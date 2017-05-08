Layne Christensen: Decent Execution Means Big Upside

Fundamentally, water services provider Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) looks very attractive at the moment. While cyclicals like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Deere (NYSE:DE) have soared of late as investors have called a bottom, LAYN trades near a nine-month low. The Inliner business, which repairs municipal pipes through the CIPP (cured in-place pipe) method, arguably supports the entirety of LAYN's ~$250 million enterprise value. The rest of the company has struggled with both cyclical weakness and execution issues, but the other segments provide at least some optionality. So, while consolidated financials don't look particularly impressive, on an SOTP basis, LAYN's downside seems reasonably limited, and a cyclical rebound, plus leverage (and some sort of reasonable execution), could drive the equity substantially higher.

The story sounds similar to that of a very different stock I've long known well: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR). When BCOR tanked to less than $5 in early 2016, the still-performing TaxAct business similarly supported the entire enterprise valuation. But bears pointed to corporate spend as offsetting SOTP upside (a potential sticking point for LAYN as well) and a disastrous series of acquisitions. BCOR now trades above $20, having run further than I admittedly I thought it would (I have a small and unprofitable short position in the stock).

The catch with LAYN is in the differences between the two stories. Blucora's CEO was exiting and the company was out of dry powder, meaning past errors were highly unlikely to be repeated. Meanwhile, Layne Christensen is coming off a Q4 where a series of major projects in its Water Solutions business faced huge cost overruns, calling into question LC's expertise in that business. Blucora's corporate expense was much lower, particularly on a relative basis. Layne Christensen still had $23.8 million in unallocated corporate expense in FY17 (ending January), which, at an 8x multiple, has an NPV near $200 million, almost 80% of the company's enterprise value. The figure for BCOR was closer to 20%.

Those differences aside, however, there's still an intriguing "dog with fleas" case for LAYN. Inliner is a legitimate business with real value. The Water Solutions segment, despite a rough FY17, has 135 years of history, and Layne has the #1 position in that market. Underneath an ugly headline miss in Q4, the Mineral Services business showed signs of life, and a cyclical rebound could improve profits in that segment. And, corporate costs should continue to come down.

The balance sheet isn't perfect, and there isn't a clear upside catalyst in the near term (though LAYN is near support levels). The bull case here requires patience. But LAYN does look like a case where the good (Inliner and, to a lesser extent, the mining business) has been thrown out with the bad (execution in water). With fracking demand likely to rebound and long-term water infrastructure spending almost certainly increasing, Layne Christensen's execution going forward doesn't have to be perfect to drive upside in LAYN - eventually.

A 'Streamlined' Business

It's been a rough few years for Layne Christensen as a company - and LAYN as a stock:

Revenue hasn't grown since FY12; Layne hasn't generated positive free cash flow since 2011. The Heavy Civil division has been a consistent loser, with cost overruns and poor bidding both contributing to the weakness. Mining weakness hurt the Mineral Services business, and results in Water Resources have been uneven.

In response, Layne Christensen has been aggressively trying to shrink its business over the past few years. It exited its Energy segment in FY12, divested its SolmeteX dental wastewater business in FY13, and disposed of Costa Fortuna in FY14. That activity ramped up in FY15 with the sale of the Geoconstruction business (earth moving, underground construction, etc.) for $42 million and the sale of the Heavy Civil division for $10 million closed earlier this month.

Layne also has tried to take costs out of the business through restructuring. Unallocated corporate costs have declined from $41.8 million in FY15 to $23.8 million in FY17. The idea is to focus on the three remaining businesses where Layne has "core competencies": Water Resources, Inliner, and Mineral Services.

Water Resources

This is the legacy Layne Christensen business which dates back to the 1880s. The Water Resources business designs and constructs water sourcing solutions (wells, pumps, etc.) for government and commercial customers and also provides maintenance services and water treatment products and engineering. Despite a weak FY17, it still generated 44% of revenue (pro forma for the Heavy Civil divestiture).

The business is somewhat choppy on a short-term basis due to government spending requirements and the impact of major projects (notably injection wells). The business now includes Energy Services (wastewater disposal for fracking operations), which formerly was broken out as a separate segment. Revenue grew sharply in the first part of FY15, hitting $20 million for the full year but, unsurprisingly, saw revenue decline as the shale bust commenced in FY16. Ex-energy, the long-term case here still seems reasonably solid, as water needs increase and population moves toward regions (the Southwest, most notably) with more limited water resources.

Right now, however, the business looks like a bit of a mess. Revenue declined 15% year over year, which the company attributed in the 10-K to lower demand in the western U.S. In particular, the reversal of the historic drought in California has impacted demand from both municipal and agricultural customers.

