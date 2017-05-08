The Facebook Portfolio

Stick to your strategy, bet better at it, and don't pay attention to the results others are getting.

It's fine to be a momentum investor but I'd be careful switching to a momentum strategy in the 7th to 9th inning.

Investors are envious of each others results and it makes them want to jump on obvious momentum stocks.

Michael Batnick discussed a reader’s question on his widely read blog: The Irrelevant Investor. This reader is distressed because his friend is beating him at the performance game with a one stock portfolio made up of Facebook(FB).

I have a 401(K) through my employer and invest mostly in a passive strategy indexed to the S&P. I have a friend who like me has a 401(K) through his employer. Where we differ, is that he allocates his “side” portfolio to one asset – Facebook. I try to highlight the dangers of being as concentrated in one asset as he is. His counter-argument is quite consistent – he’s beating me. Consistently, and by a lot. While I would never consider being so concentrated with my own portfolio, I do often think about a strategy adjustment to significantly overweight Facebook, Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix. Even if one of them crashes, the gains that the remaining 4 have been producing would still have a better yield than S&P

It's not necessarily bad to hold one stock, in addition to an index fund. There are lots of problems with jumping on a few top of mind momentum stocks and these five stocks diversification benefits will be dissapointing and this suggests envy is the fuel of bubbles.

The first mistake this reader makes is by assuming his friend’s strategy of investing in one asset is dangerous or more dangerous compared to his own.

Something can be dangerous only in the context of a desired outcome. For example if the friend happens to desire a “get rich or go home strategy” a diversified portfolio is more risky. Everyone is risk averse. Some have an aversion to losing money and others to pedestrian results.

Second there are a number of books and investment guru’s who profess a concentrated investment style. I’m not a fan of this strategy but as Andrew Carnegie said:

The way to become rich is to put all your eggs in one basket and then watch that basket.

If the friend happens to understand the company really well he’s essentially following the playbook of many famous investors and entrepreneurs who often have their net worth tied to the value of one company.

The e-mail becomes really interesting when, after lecturing his friend on investing his side-portfolio in a pure Facebook portfolio, this person confesses to secretly wanting to overweight Facebook, Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix and adds to it:

Even if one of them crashes, the gains that the remaining 4 have been producing would still have a better yield than S&P

Sure, in the rare event one of these five with P/E ratio’s of 203, 175, 37, 31 and 17 that are all sort of in the same industries, major components of the same heavily traded index and heavily dependent on the U.S. market crashes, the gains on the others could offset the loss. Emphasis on "could".

It’s the word EVEN in his comment that makes me really, really nervous.

To me this sounds like jumping on momentum stocks, which admittedly has been shown to work, very late in their cycle. As per Quantpedia who compiled research on the anomaly from 12+ papers:

The momentum effect is probably one of the most used trading anomalies in the investment world. It states that high momentum stocks (stocks with the highest price appreciation for a horizon between 3-12 months) outperform low momentum stocks. The momentum anomaly is very strong, but it can suffer big drawdowns (like all anomalies). Research shows that momentum is especially sensible to the state of the market, and this state of the market could be defined in various ways (sentiment, prior market returns, etc.). The strongest momentum returns are in bull markets, but they suffer in times of stress.

To cite Tail Risk in Momentum Strategy Returns (Daniel, e.a 2012) with emphasis mine:

Price momentum strategies have historically generated high positive returns with little systematic risk. However, these strategies also experience infrequent but severe losses. During 13 of the 978 months in our 1929-2010 sample, losses to a US-equity momentum strategy exceed 20 percent per month.

If one of these stocks goes down it won't be surprising to see most of them go down. After all it's not a coincidence this reader named specifically these five. They also pretty much move in tandem going up:

Diversifying into five stocks you don’t know understand that well but that feel familiar and are going up in a comfortable and predictable way (Google isn’t even the company’s name anymore but the consumer brand) is not superior to holding one stock you know really well and have researched for years.

When we have people telling each other a Facebook portfolio is too risky and consider a basket of Facebook, Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) a diversified alternative it’s screaming bubble to me:

Envy is not just a very bad advisor:

Envy is a really stupid sin because it's the only one you could never possibly have any fun at

-Charlie Munger

If you have a strategy which you've decided to be strong and reasonable in relation to your goals why change it because you are lagging a buddy. Stick to your own thing and get better at it. You could have beat the market with stocks besides the names everyone is jumping on.

To sum it up

Running a one stock portfolio can be better than a five stock stock portfolio. Buying five different stocks doesn’t necessarily do that much to diversify your portfolio if you make them five internet consumer brand stocks you like. Jumping on the momentum train, without realizing you're doing it, late in the game sets you up for a highly unpleasant acquaintance with the strategy's downside: its sickening drawdowns. If you have a solid strategy stick to it, no matter the medium term outcome, and if you don't have a strategy get one.

