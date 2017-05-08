Unemployment And The Longer-Run Problem

This dissatisfaction, as we know, has shown up in voting booth, and politicians must change their approache to resolving the issue, for just pumping up government spending is not enough.

Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a great deal of euphoria about this number as many working age people are still only partially employed or not participating in workforce.

The unemployment rate in the US hit it lowest level since 2007, dropping to 4.4 percent of the work force.

The unemployment rate for April was reported to be 4.4 percent, the lowest level it has been since 2007 - before the Great Recession.

Even "hidden unemployment," those individuals that are working part-time but would really like to be employed full time is down.

Janet Yellen, chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System is now arguing that the United States needs to make it easier for women to enter the work force, which, if it occurs will help the economy to growth faster.

This is really good news, but we really have to look beyond this figure to try and understand what is going on in the United States economy.

Why?

Well, one reason is that the labor force participation rate is low. It remains just below 63 percent, a level that one has to go back into the late 1970s to find such low numbers. The late 1970s was forty years ago!

But, editorialists at the Wall Street Journal argue:

"we keep hearing from CEOs of large and small businesses around the country. They have openings but finding workers with the right skills who can pass a drug test isn't easy."

Yes, the US economy is at a 4.4 percent unemployment rate but there seem to be structural problems in the country that are keeping CEOs from filling all the jobs that are available, but are also producing a disaffected part of the county that is not satisfied with the way things are.

And, as we have also seen worldwide as well as in the United States, the disaffected part of the county wants to see changes in the political makeup of the country, changes that might substantially alter the focus of the central government. In this we have seen voters produce Brexit, and Trump, and have played a big role in the election in France.

In fact, people in the United States might take a look at the problems the new president of France is going to have to face. Alissa Rubin, of the New York Times, has provided us with information about the problems Emmanuel Macron will be facing as the French president. These are problems faced with lack of appropriate training of young people, opportunities for at-risk youth, job mobility, and bonuses to businesses to hire people from impoverished suburbs, "as well as a host of other proposals that focus more on innovation and modernizing infrastructure."

Brat Stephens, in a New York Times op-ed piece, adds that what France really is facing is "an idea about the role of the state. Macron's challenge, should he win, is to show the French that there's a better one."

It seems as if this is really what we are struggling with right now. Even the Wall Street Journal seems to accept this premise:

"All of this underscores the need for more state and local apprenticeship and skill certificate programs that can help workers meet these opportunities. A national certification standard that can apply across state lines would also help worker mobility, which has been declining."

For years, including the present Trump administration, governmental leaders have first moved to create plans of fiscal stimulus to "get the economy going again" - as John F. Kennedy stated - and have contended that in creating such programs "we are all Keynesians," as Richard M. Nixon admitted. Supply-side economics proposes creating tax cuts to stimulate faster economic growth. And, so on, and so on...

Well, as we have seen over the past fifty-five years or so, programs of fiscal stimulation, along with support from the Federal Reserve, may have put people to work again or stimulate some faster economic growth, but these programs did not account for the changing technology framework of modern industry and the composition of the economy, moving to more and more service-based employment.

The problem here is that workers - or, potential workers - need to have the right skills to match the jobs that are available or, that are becoming available. Keynesian-style stimulus programs do not do anything to resolve this problem. Keynesian-style stimulus programs are just short-term band-aids that, over the longer-run, actually end up hurting the workers they are trying to help, because the unemployed workers don't really get what they need - education, training, mentorship, and mobility - in order to work in a society that is innovating and changing rapidly.

The only people that are really happy in the longer-run are the politicians that support the short-run stimulus programs and that get re-elected for their efforts.

The problem, however, may even be more extensive than what has just been presented. There is a new book out, "The New Urban Crisis" written by Richard Florida and was reviewed by Edward Glaeser in the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Florida has written a lot before on the "Creative Class" and how it is impacted the makeup of our cities.

This new book moves to even more detail on how the attraction and placement of people of the creative class can lead to greater segregation of cities in terms of race, and wealth, and education. The cities that are more divided on these terms, and, hence, are more dysfunctional than those that are not. This separation just exacerbates the difficulties over time.

This conclusion is not much different than the one put forward by Charles Murray in the book "Coming Apart." Mr. Murray also saw that the divisions being created by location, education, marriage, and profession within the United States were just further adding to segregation and wealth inequality.

The point to this discussion is that although it is great to have the unemployment rate down to 4.4 percent, we should not become complacent over the accomplishment. In fact, if anything, we need to alter our focus and look to the longer-run issues that are dividing our workers into those that are qualified to work in the 21st century workplace and those that are not-qualified.

We need to back off a little from big, aggressive governmental programs to "goose up" aggregate demand, especially in an economy with only 4.4 percent of the workforce unemployed.

We need to address issues about the "role of the state" in the employment situation and we need to accept the fact that to truly address what our labor force needs will take time and resources. With an economy that is becoming more and more information-based and one that is becoming more and more globalized, we need to look at things differently than we did in the past.

If we don't, I believe we will see more and more disaffection exhibited in the voting booth. And, unfortunately, just spending more and more money on short-run solutions will not end the disaffection.

