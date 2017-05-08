Bank Of America Is Just Getting Started

Continuing progression of the economic recovery combined with business friendly fiscal and monetary policies will lead to the next leg of growth for Bank of America stock.

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) recent run up has given current investors reason to cheer. But the question remains what are investors on the sideline to do about the stock? When I originally turned bullish on the stock in October of 2015 the stock was trading around $16 a share, when I initiated a buy rating on the stock based on changes in management and a clear strategic vision. Since that piece the stock has gone up over 50%, but I believe the bank is just getting started and more gains may be ahead. In this piece I reiterate my buy rating and make the case for being long Bank of America.

Review of the Company

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company operates through its four business units, and eight total lines of business where it has strategic advantages in the marketplace. It's executive team is Brian Moynihan as CEO, Paul Donofrio as CFO, Thomas K Montag as COO, Walter J Muler as CIO, Rudolf A Bless as CAO.

Consumer Banking

The Consumer and Business Banking segment or CBB has two main lines of business, deposits and consumer lending, serving two main customer groups: individuals and small businesses. The deposits area includes consumer deposits, business banking, and the Merrill Edge brokerage business. Consumer lending includes consumer and small business credit cards, debit cards, consumer auto lending, and other consumer lending.

Opportunity for Growth in CBB

The CBB segment will be a greater contributor to earnings if the U.S. economy continues to improve, and we return to a more normalized interest rate environment. I believe this bank is the best bank to own as interest rates rise. The consumer bank continues to grow its relationships with existing customers and to attract affluent clients. Additionally, the bank's nation-wide presence puts it at a competitive advantage against JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), which lack a solid presence in the West, and the Northeast respectively. Citigroup continues to have a limited consumer presence, which does not pose a competitive threat to BAC on a large scale, and I do not believe has the ability to compete with BAC in this space. There are few banks that have the technological heft, geographic footprint, and depth of capability to serve clients throughout its financial lives as Bank of America has.

Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM)

GWIM is made up of two primary lines of businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management (MLGWM) and U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management (U.S. Trust). MLGWM focuses on clients with over $250,000 in total investable assets, and works to tailor customized solutions to their financial challenges using the full suite of solutions at Bank of America. U.S. Trust provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, including private banking, investment management, and specialty asset management services.

Opportunity for Growth in GWIM

GWIM remains a top notch wealth manager. This segment has the most opportunity to grow as demographic shifts play out. A brief look at the longer term trends shows positive investments in key dimensions of the business to drive growth into the future. Client balances and other measures of fiscal health continue to be trending positively over the longer term, and BAC remains a leading wealth manager as recognized by Barrons, Money Market Institute, and Private Asset Management.

BAC continues to roll out new and innovative solutions to meet the complex needs of its clients. Merrill Lynch One is one such example. With Merrill Lynch One, multiple advisor platforms were rolled into one, reducing cost and creating a simplified and effective way for advisors to manage client assets, and it is just one example of the industry leading innovation that is taking place within GWIM.

Another example is the firm's shift towards goals based investment strategies that seek to utilize the tools of behavioral finance to create a plan tailored to each individual. The $40 million projected to be spent on goals based investment training will be money well invested, as advisors will be better equipped to help clients achieve their objectives in a simple, transparent, and personally-tailored manner.

The prospect to further cross sell products and solutions within GWIM is substantial. While many of the cross sales opportunities take place with CBB, there is a tremendous opportunity to cross sell a wide suite of products to clients coming into GWIM. I believe this opportunity for customers to deepen their relationships with the bank will continue to drive the long-term revenue of this business segment.

Global Banking

The Global Banking segment includes three main client facing divisions, global commercial banking, global corporate banking and investment banking. Global commercial banking provides an advanced suite of banking products and services to a range of clients, including middle market companies, commercial real estate firms, auto dealerships, and not-for-profit companies. Global corporate banking includes advisory services, and tailored products for financial institutions, leasing clients, and large global corporations. Finally, through the investment banking division of the firm, BAC provides debt and equity underwriting, as well as advisory services, including merger related advisory services.

Opportunity for Growth in Global Banking

The majority of BAC's investment banking fees are coming from debt issuance activity. I see a significant opportunity for this segment to grow in the advisory space. As the economy improves, we have seen M&A deal activity rising. The chance for growth in market share and fee income is immense, as is the competition in the M&A space.

BACML is recognized around the world as a top notch investment bank and corporate financial advisor on a range of challenges faced by their clients. As the economy improves domestically, BACML should be able to grow revenue, and improve their overall contribution to firm-wide earnings.

Global Markets

Bank of America's global markets segment houses the sales and trading services businesses, including investment research. It mainly services institutional clients in the fixed income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The segment provides market making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, risk management, and custody services to a range of institutional corporate clients. In addition, many interactions with the firm's clients are initiated in the global banking segment and finalized in the global markets segment, thus creating a great deal of interaction between the two.

