RMG Networks' (RMGN) CEO Robert Michelson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RMG Networks (NASDAQ:RMGN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 09:00 ET

Executives

Robert Robinson - SVP, General Counsel & Secretary

Robert Michelson - President & CEO

Jana Ahlfinger Bell - EVP & CFO

Analysts

William Gibson - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 2017 RMG Networks Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a remainder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Bob Robinson, RMG's General Counsel. You may begin.

Robert Robinson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining RMG's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Bob Michelson, Chief Executive Officer; and Jana Ahlfinger Bell, Chief Financial Officer. RMG issued its first quarter 2017 earnings press release today, which can be found on the company's Investor Relations pages at ir.rmgnetworks.com along with the slides accompanying the remarks during this call.

These slides can also be found by registering through the webcast link. Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the statements that will be made today on the call will be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially. Such projections and statements of expectations should be interpreted in conjunction with the risk factors and other disclosures that may affect our results, all of which can be found in the company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, annual report and other related SEC filings.

During this conference call, we will also disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The comparable GAAP financial information, including net income or loss, the GAAP measurement most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA is found alongside the non-GAAP financial measures in the first quarter 2017 earnings press release which I previously referenced and which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables at the end of the first quarter 2017 earnings press release.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Bob Michelson, our Chief Executive Officer.

Robert Michelson

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm quite pleased to announce that quarter one 2017 represented the first quarter since 2015 that the company delivered quarterly revenue growth on a year-over-year basis. This is an important milestone for us and one that I believe clearly demonstrates the results of our efforts over the past year in laying the foundation for a long-term revenue growth.

In addition to year-over-year growth, we continue to advance our core strategic growth initiatives in Q1. I will provide details and progress against our strategic initiative shortly. In addition to the company-wide revenue growth, we were also pleased with positive signs we saw in one of our core international markets, the Middle East. As indicated in our earnings calls throughout 2016, our Middle East region was experiencing weaknesses during 2016 due to certain macroeconomic issues, with a continuing low price of oil being the largest contributing factor. We indicated that once oil prices grow from about $30 per barrel which predominated through most of 2016 and grew to achieving consistent levels closer to a historical benchmarks of $60 a barrel, our Middle East business should begin to realize a turnaround. Toward the end of 2016 and continuing into 2017, the price of oil did rise and stabilize growing from $30 to around $50 per barrel. This debility has had the positive impact on our business in the first quarter of 2017 that we believe was likely.

Q1 revenues were the highest in the last four quarters, and represented almost a doubling of revenues that we achieved in Q4 2016. Additionally, the Middle East team achieved a leadership position in the Company by selling and installing the first MAX, that's our large LED screen product, solution in the company, resulting in an approximate $640,000 transaction supporting one of the largest global convention centers in the world. We are excited with the forward momentum we are seeing in the Middle East. Strategically, we remain highly focused on the core tenants of our long-term growth plan.

And I would like to now review the progress we have made in each of our key strategic growth areas of supply chain, RMG MAX, in the category of channel sales to our partnerships with Airbus, Ragan Communications and Manhattan software. The first growth area I want to highlight is our supply chain solution. This strategic focus continues to gain traction in the market. As we discussed in previous calls, our strategy to penetrate this segment has included developing a robust solution establishing RMG's industry expertise in credibility, building a significant sales pipeline, converting the sales pipeline to paid pilots, and finally converting these pilots to a large customer rollouts. In the first quarter, we made progress in each of these areas. Our sales pipeline now stands at over $15 million; this pipeline has grown by more than 70% size from one year ago.

During the first quarter, we announced that two of our 2016 pilots converted into rollout stages. Each of the rollouts would represent several million dollars in revenues, upon total completion at each respective rollout. In either case, having customers contraction committed to full rollouts. However, the combination of the successful pilots, expansion orders being received and request for planning and pricing to support extensive rollouts supports the optimism that we have that our supply chain growth strategy is working and that we are positioned for significant long-term customer revenue growth, not only in these two particular customers, but also others in the pipeline.

The most recent customer announcement, one of the world's largest retailers with over $100 billion in sales, implemented a paid pilot in 2016 for RMG's visual supply chain solution. This is done in order to streamline its distribution center operations by improving internal communications and productivity. As we hoped and expected, the success of the pilot has led to the beginning of the rollout phase. The retailer executed contracts for approximately $200,000 to implement RMG's Visual Supply Chain solution in two additional distribution centers within its network and is now considering rolling out RMG's solution to distribution centers throughout its enterprise, which may represent several million dollars in additional revenues.

Once again the success in contracting with this significant retailer is yet another indication and validation that the RoI of our solution is being realized by our customers. Each of these recently converted rollouts had potential to be $1 million more. And with a $15 million supply chain pipeline I mentioned a few moments ago, we are increasingly confident in future pilots and rollout contracts in 2017 and beyond.

