Gilead: Analyzing The Revenue Streams

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) reported first quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday May 2nd, and on the surface the results were horrible with the company reporting earnings of $2.23 per share (missing estimates by $0.05) on revenue of $6.5B (missing estimates by $110M). The stock moved lower after it reported earnings, moving by 2.7%. Before I begin to parse through an income statement, balance sheet, or cash flow statement I like to check out how the segment revenues did and see if there was anything glaring. Below is a table on how the company did during the quarter compared to last year.

Segment Revenues (millions) 3/31/2016 3/31/2016 Y/Y Harvoni $3,017 $1,371 -55% Sovaldi $1,277 $313 -75% Truvada $898 $714 -20% Atripla $675 $452 -33% Epclusa N/A $892 N/A Stribild $477 $309 -35% Complera/Eviplera $381 $253 -34% Viread $272 $260 -4% Genvoya $158 $769 387% Odefsey $11 $227 1964% Descovy N/A $251 N/A Other Antiviral $17 $30 76% Total Antiviral Products $7,183 $5,841 -19% Letairis $175 $211 21% Ranexa $144 $153 6% AmBisome $86 $92 7% Zydelig $49 $35 -29% Other $44 $45 2% Total Revenue $7,681 $6,377 -17%

Overall revenues were lower from this time last year by 17% on the overall decrease of the Harvoni, Sovaldi, and Truvada sales which currently constitute roughly 21.5%, 4.9%, and 11.2% of their revenue streams. Epclusa and Genvoya helped counteract the losses a bit but not much and in reality all the other revenue streams for this company don't matter because of how big of a percentage these five products command (nearly 64% of all revenues).

Regarding Harvoni, the company launched a campaign during the quarter directly aimed at the consumer to sway their decision to be treated with Harvoni in hopes of bolstering the precipitous decline. Management stated that the initiation of therapy is now lengthening in terms of duration from when an individual is first diagnosed and that 3M people are still living with Hep C in the US while only half of them are diagnosed. So there is still a market out there for the product but it is declining rapidly. At this point last year Harvoni accounted for nearly 39.3% of all sales while today it only accounts for 21.5%

There isn't much that can be said about Sovaldi now that it has been reduced to account for only 4.9% of total revenues. Remember, this is the drug that kicked off the Hep C curing craze back in 2013 and now it has been reduced to rubble. The company continues to attempt treating individuals in Japan with direct to consumer ads in that country as well despite an 81% decline in revenues from last year in that country.

In an effort for Pre-exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, Truvada has been a key product in that campaign in preventing the transmission of HIV. Despite what the company described as a strong trend in patients using Truvada towards the end of the first quarter the sales of the product declined nearly 20.5% from this time last year. Truvada should continue to see market erosion in the European countries at the back half of the year as generics begin to come online in some countries at that time.

Though Epclusa has become a rising star over the past year and accounts for 14% of total revenues now it is also not without its problems. The company reported a sequential decline in sales from last quarter due to lower inventory and heightened competition. The saving grace for Epclusa should be the launch in Europe where genotype 2 and 3 patients have been warehoused because they've been looking for a therapy which doesn't require ribavirin.

The second rising star in the fold is Genvoya, which had the most successful launch in the history of US HIV products according to management. Genvoya is the company's top selling product in the HIV space. The product was the most prescribed treatment for treatment naïve patients, taking nearly 33% of the market. Helping the increase in these revenues was the launch of the product in France and Italy during the first quarter. France alone has the second highest HIV market in the world. Genvoya should help ease the losses of Viread and Truvada in Europe during the back half of the year as generics will come online to compete against those two products. Gilead is hoping the majority of their customers will switch from Viread and Truvada into Genvoya rather than the generics.

While the stock did move lower on the back of the earnings announcement it has moved quite a bit over the past year. Over the past year while revenues dropped 17% the stock price itself moved 25.6% lower in the same time. Because of the decrease in revenues I believe the decrease in the stock price is definitely justified from this time last year, but perhaps may be a little overdone.

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.