PetroChina Valuation Analysis - Is Stock A Buy Or Sell?

Overall we could summarize that, at current prices, PTR is relatively (to the industry and S&P 500) and comparatively (to some of its peers) valued at a discount.

On a Forward Price/Earnings basis, PTR 14.2x is valued at a discount to the S&P 500 P/E of 19.7x.

PTR has better Return on Assets, Returns on Investment and Return on Equity ratios compared to industry.

PTR's financial condition is stable, with a decreasing trend in interest-bearing debt, asset-liability ratio and gearing ratio.

Source: Finviz

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) shares are in an downward trend. PTR has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $81.80 (CMP $67.9). The firm's market cap is $187.21 billion.Shareholders and potential investors of PTR may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether PTR stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether PTR stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Fundamental Analysis

Source: Morningstar

In Q1 2017, PTR had a revenue of RMB 493,559 million (up 39.9% YoY) and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to RMB 5,701 million (up RMB 19,486 million) as compared with the net loss of RMB 13,785 million in Q1 2016 . PTR's financial condition is stable, with a decreasing trend in interest-bearing debt, asset-liability ratio and gearing ratio. The cash flow of the company was in a good condition and FCF continued to be positive.

Over the past five quarters, EBITDA margin increased by 183 bps (14.22% to 16.05%). This is primarily due to decrease in SG&A to 9.32% from 13.22% and other operating expenses to 10.57% from 14.46%. Also, interest expenses reduced to 1.19% from 1.77%. During same period, net income margin has increased to 2.15% from negative 3.10%.

Source: Morningstar

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. At the end of Q1 2017, PTR's cash balance was RMB 96,318 million, while cash flow from operating activities was RMB 72,988 million in Q1 2017 (TTM RMB 277,135), an 20% increase from Q1 2016. TTM Capital expenditure was RMB 176,500 million, down from the year-ago level and free cash flow was RMB 100,635 million, up from the year-ago level.

Ratio Analysis

Growth Rates

Source: Reuters

In Q1 2017, PTR's revenue increased by 39.89% compared to industry growth rate of 24.55% and sector growth rate of 18.58%.TTM revenue growth rate was higher than industry and sector. Also, EPS growth rate was higher compared to industry and sector.

Management Effectiveness

Source: Reuters

PTR has better Return on Assets, Returns on Investment and Return on Equity ratios compared to industry.

Piotroski F Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock

The Piotroski score is a simple nine-point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values like SHPG. The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

Based on above data, PTR has an acceptable Piotroski score of 6.

Current Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Source: Morningstar

On a Price/Earnings basis, PTR 31.9x is valued at a discount to the industry average 69.0x

Also, PTR's Price/Book valuation 0.7X is valued at a significant discount to the Industry average 1.2x, S&P 500 3.0x and PTR 5 year average of 1.1x. On a Price/Sales and Price to Cash Flow basis too (0.5x and 3.2x respectively), the company trades at a discount to the industry (1.0x and 3.5x) and the S&P 500 (2.1x and 13.3x).

On a Forward Price/Earnings basis, PTR 14.2x is valued at a discount to the S&P 500 P/E of 19.7x.

Peer Analysis

Source: Morningstar

When compared to another big energy name from China, CNOOC (NYSE:CEO), PetroChina is trading at a discount. As per Goldman Sachs analyst Franklin Chow:

PetroChina (and its Chinese oil major peers) are trading at substantial discounts to global peers in terms of EV/DACF and P/B. This is despite of the former's lower gearing, higher cash return (CROCI) and free cash flow yields as well as their dominance in an end market (China) with relatively high demand growth. We attribute this to the higher regulatory risks as Chinese oil majors are often viewed by the market as government proxies executing on national energy policy. Differences in disclosure, transparency, and cost structure also played a role. We think their lower dividend yields and larger volatility to dividend per share also dampen their valuation.We see improving fundamentals as catalysts for a rebound from close to trough EV/DACF valuation.

Overall, we could summarize that, at current prices, PTR is relatively (to the industry and S&P 500) and comparatively (to some of its peers) valued at a discount. According to Goldman Sachs' Asia-Pacific Portfolio Strategy Research team, PetroChina remains the most underweight stock of the three Hong Kong-listed Chinese oil majors in recent months, based on their analysis of recently disclosed holdings of 350 Emerging Markets and Asia ex-Japan funds (AUM US$455bn).

Conclusion: It's an Undervalued Growth Stock

Revenue & EPS Growth: In Q1 2017, PTR's revenue increased by 39.89% compared to industry growth rate of 24.55% and sector growth rate of 18.58%. TTM revenue growth rate was higher than industry and sector. Also, EPS growth rate was higher compared to industry and sector.

Undervalued Valuation:

1. Forward P/E -- On a Forward Price/Earnings basis, PTR 14.2x is valued at a discount to the S&P 500 P/E of 19.7x

2. Price/Book ratio -- 0.7X is valued at a significant discount to the Industry average 1.2x, S&P 500 3.0x and PTR 5 year average of 1.1x

3. On a Price/Sales and Price/Cash Flow basis (0.5x and 3.2x respectively), the company trades at a discount to the industry (1.0x and 3.5x) and the S&P 500 (2.1x and 13.3x)

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I recommend a buy rating for PTR, given the following factors:

1. PTR's financial condition is stable, with a decreasing trend in interest-bearing debt, asset-liability ratio and gearing ratio. The cash flow of the company was in a good condition and FCF continued to be positive.

2. It has strong revenue and a good EPS growth rate.

3. PTR has better Return on Assets, Returns on Investment and Return on Equity ratios compared to industry.

4. Overall, we could summarize that at current prices PTR is relatively (to the Industry and S&P 500) and comparatively (to some of its peers) valued at a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.