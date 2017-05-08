Hartstreet LLC: Bakken Operator With Permian Upside Might Be A Nice Trade Into Driving Season

The recent pullback in oil prices may have provided an opportunity for investors going into the driving season. There have been numerous negative data points to consider. Increasing US and Libyan production have taken a bite out of OPEC and non-OPEC cuts. Although OPEC has somewhat telegraphed an extension, the market wants a deeper cut. This may or may not occur, but world inventories have decreased. This has been less visible in the US, where storage is cheap. The continued unloading of ships has also added barrels to land. Decreased contango has forced more expensive storage to dump crude. This will continue if the term structure doesn't see a widening of contango in the upcoming months.

The oil dip has had little to do with fundamentals, and more to do with technicals. Decreased regulation and an upcoming US tax plan motivated many to be bullish in 2017. The market became too bullish, and the drop in oil prices helped to wash out some longs. There are concerns about Chinese data and overall consumption in the US. All of this has weighed on markets. While many continue to the bear theme, we seemed to have settled at a level that may have more upside than downside. The oil markets are volatile, which could mean more downside. I would maintain a bullish thesis, based on trading ranges and the possibility of increased demand going forward.

Although we continue our Permian based portfolio long term, one may want to look to names outside of west Texas. Operators with less impressive well economics stand to benefit more over the next three months. The pullback has hurt operators in the Bakken, Eagle Ford and Niobrara more, but an uptick in oil prices provide better short term rewards. These names are not a buy and hold per say, but might be a nice trade.

Abraxas (NASDAQ:AXAS) is an interesting play based on exposure to both the Bakken, Permian and Eagle Ford. AXAS has continued to provide upside based on an excellent well design. While much of its acreage is not in the core, it has found geology that provides good well economics. North Dakota has focused its efforts in North Dakota. The Bakken has dropped out of favor, but upside is seen with increased pipeline capacity coming online. It has 43 current producing horizontals.

The graph above shows the difference in oil production over time. While the earlier wells curve in a flat trajectory to the right, the newer locations are closer to vertical.

While the majority are completed in McKenzie, some are in Billings and Divide. McKenzie is a better area, and has a thicker payzone. This improves to the north and east.

The type curve of all AXAS wells are 291,380 BO and 612,320 Mcf over 26 years of well life. The converts to 393,440 BOE. Very good results considering we used its entire inventory.

AXAS has 37 locations in NE McKenzie County.

LILLIBRIDGE 20-17-1H started producing in 2013, and has produced over 350 KBO. As seen in the first chart, newer wells show a curve with a less linear and more vertical curve. This is due to better induced frac production.

The 6.41 years of production provides a type curve of 248,060 BO and 517,090 Mcf. This converts to 334,250 BOE. This is a significant improvement considering the curve's timeline decreases from 26 years to 6.41.

There were 141 horizontals completed over that time frame. These wells are in the same general area in McKenzie County. AXAS has the best total oil producer. The second is AMANDA 21-14H. This well was drilled and completed by ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

All wells are showing more vertical lift off in oil production early, as most operators continue to improve design.

Name Well Count CUM Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) CUM Oil (NYSE:BBL) CUM Water Exxon (NYSE:XOM) 51 13,240,419 6,865,168 4,364,480 Abraxas 36 12,587,836 6,019,889 3,306,650 ConocoPhillips 27 7,285,910 4,860,671 1,896,703 Continental (NYSE:CLR) 16 4,989,916 2,602,566 1,322,123 Newfield (NYSE:NFX) 3 906,230 457,995 325,484 Sinclair 3 354,634 255,655 202,827 Slawson 3 756,698 448,635 355,531 HESS (NYSE:HES) 2 129,433 100,824 98,137

Exxon has been the most active over this timeframe. Conoco and Continental also have significant leasehold in the area.

The type curve above shows an underperformance when compared to AXAS locations. The average production is 228,830 BO and 437,560 Mcf. It converts to 301,760 BOE.

Looking at AXAS completions from November of 2015, we see the improvement in production. AXAS has begun a more focused pad development plan. The nine locations show improvements in 2015 and get better in 2016. There is no reason to believe these improvements will stop.

In conclusion, AXAS is down approximately 22% over the last month. This seems excessive, as most operators will see a marked decrease in valuation when oil dips below $50. Many of the traders have left the space, but a decent driving season could see significant share price improvements. This is especially so with operators in the Bakken, Eagle Ford and Niobrara. AXAS has additional upside due to its acreage in the Permian that was acquired from EOG (NYSE:EOG). Its Ward County prospect is on the fringe, but operators continue to work out that direction with very good results in the Wolfcamp. Its recent earnings beat should be watched closely along with economic improvements provided by the DAPL. Keep in mind, this is a trade after what looks to be an over correction to the downside. The additional upside provided in the Delaware makes AXAS interesting in the short term.

Disclaimer: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article. There may be a delay between upcoming articles because we are working on securing investments for Hartstreet's O&G Fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.