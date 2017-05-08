Under Armour Is Losing To Their 'Dumbest Competitor'

In Greek mythology hubris was the downfall of many heroes. Three weeks ago I wrote another PASS article on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). Since then the Q1 earnings report was disappointing, especially when you compare the print to Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), who CEO Kevin Plank in Trumpesque fashion called his dumbest competitor. Interestingly enough, Nike was the Greek goddess of victory.

*Under Armour Earnings highlights

7% Revenue growth

-1% Revenue decline in North America

52% International growth (55% EMENA, 60% Asia, 30% LatAm)

7% Apparel growth

2% Footwear growth

13% direct to consumer growth

Declining Margins

12% Selling and Gen Admin expense increase

10% Cash increase

8% Inventory increase

8% Debt increase

Forecast 12 to 13% Growth with declining margins

Wow! Not impressed, let's take a look at what their "dumbest competitor" Adidas did.

*Adidas Earnings highlights

16% Revenue increase ( 18% Adidas, 13% Reebok)

31% North American Growth

International (10% Western Europe, 30% China, 21% Japan, 15% MEAA, 9% LatAm, -10% Russia)

53% Ecommerce growth

Forecast 11% to 13% Growth with increasing margins

With UAA @ $20.59, Finviz has a PE of 52.53 and a Forward PE at 40.61. That's very rich for a stock that grew revenue 7%. Not only did they have weak revenue, it was negative 1% in their home North American market. The only reason revenue grew was because they are in the early stages of expanding overseas. They had impressive foreign growth numbers but remember they are coming off a very small base. -1% in North America is very disconcerting considering Adidas grew 31% in the exact same market and is already bigger to begin with. That's even more American human billboards walking around with Adidas shirts and shoes. So the Piper Jaffrey survey that reported that Adidas was hot and Under Armour was the #1 brand NOT being worn by (American) teens was confirmed right before our very eyes.

Footwear was +2%. Wow! In my last article we found out that their now 2nd to last reported footwear numbers combined footwear sales with wholesale (not necessarily sales to the consumer). The NPD which is the leading source for apparel and footwear sales (measuring sales to consumer) had them much lower @ -20% from a reported + 36%. This can probably explain some of the margin hit. Look at the discounts for Curry shoes, a quick Google search shows you can buy Curry 2's for $59.99 at Sneakerhead, 2.5s for $79.99 and Curry3's for $99.99 at Footlocker. So what does it mean now that the reported number is +2%? Isn't footwear supposed to be the major growth driver of this company? Isn't Curry supposed to be Under Armour's Jordan?

The excuse was lapping last year's 64% growth, and they cited strong golf, women's training and running. So if overall they are up 2% what they didn't mention (basketball) must have been down, and possibly BIGLY. The real question is what is the gap between UA's +2% number and the NDP number? If the gap shrank significantly then retailers are ordering less which is bad, if the gap is big then UA shoes are doing worse than anyone imagined and will be discounted further.

Adidas is also doing much better online, with 53% e-commerce growth vs. Under Armour's 13% direct to consumer growth. That might help explain declining margins vs. increasing ones with the two companies.

So for those of us keeping score, Adidas has been around much longer, is much bigger, has higher growth, a lower valuation, kicked Under Armour's butt in America, with e-commerce AND has the same growth target going forward. Not only was Adidas main brand beating Under Armour but if you break out Reebok separately they are also growing faster than Under Armour.

In my last article I argued that footwear was the most important part of Under Armour's future. Kevin Plank wants to sell more shirts and shoes to grow revenue. It doesn't matter if revenue grows in America, England or China but you need a good product to do so. The shirts are a good product, the shoes not so much.

"Right now I'd bet against getting the shoe game right. Not to say they can't fix things but they aren't on a good trajectory."

Nothing from the last earnings call changed my mind, if anything it confirmed that the shoe game isn't right. If they can't get footwear right they can't ever hope to be the big brand that challenges the big two. That's why the valuation is so high right? Because they are growing fast and will challenge them? Not with declining North American revenues and +2% footwear growth. We also see that inventory and debt grew at faster rates than revenue.

Under Armour earnings calls are usually pretty similar. They brag about the good, try and ignore the bad, and talk a big game about their athletes and the future. No no no, look away from the bad numbers - look at Steph Curry, Tom Brady, and MLB! This call had more of a we are not happy with where we are tone.

Selling, general admin expenses also grew faster than revenue. Growing internationally will not be easy, it will require spending money to educate foreign consumers. Nevermind international, they declined 1% in America and had to spend big bucks to buy into the Los Angeles and Bay Area markets. Now they want to go into Adidas backyard where Nike (NYSE:NKE) is entrenched and there are even other competitors like Puma (Pum.de). American readers might laugh but Puma sponsors Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester city, Burnley, the Italian National team, Uruguay National team, #1 team in Australia, #1 team in India. Puma is big in India, apparently it was recently the #1 athletic brand in the country. Under Armour was never #1 in any country and won't be anytime soon if ever. Puma also has Rihanna, a pop star who is a lot more popular than Misty Copeland, a ballerina who sorry but most people have never heard of.

So how will Under Armour grow sales Internationally? Not with Baseball and football. They aren't even ahead of Puma in soccer. Basketball is a one trick pony with Steph Curry, which has its own risks. Yes they can grow internationally but the numbers are small, that 60% Asian-Pacific growth isn't as impressive when you realize its 53 million to 85 million revenue for an 8.7 billion market cap company.

Under Armour wanted to sponsor Real Madrid but balked at a reportedly £130 million or $170 mil per year price tag (they only made $102 million in revenue in Europe/Middle East last quarter). The leaked deal that Adidas inked appeared to be less, resign discount? Just remember the UA deal with UCLA was the largest in NCAA history, one that many say Plank overpaid for @ $280 million for 15 years or an average of $18.66 mil per year. So to get Real Madrid for 1 year they'd have to shell out nearly 10x as much money. So Under Armour is playing a branding game with much bigger companies with much deeper pockets and they are woefully behind in the lucrative basketball and soccer markets.

So Under Armour has appeared on my version of shark tank 13 times and they haven't got a deal once. Kevin Plank talked a big game, he's a great salesman but once we dived into the numbers Mr. Wonderful said that there is a long hard journey ahead that will require a lot more capital. There are no meaningful patents, a high valuation, and what's from stopping the big players from crushing you like the cockroach that you are?

Speaking of shark tank, what about a royalty deal? Under Armour doesn't pay a dividend so no schmuck insurance. Longs watched the stock go up, and watched it crash with nothing to show for it. Your dividend is the $1 billion fitness app boondaggle and the former FAO Schwarz building in downtown Manhattan that will be Planks $20+ million dollar per year temple of Under Armour.

