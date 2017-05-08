Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Behind Ocular's Fall; Revisiting Progenics

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and a piece revisiting Progenic Pharmaceuticals after its first quarter earnings report are below.

Some M&A rumors around what Gilead and Pfizer may be looking at for acquisitions and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals gets plenty of positive analyst commentary on Thursday.

Biotech had a fairly uneventful week and a decent decline on Friday put the sector in the red for the week as upward resistance levels continue to hold.

It was another non-eventful week for the major biotech indices that continue to be unable to break through stubborn upward resistance levels that have been in place almost 18 months now. A decline on Friday, put the sector slightly in the red for the week.

There continues to be a dearth of M&A activity across the sector since a promising early start for purchases in 2017. Several analysts have commented that the major drug & biotech giants are waiting to see if a "tax holiday" will be included in the tax reform package that is just kicking off in congress.

This could allow hundreds of billions of dollars that is currently 'stranded' in overseas operations at these firms to be brought home at low rates. Some of these funds could find their way into acquisitions. Until then, it seems all is quiet on the Western Front.

Just because M&A activity is dead at the moment, that does not mean speculation has completely died. A piece on BioPharmaDIVE last week suggested that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is still keeping an eye on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for a possible acquisition. The company has been under pressure from investor to make a major purchase to replenish its pipeline since its mega-merger with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was derailed by the Treasury Department a year ago.

Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEMKT:APHB) lost over 50% of its market capitalization on Friday. The trigger was the announcement it was planning to issued almost seven million shares and warrants to raise just less than $10 million in funding. This comes just after the stock initiated a reverse 1:10 split in April. The company raised nearly $4 million in November and has had recent management turnover as well. I can see no good reason to want to purchase this microcap which seems intent on destroying shareholder value.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) dropped just over 15% late Friday as it announced it has received a Form 483 from the FDA around its manufacturing processes for DEXTENZA. This is an ocular compound the compound the company hopes to get approved at its PDUFA date of July 19th.

The company provided this statement with the disclosure of the letter:

Following a re-inspection of manufacturing operations by the FDA which was completed earlier this week, Ocular Therapeutix received an FDA Form 483 containing inspectional observations focused on procedures for manufacturing processes and analytical testing, related to manufacture of drug product for commercial production. The Company plans to evaluate and respond to the FDA within 15 days with corrective action plans to complete the inspection process. Adequate resolution of the outstanding Form 483 inspectional observations is a prerequisite to the approval of the NDA for DEXTENZA.

The Form 483 letter to Ocular Therapeutix triggered the first analyst commentary on the name so far in 2017. BTIG move Ocular from Buy to Neutral while Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their Buy rating and whopping $35 price target. Its analyst take after Ocular's conference call is the following:

We believe the items discussed on the call remain manageable and do not delay the current regulatory timeline. Several issues relating to particulate matter and manufacturing process were identified, including completion of an already ongoing investigation and enhancement to operator training. Ocular has begun to prepare responses for items identified and believes it will be able to respond within the 15-day period, which will be required to prevent delay of the PDUFA date. Management highlighted on the call that approximately 90% of inspections lead to a Form 483, and their belief that a re-inspection would not be necessary in the future based on the current feedback. In addition, we note that the corrective action plan to address prior issues was confirmed by FDA.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) received some love from analysts on Thursday. The name was reiterated as a 'Buy' at analyst firms Needham, Wedbush and H.C. Wainwright this week. Price targets proffered ranged from $21 to $39 a share.

Lexicon's compound Xermelo was launched for Carcinoid Syndrome early in March and management believes that compound could do $350 million in peak sales. The company also has key upcoming milestones including additional data from Phase 3 sotagliflozin Type 1 Diabetes program that should be out soon.

Despite its huge run in 2017, analysts still believe there is further upside for NASH play Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT). On Friday, top-ranked (Tipranks) at Aegis Capital and H.C. Wainwright reissued Buy ratings with $11 and $18 price targets, respectfully. Roth Capital recently raised its price target from $8 to $12 as well. We covered the reasons behind the surge in this small cap concern in early April.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

For our Spotlight feature today, we revisit the investment case on Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX). It was a tough go last week for its shareholders as its stock was down sharply on the back of quarterly results that came in 'light' on revenues. However, after reading through the first quarter earnings transcript; this seems an overreaction. The company's pipeline development is progressing nicely and there are reasons to believe sales of relistor should improve in the quarters ahead. Let's take a quick look on how the company is progressing.

Relistor:

Royalty revenue from relistor fell to $2.1 million from $2.2 million a year ago. Marketing distribution and marketing partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) posted revenue of just $14.1 million from relistor this quarter which was down from a year ago. The new sales representatives that Valeant recently hired were going through sales training on relistor during the quarter.

These additional and trained representatives should start to positively impact relistor sales going forward. After speaking with Valeant's CEO, Progenics management sounded confident Valeant is committed to ramping up sales of this drug. They also sounded like $100 million or more in Relistor sales in 2017 is still possible, which would trigger a $10 million sales milestone payment.

Azedra:

Key trial results hit all SPA criteria recently. The company plans to file a NDA on this drug no later than July and believes under the accelerated approval criteria this compound will be approved in the first quarter of 2018. Since this drug is targeted at two very rare forms of adrenal gland cancer, only a small salesforce will be required to market the drug. Only a small, select group of specialists throughout the United States treat these indications. I have seen peak sales estimates on this compound ranging from anywhere from $100 million to $300 million. Azedra is wholly owned, so its impact on revenues and earnings should easily exceed that of relistor.

Cancer Imaging Agents:

1404:

This compound should allow physicians to more accurately distinguish between clinically significant and insignificant prostate cancer. It produced very encouraging Phase II results. A Phase III trial with some 450 patients should be fully enrolled by the end of 2017 and commence early in 2018.

PyL:

This is the company's PSMA-targeted PEPCT Imaging Agent that could allow physicians of identify metastatic and or recurrent disease earlier by scanning the whole body to potentially identify even very small lesions allowing them to treat the disease before it spreads further.

A Phase 2/3 study to assess the diagnostic performance of PyL imaging to detect prostate cancer in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic disease is currently ongoing with 300 patients in multiple locations.

Prognosis:

The ~$100 million market cap hit the stock has taken this week thanks to weaker than expected relistor sales seems more than excessive given how the company's pipeline is progressing. Progenics ended the quarter with over $125 million in cash on hand. This is about 10 quarters at the current burn rate. With Azedra coming on soon, the company sees no foreseeable funding needs. I have opportunistic added to my core stake in Progenics in this knee-jerk sell-off this week. Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and $12 price target on PGNX yesterday and I think this will turn out to be a good call.

