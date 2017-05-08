We Still Estimate Mallinckrodt's Acthar To Be 61% Of Its Bottom Line

Based on this morning's PR, we estimate it to be about 61%.

We wrote a couple of articles this weekend cautioning investors about MNK's "all in on one product" approach with Acthar.

By Parke Shall

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) reported a mostly quiet quarter across the board this morning. We had written two articles about the company over the weekend talking about its reliance on Acthar as its main cash cow and whether or not the company would be able to diversify away from this product in the future.

Taking a look at the company's GAAP net income for the quarter, it remains clear to us that Acthar remains the biggest portion of the company's net income, coming in at an estimate of about 61% of the company's total net income. Further, the company did little in its press release this morning to address concerns that we had specific to Acthar. We had written in a couple articles over the weekend that stated that we would like to see some progress in moving away from Acthar as the company's sole profit center. It doesn't look like Mallinckrodt made any meaningful progress on this goal over the past quarter.

First, we want to lay out our estimates for Acthar's contribution to the company's bottom line.

H.P. Acthar® Gel net sales were $271.8 million in the first quarter period, a 9.4%2 increase over $248.4 million. INOMAX® (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, generated net sales of $128.4 million, up 11.2% over $115.5 million, or 11.1% on a constant-currency basis. OFIRMEV® (acetaminophen) injection net sales were $73.4 million compared with $71.1 million, an increase of 3.2%2.

MNK refuses to provide what percentage each individual drug contributes to the company's bottom line as a whole, but we can estimate that based on Acthar's previous 94% margin that it had at QCOR that it contributed $255.4 million to the company's bottom line this quarter.

We arrived at this calculation by taking approximately 94% of the products total sales, which were $271.8 million.

As you can see, this contribution is about blank percent of the companies total net income for the quarter, which was $418.6 million,

GAAP gross profit was $418.6 million with gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 51.6%, compared with 52.1%. Adjusted gross profit was $594.9 million, compared with $601.0 million. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 73.4% versus 73.7%.

This says to us that the company has not been able to reduce Acthar to a minority player in a portfolio of other cash generative drugs. Rather, it seems the drug remains a robust component of the company's bottom line and that any problem in prescribing Acthar for any of its 12+ indications aside from infantile spasms could still have a meaningful effect on the company's bottom line. This is probably why it gets its very own risk factor in the company's 10-K,

Our product concentration may materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. We sell a wide variety of products including specialty branded and specialty generic pharmaceuticals, and API. However, our fiscal 2015 and 2014 acquisitions brought a small number of relatively significant products, most notably Acthar and to a lesser extent, Inomax, Ofirmev and Therakos, that represent a significant percentage of our net sales. Our ability to maintain and increase net sales from these products depends on several factors, including: • our ability to increase market demand for products through our own marketing and support of our sales force; • our ability to implement and maintain pricing and continue to maintain or increase market volume demand for these products; • our ability to maintain confidentiality of the proprietary know-how and trade secrets relating to Acthar; • our ability to maintain and defend the patent protection and regulatory exclusivity of Ofirmev and Inomax; • our ability to continue to procure raw materials or finished goods, as applicable, for Acthar, Ofirmev, Inomax and Therakos immunotherapy from internal and third-party manufacturers in sufficient quantities and at acceptable quality and pricing levels in order to meet commercial demand; • our ability to maintain fees and discounts payable to the wholesalers and distributors and group purchasing organizations, at commercially reasonable levels; • whether the FTC, DOJ or third parties seek to challenge and are successful in challenging patents or patent-related settlement agreements or our sales and marketing practices; • warnings or limitations that may be required to be added to FDA-approved labeling; • the occurrence of adverse side effects related to or emergence of new information related to the therapeutic efficacy of these products, and any resulting product liability claims or product recalls; and • our ability to achieve hospital formulary acceptance, and maintain reimbursement levels by third-party payers. Moreover, net sales of Acthar may also be materially impacted by the decrease in the relatively small number of prescriptions written for Acthar as compared to other products in our portfolio, given Acthar's use in treating rare diseases. Any disruption in our ability to generate net sales from Acthar could have an adverse impact on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

If you please, you can read two articles we posted this weekend talking about Acthar's contribution to MNK and why we would be concerned to this type of product concentration. We think that shareholders should be acutely aware that this one controversial drug, which has seen its price skyrocket over the last 10 years remains the engine room for this levered company.

That is not to say that MNK won't go out and start to make acquisitions, but the company stock is really too cheap to be issued right now and the company must precariously maintain its cash balance. As of this past quarter, the company has over $200 million in the bank and has a $900 million dollar credit revolver that is undrawn. However, our focus would be getting the debt taken care of before using more cash to make acquisitions at this point.

We truly believe that the company remains in a delicate position. The cash flow stream from Acthar seems to be the only dependable asset worth investing in with this business. This is why we have made such a fuss over potential competition. Even smaller entrants into the corticotropin space could put profound pressure on the company and, if they don't deal with their leverage first, the company could be put in an even more vulnerable position if they take a bite out of Acthar sales.

We look forward to hearing what the company has to say on its conference call and will likely issue another update over the next couple of days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.