The bigger issue, however, is a series of execution errors this year. Six major projects in the Water Solutions business had cost overruns, leading to the big Q4 miss on a consolidated basis and pushing segment-level EBITDA negative for the full year. And, it's tough to see those problems as simply one-time in nature.

For one, as CEO Mike Caliel reiterated on both the Q4 call and a call held in conjunction with preliminary Q4 results, the issues were confined to a number of larger, more complex problems. But that's not a good thing. Erring on jobs that cost $5-6 million on average, as opposed to averages of $30K in repair and pump installation projects and $200-300K in drilling, seems a significant impediment to long-term growth. Figures from Layne suggest that the six projects generated $30-35 million in revenue in FY17 - 15%+ of total sales. If the company can't manage those projects, it's difficult to see how revenue grows over the next few years.

Secondly, as ardently as Caliel argued on the Q4 call that the problems would be resolved, he also said on the Q3 call that the problems were largely in the past and predicted positive segment EBITDA in the fourth quarter. But after that call, another job went south, and Water Resources lost $7.5 million in Q4. Looking to Q1, then, there's little reason to assume that the problems are fixed and that this time is different.

More broadly, the question has to be whether the Water Resources business is quite as great as management seems to argue. Yes, the business has been around for 130 years. But the core of the municipal business is bidding on fixed-cost contracts where competition continues to erode margins. Yet, per management commentary, Layne erred in both bidding incorrectly (i.e., too low) and in executing once those bids were accepted. It's not hard to imagine that Layne simply might be poorly positioned in that side of the business longer term, perhaps to be outcompeted by smaller, more nimble, local operators with more limited overhead. Add to that the fact that California's issues clearly stimulated near-term revenue - the state drove 16% of segment revenue in FY16, which declined to 12-13% last year - and that the business hasn't really grown long term. It looks like a zero- or low-growth business even assuming Layne can manage the larger projects it hasn't been able to handle so far.

All that said, there is reason for some optimism here. Again, it is a 130-year-old business, and even if major project issues linger into Q1 and even Q2, the segment should revert to profitability in FY18 and beyond. The business generated $20 million-plus in EBITDA in FY15 and FY16; reporting changes and the lack of segment-level D&A disclosure limit comparability, but it does look like the business has consistently generated ~$200 million or more in annual revenue at high single-digit (or better) EBITDA margins over time.

And, there are potential drivers down the line. Layne Christensen is looking to expand exposure to industrial demand, where Caliel said on the Q3 call that "awards are based more on value than the low-cost, hard-bid, municipal arena". Meanwhile, the company has done a sort of reset in the fracking space; right now, the company is focusing on the Eagle Ford and Permian plays as it plans a go-forward strategy there. The long-term case for more demand still holds as well.

Again, it's too optimistic to simply ignore the Q3/Q4 issues in the major projects and model a return to $230 million-plus sales and 10% EBITDA margins, as posted in FY15-FY16. But there is value here, and simply decent execution likely implies a solid rebound in the business. Any further help from energy, or success in the industrial vertical, could help get the business back on track.

Mineral Services

The mineral services business does mostly above-ground drilling to create samples tested for mineral content ahead of mining extraction. Unsurprisingly, the business has been in free fall as the commodity boom has busted:

Source: LAYN March presentation

But perhaps hidden in the ugly Q4 numbers was a very strong quarter for this segment. Revenue increased 29% due to strength in Mexico and Brazil. More than half of a 26% revenue decline on a full-year basis was driven by a decision to exit Australia and Africa (in the latter of which Layne settled an FCPA case in 2014). EBITDA better than quadrupled for the year, clearing $8 million. While ~a quarter of that profit came from VAT recoveries, there's evidence of a near-term bottom in the Q4 and even Q3 numbers (where revenue declined but EBITDA increased).

Certainly, expecting a return to FY11-FY13 levels is too optimistic here. EBITDA margins already have rebounded to 13%+, though, helped in part by the VAT recoveries (which added ~350 bps). But more normalized mining E&P expenditure, helped by bounces in copper and gold (combined generating ~75% of FY16 segment revenue), should help the business regain at least some of the losses of the past few years.

Inliner

The most attractive business here is Inliner. The business provides a cured-in-place pipe solution (CIPP) which allows for wastewater and stormwater pipes to be repaired from the inside. Either felt-based or fiberglass-based lining tubes are inserted into the pipe, inflated, and then cured with either steam (for felt-based) or UV light (for fiberglass).

The obvious benefit is that aging infrastructure can be repaired without being dug up and replaced in total. Growth has been remarkably steady, with Caliel pointing out a 21% growth rate for EBITDA over the last 11 years. Sales have nearly doubled since FY10 (the first year for which segment revenue is available).

