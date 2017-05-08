Rite Aid - But What's The Right Trade...?

I don't generally gamble. But when I am in a casino, I'm more often playing blackjack than I am other games where the where the possible outcomes, risk and profits are less predictable. I don't usually make public what I've gambled on and, even less often, how much I've gambled. But when I do, I provide my reasoning, not because I expect someone else to agree with my thinking, but because I would like to know if a specific bet is sensible.

I don't generally publish reports on investments I've made because, like most people, I am disinclined to believe anything written by someone who has a position in securities which are the subject of their report. However, in the case of Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) , the minor investment I've made in its common stock is not one that's based on the quality of its earnings or its potential business prospects. In addition, there are differences between gambling and investing. Specifically, there are few, if any loss-mitigation strategies for gamblers. Investors, on the other hand, typically have multiple ways to prevent a total loss.

A long position in the equity or debt of RAD right now is a gamble on whether Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will finally close the acquisition of RAD. It's a gamble with a downside that can be reasonably estimated, a specific range for its upside, and a July month end expiration date. What follows is a report on the upside/downside of various types of RAD gambles and the types of risk mitigation each strategy provides rather than a report detailing the relative value of RAD as a business. It's the only way I can justify writing about a company in which I have taken a position, however small. What makes the potential WBA / RAD merger interesting - and worth writing about - is that buying RAD common is not the only way to gamble on this situation. There are a couple of other ways that I've looked at too and if was inclined to put more money at risk, I might have done so already. In other words, I'm not talking my own book with this report. You don't have to place the same type of bet and I actually don't recommend here that you do. Should you decide to place a bet, you should be doing so with your own risk tolerance in mind, not mine.

Start with the deal history and what's happened to the RAD common stock since it was announced. On October 27, 2015, WAB and RAD entered into a definitive merger agreement under which WAB agreed to purchase all of RAD's outstanding common shares for $9.00 per share in cash, a total value of $16.7 billion. WBA's rationale remains clear. An acquisition of RAD would fill in certain gaps in WBA's national coverage, specifically in the Northeast and California, where RAD has a complementary footprint. Then there are predicted efficiencies. Expected cost synergies are $1 billion to be realized by December 2019. Also, walking away would not be painless. Should either party terminate, that party will owe its counterparty $325 million. Over the last year and a half, however, per the graph below, the RAD common stock has more than split in half:

What happened…? In general, there have been two sets of concerns underlying this retreat: first, that the Federal Trade Commission will sue to block the transaction on anti-trust grounds and, second, that the deal would simply fall apart on poor results and a material adverse change. The FTC anti-trust ruling is due on July 1 st. One possible snag - the requirement that RAD's latest 12 months' EBITDA run north of $1 billion ahead of the merger - was removed on April 25 th when RAD released results which showed the Company generated $1.1 billion EBITDA in the latest fiscal year.

On January 29, 2017, WAB and RAD amended the terms of the merger agreement and extended it to July 31 st. Under the amended agreement, the price per RAD common share was dropped into a range that runs from $6.50 per share to $7.00 per share. That range is based on the outcome of negotiations with the FTC with respect to the number of stores the combined company must dispose of for the FTC to determine not to challenge the deal on anti-trust grounds. If 1,000 stores must be disposed, the price will be $7.00 per share. At 1,200 stores, the price drops to $6.50 per share. In April, WAB was reported to have given the FTC 30 days' notice that it would certify that it had supplied all information necessary for the commission to rule on the deal. On May 1 st, the New York Post reported that WAB was within days of making that certification. Finally, last week, RAD filed a preliminary proxy statement which stated that, based on its discussions with the FTC, RAD shareholders should expect to get paid $6.50 per share if the deal with WBA closes.

There was also a continuing stream of news reports about the status of those store dispositions and who might or might not be the buyer. On August 24, 2016, unnamed sources were cited speculating that The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) would buy certain of the Rite Aid / Walgreens store locations but, on October 9, 2016, the New York Post reported that Kroger was canceling plans to buy Rite Aid / Walgreens stores. On December 2, 2016, Capital Forum reported that Sycamore Partners LLC was in the lead to buy the Rite Aid / Walgreens stores. On December 20, 2016, Fred's Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) announced that it signed an agreement with WAB and RAD to buy 865 of the stores and certain store-related operating assets for $950 million cash. The transaction, if approved, would close in H1'17 and make FRED the 3rd largest drugstore chain in the US.