The second area I want to highlight is our newly launched product, RMG MAX, which we introduced on past calls. RMG MAX is a flexible large LED display solution for indoor and outdoor market applications that marries RMG's state-of-the-art visual communication solution with new cutting edge LED panel technology. Because of the very large size of the LED screens, the average order size of the deals in this category will often be larger than other average RMG deals.

We are pleased with the initial success of the RMG MAX program. From an absolute cold start with a product announcement in just October of 2016, we have built a pipeline of over $15 million. We've already sold and installed RMG MAX in each of our key regional geographies of the United States, Europe and the Middle East. We're beginning to see strong interest in the RMG MAX Solution from both new and current customers. And in fact, just this month, we announced a digital signage implementation valued at approximately $640,000 for one of our existing customers. This particular customer is one of the largest complexes for events and exhibitions in the world, and is expanding its digital signage footprint with the installation of visual solutions, most prominently featuring RMG MAX.

This RMG MAX features an outdoor solution with a large LED sign for dynamic messaging and advertising along with a management platform capable of supporting an array of other visual signage needs at its new venue. Included in this customer order is the full complement of RMG software and media players. In this implementation, we now power the full realm of more than 250 digital screens across the events complex including indoor and outdoor digital signs, media walls, LED walls, video walls and conference room booking systems. This order as well as the significant customer interest we have received in our RMG MAX solution is extremely encouraging. We believe it represents a substantial near-term opportunity for the company. The third strategic growth area is the advancement of our channel partner program in the United States.

As we have discussed in our past several calls, we've elected to incorporate this key strategy to accelerate the growth of our revenues by establishing and leveraging strategic partners to promote and sell our products. Using this third-party sales channel is an ideal conduit to promote faster revenue growth without a proportionate increase in sales cost.

Let me first provide an update on our partnership with Airbus DS Communications, the leader in 911 call handling system in the United States. As we have previously shared, the partnership features Airbus integrating RMG's visual communication solution into Airbus's next generation 911 software system. During the fourth quarter of 2016, Airbus conducted a soft launch of the RMG product and generated over $150,000 in sales orders. The intent of this soft launch was to confirm the value and quality of the RMG solution for Airbus's customers. Based upon the real life success of the soft launch, Airbus and RMG used the first -- that the RMG Airbus integration was successfully completed during the first quarter and on April 15, several weeks ago, Airbus announced the general availability of the RMG system functionality being fully integrated into the Airbus system and they have done this in a formal PR release.

Now that Airbus is actively marketing the new RMG solution, we are optimistic that this partnership will achieve a significant long-term revenue potential that we have envisioned. To remind you of the application/value of the new solution, the Airbus DS Communications VESTA 9-1-1 Heads-Up Display powered by RMG provides an informative digital display that presents statistical information for call activity on a real-time basis, while also providing ability to manage call volume and workflow based on visual data, so they can more quickly prioritize their work in an environment where every second matters. We see the potential to scale this relationship and penetrate many of the 2,800 Airbus customers. I look forward to the opportunity this partner provides for the immediate and foreseeable future.

I'm also quite pleased with our partnership with Ragan Communications, the nation's leading internal communication consulting company providing services and support of employee communications. As we had shared before, Ragan has an established presence in the internal communication market, a strong reputation and a wide reach that have given us the platform to speak directly to a wider cross-section of potential customers to ultimately accelerate sales.

The primary goals of our partnership with Ragan were; one, to establish RMG's credibility in the internal communications industry by distributing RMG articles and blogs, and to enable RMG to author and distribute a penetrating industry survey with thousands of internal communication executives worldwide; and two, importantly -- perspective customer interest in RMG's internal communication solutions -- the intention is for them to be inviting us to be keynote speakers in key industry conferences and webinars, which are attended by hundreds of internal communications executives.

The relationship we've been talking about is now beginning to pay dividends. We have participated in three key industry webinars. We co-authored a key industry survey with Ragan that was distributed and responded to by hundreds of internal communication executives worldwide. And finally, over the last six months, we've been primarily featured as a keynote speaker at five Ragan [ph] conferences. These conferences have been held in conjunction with and at the corporate headquarters of -- and lists of industries are terrific companies: Microsoft, Facebook, Salesforce, Capital One, and most recently three weeks ago at Disney. These many conferences have enabled RMG to gain exposure with hundreds of large potential customers.