Opportunity in Global Markets

The global markets division has a great opportunity to grow revenue and contribute to firm-wide profitability. When the Federal Reserve decided to engage in extraordinary monetary policy, most notably through quantitative easing policies, the market had an implied put in place. This dampened volatility making the trading environment difficult.

With the end of QE and a return to a more normalized environment, we will see volatility pick up. I believe this volatility will drive results in this segment through increased trading in the FICC and equities space. Further opportunities for growth come through shared revenue generation with global banking in investment banking transactions.

Macroeconomic Review

In analyzing the current economic environment, it is important to look at a myriad of factors. In the aggregate, the U.S. economy is mixed, with some data showing strength and other data showing weakness. The Federal Reserve is currently in the midst of a tightening cycle as the economy continues to improve. The Fed has indicated that they remain data dependent, and therefore data will drive future rate increases. The Fed stated on May 3rd that they see current weakness as transitory, and core strength remains in the economy.

Currently the U-3 unemployment rate stands at 4.5%, while a more complete measure of unemployment that includes marginally attached workers, the U-6 unemployment rate remains at 8.9%, a rate we have not seen since December of 2007. The improving employment situation can clearly be seen in the dramatic drop in the U-6 unemployment rate from a high of 17.1% in December of 2009 to current levels, as seen in the chart below.

The Feds dual mandate is to maintain full employment within a context of price stability.

On inflation the Fed's preferred measure the PCE shows some weakness, yet has been consistently hovering near the Fed's target. Overall the Fed maintains that inflation expectations remain well anchored and future rate increases should be warranted which is positive for the banking industry and Bank of America in particular which has an extensive opportunity to grow net interest margin.

The GDP growth rate continues to concern me, and while Bank of America can continue to grow even in a slow growth environment it is important to look at the economic risk factors that may materially affect earnings for the firm. Any economic weakness would delay future rate increases, and overall harm the business activity and earnings of Bank of America.

GDP growth remains constrained, and sustainable inflation at or above the 2% target has been difficult to achieve for a number of reasons. The first is the GDP output gap, which despite significant improvement from previous levels, remains extended even at this point in the recovery.

The economy continues to move along at a 2-2.5% average GDP growth rate which will continue to extend the output gap and thus any real, sustainable, uptick in inflationary pressure into the future. If this condition continues this could negatively, and materially, affect the firms net interest margin and put a drag on earnings.

Additionally, the velocity of M2 remains at the lowest levels seen in nearly 60 years. Despite multiple rounds of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve the velocity of money remains weak. This leads me to a deeper discussion on overall GDP growth rates. We know from Fishers equation of exchange that GDP=M*V where M=The money Supply and V=The Velocity of Money. In an environment where the velocity of money is declining GDP growth rates will remain subdued. Additionally, it is important to note the vast academic research which supports the contention that overextended aggregate debt burdens will continue to put a drag on GDP growth rates, which you can see has meaningfully slowed since surpassing academically identified, significant debt to GDP growth rates.

The U.S. currently stands at over 370% in aggregate debt to GDP, while this indicates sluggish economic growth into the future, markets are anticipating positive economic and fiscal reform that should boost economic activity and bode well for Bank of America.

GDP growth for the first quarter was a mere 0.7%, causing the Fed to delay continued rate increases on May 3rd. Currently the Atlanta Federal Reserve is projecting GDP growth for the second quarter of 4.3%, which would provide more than enough evidence for the Fed to raise interest rates further, assuming inflation remains at, or near 2% and unemployment remains in check. I would expect a June rate increase and continued rate increases assuming the data continues to improve. It is important to also note the well documented challenges to computing Q1 GDP, as a reason for the low growth that was reported.

Financial Analysis

Table 1

Valuation Metrics F/PE P/E P/B P/S Net Margin ROA ROE Debt/Equity Bank of America 11.1 15.7 1.0 3.1 19.4 0.8 6.8 0.9 Wells Fargo 12.2 13.7 1.6 3.2 23.1 1.1 11.8 1.5 JPMorgan Chase 11.2 14.0 1.3 3.3 24.1 1.0 0.3 0.1 Citigroup (NYSE:C) 10.6 12.0 0.8 2.4 20.1 0.8 6.8 1.0 Industry Average 11.3 16.1 1.1 2.6 16.2 0.5 6.8 1.0

Table 2

Bank of America 5 Year Trend Analysis 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 ROE 6.82 6.29 1.71 4.61 1.28 ROA 0.75 0.68 0.18 0.47 0.13 Operating Margin 30.05 26.6 9.27 18.18 3.69 Net Interest Income (M) $41,096.00 $39,251.00 $39,952.00 $42,265.00 $40,656.00 EPS $1.58 $1.38 $0.36 $0.94 $0.26