Gambling on the RAD Common. The simplest bet is to buy RAD common stock around its current trade price of $4 per share and hope the deal closes by July 31 st. Assuming the final price is $6.50 per share, the upside on that bet is the $2.50 per share price difference. The downside…? Well, let's put it this way. RAD may be the apple of WBA's eye, but it's also got some pits that haven't been removed and those would still be there if the deal fails to close. While the Company was able to demonstrate an ability to generate $1.1 billion EBITDA last year, it accomplished this task by decreasing its inventory and retail square footage. Per the breakdown below, pharma and front-end retail sales were basically limping along last year. Pharma sales comped negative over the last three quarters and front-send sales comped negative over the last two quarters of the year. At the same time, the store count dropped. This is part of a longer-term trend. For example, in RAD's fiscal year ended March 2013, inventory per retail square foot was $54.18. In the fiscal year ended March 2017, that metric had dropped to $49.25:

Should the WBA transaction not be completed by the drop-dead date of July 31 st, RAD will not be worth $4 per share. It is a more leveraged and less profitable operator than comparable drug store retailers, which means its valuation multiple should be lower rather than higher than its peers. Viz leverage, RAD has $7.3 billion debt and $1.1 billion EBITDA, which results in 6.2x net leverage at FYE March 2017. WBA's net leverage for FYE March 2017 was 3.2x and CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) in its FYE December 2016 ran 1.8x. In terms of profitability, RAD's operating margin in its most recent fiscal quarter was down to 1.45% and its Adjusted EBITDA margin ran about 3.49%. WBA's operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin in its most recent fiscal quarter was 5.11% and 7.09%, respectively. CVS' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin in its most recent fiscal quarter was 5.82% and 7.35%, respectively.

Hence, when we look at how RAD would be valued without a transaction taking place, the downside is significant. Per the Financial Summary table below, at FYE February 2017, the ratio of RAD's $12.8 billion Enterprise Value to its $1.1 billion Adjusted EBITDA was up at 11.3x. Post the fiscal year end, with the shares dropping back to $4, that multiple has since eased back to 10.0x. True, that's below the 11.1x blended forward multiple for WBA but it's still well north of the 8.2x blended forward valuation on CVS. Since both of those companies are better operators than RAD, should the merger fail, a more rational valuation would drop RAD common back to $2 per share, where its valuation multiple would be more like 8.1x and, in a worst-case scenario, one might even see a smack down toward $1.50 per share where the multiple ratchets back toward 7.6x. This type of low end valuation would likely be temporary. RAD may be leveraged but there are no debt maturities until the year 2020 and WBA's rationale for trying to buy the Company still makes sense:

A bet on the RAD common stock appears to hold the promise of either $2.50 upside or the agony of $2.50 downside between now and July 31 st. The market provides a consensus estimate of how likely the deal is to close by pricing the RAD common shares at a 38% discount to a $6.50 takeout price. If you were using expected value, you wouldn't make that bet. But if you just want to roll the dice, the market's also telling you not to bet the farm.

Gambling on RAD Bonds. There is a safer, though less potentially lucrative bet that can be placed on this situation. RAD has 7 bond issues outstanding, all of which have been on review by the rating agencies for credit rating upgrades if the WBA deal closes. The three most widely traded RAD bonds are its senior notes due 2021, 2023 and 2027 although most of the activity is in the '23s. These range in yield from roughly 6.0% to 6.50%. Per the price history graph below, all three have dropped in price since the start of this year, largely in tandem with the RAD common price movement:

The rating agencies view RAD debt as potentially benefiting from the financial support of WBA. WBA is an investment grade rated credit, and while WBA's bonds are on review for a downgrade by Moody's from Baa2, S&P is maintaining their BBB rating. The most widely traded WBA bonds are its notes due 2026 and 2046 which have yields of 3.65% to 4.63%. If you placed 3.75% to 4.75% yield on RAD notes due 2021, 2023, and 2027, the potential price hikes would be as follows. The RAD '21s, currently priced at $101.53 (a 5.96% yield) would move up to a range of $103.55 -103.65. The RAD '23s, currently priced at 99.75 (a 6.17% yield) would move up to a range of $106.25 - 106.51. The RAD '27s, currently priced at $108.50 (a 6.51% yield) would move up to a range of $122.875 - 132.04. The RAD 7.7s due '27 would clearly be the biggest winners of the three most popular RAD notes. The upside potential would be in the range of 14.38 points to 23.54 points (or 13.2% to 21.7%). That's not as much as the common stock's 62.5% potential upside, but it's not chump change either.

The potential downside in owning the RAD bonds is also more limited than what could happen to the common shares if the WBA deal fails by July 31 st. The RAD '21 notes trade at a Z-spread of +442. A bit cheap to other retailer bonds of the same tenor (the average for the group is +430 Z-spread). The RAD '23s trade at a Z-spread of +422, a bit rich relative to retailer bond comparables which average +441 Z-spread. The RAD '27s, at +435 Z-spread are right in line with their bond comps. Over the past 6 months, the correlation between these three RAD bonds and the RAD common stock is very high. The r-squared for each is north of 80% which means that, should the deal crater, the RAD bonds will get shellacked too. But because they are a higher asset class, the downside would be more limited. While the common could lose 50% of its value by dropping to $2 per share, the RAD bonds due '21, '23 and '27 would drop to 99.92, 96.69 and 103.28, respectively, based on the 6 month correlations. The percentage losses would be 1.6%, 3.1%, and 4.8%, respectively. Here's a bet you can make and put some real money into, instead of just taking a min-gamble.

Gambling on RAD Credit Default Swaps. Nothing says every deal related bet has to be made with public bonds, stocks of options. Credit default swaps could provide institutional investors with a reasonable way of gambling that the WBA / RAD merger blows up. This is not typically a path that's open to individual investors and, even at the institutional level, the most likely choice is restricted to buying CDS (which means being short the credit by owning insurance against an event of default) rather than selling CDS (which means being long the credit by providing insurance against an event of default). Per the price history graph below, RAD has 5 year CDS which is priced around 293 basis points. WBA 5 year CDS is priced around 75 basis points. Note that CVS 5 Year CDS trades even cheaper at 47 basis points but, then again, you are looking at a company with leverage that's down at 1.8x:

Where might RAD 5 year CDS trade if the deal collapses….? I added in to the graph for reference purposes a price history for SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU) 5 Year CDS. To remind you, SVU owns a chain of supermarkets, some of which have pharmacies. While SVU is shifting its business more toward wholesale supply and is not a direct comparable to a drug store operator, like RAD, it struggles to obtain same-store-sale increases. Like RAD, SVU still has liquidity - after selling off its Save-a-Lot business, pro forma cash is more than $1 billion. However, SVU's 5 Year CDS trades at more than 500 basis points, about 200 basis points higher than RAD's 5 Year CDS. That's despite SVU's higher B1/B+ ratings and stable outlooks from both Moody's and S&P and despite its lower 4.6x leverage at FYE February 2017.

This provides some perspective on the range for RAD 5 Year CDS. If the WBA deal closes, RAD 5 Year CDS moves from +298 to +75, a loss of about 225 basis points (or down 75%). If the WBA deal fails to close, you could see RAD 5 Year CDS move from +298 to +500, a gain of about 200 basis points (or up 67%). On balance, a RAD 5 Year CDS seller (the party betting on a credit improvement) gains 25 basis points more than a RAD 5 Year CDS buyer (the party betting on a credit deterioration). The odds are skewed in favor of the seller but the difference between winning and losing, on a percentage basis, runs much wider than it does for the bonds and approaches the levels you see on the equity.

Feedback Welcome. There is a raft of other ways to bet on or against the WBA / RAD deal. I haven't touched on any of the RAD call or put options that could also be deployed or any strategies that might combine one asset class with another. However, this does provide my thinking about the risks and potential upsides for methods which involve the common, bonds, or CDS ahead of the July 31st termination date. Feedback welcome.