Additionally, we've had private dinners and sessions at many of these events. As a result of these activities, RMG has generated over 60 prospects and 20 active leads. These leads will take time to move through our traditional sales pipeline. However, we couldn't be any more optimistic with the progress we've made thus far with the Ragan partnership. And finally, Manhattan Associates, one of the leading global providers of software solutions designed to manage supply chain, distribution, and inventory systems. We've continued to move forward in our partnership with Manhattan formalizing joint sales plans providing sales training and generating leads.

One notable milestone that we're excited about is our exhibition and presentation in Manhattan's premier Momentum conference, which is being held just next week. At this year's conference, RMG supply chain solution will be prominently featured next to Manhattan's products in a primary showroom space. This is a significant opportunity for us to demonstrate our supply chain solutions directly in person to Manhattan sales teams and to hundreds of decision makers from Manhattan's extensive client base.

As we continue to generate and advance opportunities with Manhattan, we expect to see these opportunities follow our traditional two to three quarter sales cycles. As a result, we believe following this conference we'll begin seeing sales ramp up throughout the year.

In summary, I continue to be excited about our near and long-term prospects. We are making tangible progress and I'm increasingly confident that RMG now has the right sales organization, the ideal partners, and a comprehensive suite of offerings that will allow us to deliver profitable growth for the full year in 2017.

I'll now turn the call over to Jana to discuss our first quarter 2017 financial performance in more detail. Jana?

Jana Ahlfinger Bell

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. For the first quarter of 2017, total revenues of $9 million increased 3% from $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2016, representing the first quarter of year-over-year revenue growth since 2015. Product revenue remained relatively flat at $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Maintenance and content services revenue at $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 declined from $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2016 primarily due to lower contract renewals resulting from a variety of factors. We believe certain of these customers will renew later in the year. Professional services revenue of $1.9 million increased 34% in the first quarter of 2017, up from $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2016 due to improved utilization and a favorable sales mix. To provide additional insight, our professional services revenue can vary based on a number of factors, including utilization rates as well as the size and complexity of our orders.

For example, we received an order from one of our larger health care client in the fourth quarter of 2016 that required more complex installation and configuration services. As a result of the timing of the implementation, we delivered those services and recorded the revenue in the first quarter of 2017. Gross margin of 55.1% was lower than the 58% in the first quarter of 2016 resulting primarily from a large high margin software sale in the first quarter of 2016. We expect margins to continue in our normal historical range at 54% to 57% throughout the year depending on our order mix.

Total operating expenses were $6.4 million, a decrease of 3% from $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2016, resulting primarily from our continued efforts to manage and focus on expenses, while strategically investing in certain areas of the business such as sales and marketing. Our GAAP net loss of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2017 remained flat from the first quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA of negative $560,000 compares to negative $432,000 in the first quarter of 2016. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss with adjustments for interest expense and other income, income tax loss, gain or loss on change in warrant liability, depreciation and amortization expenses, and stock-based compensation expense.

At March 31, 2017, the company had $2 million in cash and cash equivalents. And as we discussed in our last earnings call in January, the company used cash on hand to fully pay down the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility. So at March 31, 2017, the company had no borrowings outstanding and $4.3 million of unused availability of its revolving credit facility. Bob, I'll turn the call back over to you.

Robert Michelson

Thanks a lot, Jana. We have shared the steady and continuing progress against our strategic plan during this call. We highlighted our 3% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1. While we were pleased with growth, we are aiming to do better and achieve accelerated growth at a rate greater than 3% during our ensuing quarters. In conclusion and as our progress indicates, we remain excited and enthusiastic about our future. With that, I would now like to turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question from the line of William Gibson with ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

William Gibson

Thank you. Could you give us a little more color on why companies delayed renewing maintenance contracts, and why you're confident they may come in in the future?

Jana Ahlfinger Bell

Thank you, great question. What we find sometimes is when we were working with the customers to renew their agreement, sometimes we are bundling that with an additional upgrade or some new services. And in a couple of cases, we're in that situation where we're working with them on additional projects, and so we didn't get that specific renewal committed during the quarter. And so that's why we feel like those renewals will come back as we complete those discussions with those customers. In some cases, there's other reasons, maybe it's -- they've been with us for long time, they're staying with RMG and just changing their locations or things like that. So it's a variety of factors. But the couple of key ones we're in discussions with are just expected to come back later in the year.

William Gibson

And then regarding MAX, at least as an outsider looking at that, it looks like that would have the potential to potentially accelerate sales quite a bit. And would you still maintain your gross profit margin guidance if that occurred?

Jana Ahlfinger Bell

I believe we would. So MAX is a full solution of the company, so it does include our software, our media players, and obviously it's a big -- larger component of hardware. So in general, it would have a potentially lower margin than our normal, but we don't believe it will have an undue influence. So we've reaffirmed kind of that gross margin guidance of that 54% to 57% for the year until goodwill be in that range.

William Gibson

Good. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.