, the founder of Real Vision TV, calls India "the biggest emerging market story in the world". He also discusses how the Aadhaar system will help facilitate India's economic growth and bring hundreds of millions of Indians into the system. The discussion begins at (24:30) of the podcast.

Finally, on April 27, 2017 Fairfax India released 1st quarter 2017 earnings. The book value of the company has risen to $12.19 per share against a recent share price per share of $13.85.

I have owned this company for almost a year and so far I am pleased with the performance. The management is investing for the long term into India which is one of the fastest growing emerging markets in the world.

It appears that Modi will continue to push to modernize the Indian economy. This will take years but if the economy grows at 7-9% per year eventually compounding will create a ton of wealth. Being able to hitch your wagon to a proven investor like Prem Watsa should result in above benchmark returns over the long term. I remain bullish on Fairfax India Holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFXDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.