Table 3

Wells Fargo 5 Year Trend Analysis 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 ROE 11.78 12.78 13.68 13.99 13.16 ROA 1.1 1.24 1.36 1.42 1.32 Operating Margin 36.4 39.1 40.2 38.9 33.1 Net Interest Income $47,754.00 $45,301.00 $43,527.00 $42,800.00 $43,230.00 EPS $4.03 $4.18 $4.17 $3.95 $3.40

Table 4

JPMorgan Chase 5 Year Trend Analysis 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 ROE 10.27 10.34 9.75 8.4 10.72 ROA 0.95 0.91 0.81 0.7 0.86 Operating Margin 36.1 32.8 32.3 27.4 29.8 Net Interest Income $46,083.00 $43,510.00 $43,634.00 $43,319.00 $44,910.00 EPS $6.24 $6.05 $5.34 $4.39 $5.22

Table 5

Citigroup 5 Year Trend Analysis 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 ROE 6.64 8.02 3.37 7.02 4.13 ROA 0.77 0.91 0.36 0.72 0.4 Operating Margin 30.7 32.5 19 25.8 11.3 Net Interest Income $45,104.00 $46,630.00 $47,993.00 $46,793.00 $47,603.00 EPS $4.72 $5.41 $2.21 $4.35 $2.51

Table 6

5 Year Trend Analysis Growth Rates BAC WFC JPM C ROE 81.2% -10.5% -4.2% 60.8% ROA 476.9% -16.7% 10.5% 92.5% Operating Margin 714.4% 10.0% 21.1% 171.7% Net Interest Income 1.1% 10.5% 2.6% -5.2% EPS 507.7% 18.5% 19.5% 88.0%

5 Year growth rates show that BAC has been the superior performer, growing ROA a staggering 476.9%, operating margin 714.4%, and EPS 507.7%. Despite the excellent performance of the bank I believe it is just getting started. Recent missteps by Wells Fargo, and continued challenges at Citigroup will allow the bank to pick up additional market share in key markets. The most interesting trend from the data is the EPS growth rate. There is no one close to BAC, demonstrating the vast earnings power of this mega franchise that touches the vast majority of US households, and businesses.

Buy/Sell Recommendation

Bank of America was plagued for nearly a decade with mounting legal costs, and additional headline risk, following the greatest financial crisis since the great depression. BAC bought sub-prime lender Countrywide financial. Further acquisitions brought additional challenges for the bank that has taken the majority of the earnings power to deal with for a long period of time as legal expenses skyrocketed. Shareholders have been left with little value during this period of mega law suits. As legal expense has ticked down more of the banks earnings power has fallen to the bottom line, boosting EPS, and investors have bid the stock up accordingly as can be seen in the chart above. There is no doubt the recent run up in the stock has been extensive. I would use any near term weakness to add to positions for long term investors.

Over the last five years the firm has emerged from the ashes, growing EPS a staggering 507.7%, its closest competitor Wells Fargo has seen earnings grow a mere 18.5% during the period. Net Interest Income (NYSEMKT:NII) has been the one metric holding back the banking sector. With the Fed keeping rates at the zero lower bound for an extended period and still now with moderate rises in rates we still sit at an ultra-low position NII as a contributor to overall earnings was limited. During the past five years BAC has grown NII 1.1%, therefore I see a great deal of potential for NII to grow thus increasing the overall earnings picture for the bank.

Additional growth drivers are the increased revenue from investment banking activity which comes from continued economic strength, as well as the growing wealth management business, as the baby boomers age, they will seek out the services of Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and US Trust to address their complex financial lives, creating a generational opportunity for the company to grow this section of the business. I am ultra-bullish on Merrill Lynch, and the wealth management business in general. There is no greater opportunity, or trend that will boost overall earnings power than this generational transfer of wealth and Merrill Lynch stands to be a prime beneficiary.

I estimate the bank can trade at more historical norms of 1.5x book value over the long run. With book value sitting at $24.36, and the stocks market value at $23.77, I estimate that a full value price for the stock would be closer to $36.54, which would provide long term investors with a return of 53.72% from current levels.

Additionally, the banks dividend yield, which has historically been quite high, is sitting at 1.16%. Therefore, there is a great deal of room for dividend increases, as well as share buybacks which will serve as a further catalyst for capital appreciation. While the company does need Fed approval for any dividend increases or share buy backs the company sits at a strong position posting Tier 1 Capital of 12.5%.

I continue to believe that the stock can generate superior cash flow due to its strategic competitive position in a number of key markets. As the economy continues to improve the Fed will raise interest rates establishing an increasing opportunity for Bank of America to outpace the competitors and create significant shareholder value. Buy.