There's little reason to see that growth slowing anytime soon. The poor condition of U.S. infrastructure is widely known and highlighted by the recent events in Flint, Michigan. Competition is tough but not particularly intense; Inliner is #2 in market share behind Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN). AEGN's recent 10-K filings, which don't break out exact numbers for its Insituform product, appear to suggest roughly similar growth numbers to that of Inliner and thus relatively stable market share at least over the last few years.

Layne Christensen, meanwhile, has a new factory up and running as of Q3, and better crew efficiency helped margins in FY17. The company is likely to add a couple of crews this year, auguring potentially continued revenue growth after a moderately disappointing top-line performance last year (+1.6%, albeit against a strong 10.7% gain in FY16). And, with $32 million in segment EBITDA in FY17, even an 8x multiple would value Inliner at $256 million, more than the company's current $246 million enterprise value (pro forma for cash proceeds from Heavy Civil).

Valuation

On a sum of the parts basis, there's a seemingly clear case here, then. AEGN trades at about 15x EPS and 7-8x forward EBITDA; that's roughly enough to suggest that Inliner supports the entire enterprise value for LAYN. From that standpoint, the Water Solutions and Mineral Services are available pretty much for free, even if neither business looks perfect at the moment.

Of course, there needs to be some consideration for corporate expense, which was $23.8 million in FY17. That figure is coming down further, with management guided for another year-over-year decline in FY18. Even using a somewhat arbitrary 6x multiple still implies an offset to EV of at least $120 million, against a current market cap of $158 million. And, on a consolidated basis, LAYN looks downright expensive, trading at 17x TTM EBITDA on an enterprise basis pro forma for the Heavy Civil divestiture (which brought in $4.8 million in cash and removed $3.2 million in losses).

There are a couple of ways to look at LAYN, however, that make the opportunity look more enticing. Assuming that Inliner's valuation is equivalent to the current enterprise value, one question would be whether EBITDA from Water Solutions and Mineral Services would be higher than corporate expense. In other words, if Inliner could be hypothetically spun off, leaving the rest of the business for 'free', how much would it be worth?

The answer seems to be something. Corporate cost should be $22-23 million in FY18, based on guidance. Water Solutions profits exceeded that level in each of the last two years before FY17. Mineral Services EBITDA last year, excluding VAT recoveries, still was over $6 million near a cyclical low. Expecting a combined $25 million in 'normalized' EBITDA from the two businesses looks conservative, as it assumes a somewhat permanent step-down in Water Solutions and little cyclical rebound for the mining business. But at a 7-8x multiple (in line with peer medians, though most peers for LAYN, as a whole, and its individual businesses are imperfect at best), that incremental profit would be worth ~$25 million itself - implying 15%+ upside.

On a consolidated basis, too, projecting some sort of normalization across the business seems to leave LAYN relatively undervalued. $15 million in Water Solutions (down from FY15/FY16), $10-15 million in Mineral Services (mid-cycle), and $32 million from Inliner (no growth) less corporate expense of $23 million gets consolidated EBITDA to about $37 million. A 7.5x multiple adds $30 million to enterprise value, and again, suggests high-teens upside to $9.50 or so.

In short, there's a case here that the stock probably is worth closer to $10 even if the Water Solutions business doesn't rebound to recent profits and even accounting for the impact on corporate costs. Admittedly, the balance sheet is a bit of a concern; free cash flow in this model is relatively limited (and the company hasn't had positive FCF since FY11). Convertible debt comes due in November 2018, though Layne Christensen has nearly enough cash to pay them off at the moment. (It still has an YTM of 10%, however, which seems to price in concerns about another leg down in the business before maturity. They do look attractive to my eye, but liquidity is limited.) Senior secured second lien 8.0% convertibles mature in May 2019 and likely need to be refinanced. (They are even more illiquid; the last trade was in December, at an YTM of -2.2%, when the stock traded near the conversion price of $11.70.)

LAYN still looks worth the risk, however. A rebound to $10, or close, doesn't require some sort of massive change in the business. The Water Solutions and Mineral Services businesses simply need to normalize, and Inliner needs to continue on its current trajectory. And, if that holds, the balance sheet will get fixed, and beyond FY18, this can turn into a modest deleveraging/cash flow compounding story. (Layne Christensen management also has hinted at potentially divesting the Mineral Services business, which could be used to pay down debt.)

It's certainly a contrarian case, and jumping in ahead of a potentially dangerous Q1 report in early June might be too early. But risk/reward here looks solid, and LAYN overall simply looks too cheap, if you look close. There's enough in the Inliner business to maintain reasonable equity value here. If Layne Christensen can just get the rest of the business up to decent performance, LAYN shares should get back to $10 - at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LAYN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.