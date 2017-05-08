Starbucks Will Continue To Outperform

Starbucks has a very healthy balance sheet and can repurchase shares to boost earnings.

Mercado can provide Starbucks with revenue growth in the United States in the food business.

With Howard Schultz once again stepping down as CEO of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), investors may be questioning if the company can continue to prosper. Mr. Schultz previously left Starbucks in 2000 and returned in 2008.

Since the return of Mr. Schultz, Starbucks has easily outperformed the S&P 500.

In the paragraphs below, I will show Starbucks is likely to continue performing well even with a new CEO leading the company.

Food Growth

While Starbucks may be best known for its coffees, cappuccinos, etc, the company also sells lots of food (pastries, sandwiches, etc).

The graph below shows revenue distribution at company owned Starbucks over the past three years.

(source)

Starbucks launched Mercado, a new lunch menu, in 100 stores in Chicago in 2017. During the most recent earnings release, CEO Kevin Johnson announced customer response to Mercado as been extremely positive. Starbucks will now accelerate the deployment of Mercado to a second market.

If Mercado can perform well throughout all stores in the United States as it has in Chicago, Starbucks will see an increase in food share of revenue.

Mercado is primarily a lunch offering. Starbucks has yet to really offer a dinner or evening type meal offering. If Starbucks can succeed with dinner as it is at lunch with Mercado, the company can generate significantly more revenue.

International Growth

Many Starbucks investors are optimistic about the company's prospects in China. In the most recent annual letter, the company stated that store count in China will double to 5,000 in the next five years. In Q1 2017, same store sales in China grew by 5% versus 3% overall.

China is undoubtedly a strong growth market for Starbucks. I am more optimistic about India.

In 2012, Starbucks acquired Teavana, a chain of loose leaf tea retail stores, for $620 million. Starbucks entered the India market in 2011 through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Sons called Tata Starbucks Private Limited.

In January, Tata Starbucks announced it would begin offering Teavana specialty teas through its 88 stores in India. India, with a population of over 1 billion, consumes 900 million kilograms of tea per year. The average Indian drinks 2 cups of tea per day and Starbucks will likely be one of the few chains to offer a large variety of tea.

China currently has 2,500 stores while India only has 88. Both countries are growing economically and have populations above 1 billion. If Starbucks can succeed in India with Teavana, it has an enormous opportunity to open thousands of more stores to serve a large tea drinking population.

Share Repurchase

Unlike many other companies, Starbucks has not been aggressive repurchasing shares. The table below shows the company's shares outstanding over the past 10 years. The net decrease in shares outstanding the past 10 years is less than 10%.

Starbucks Shares Outstanding Year Shares Outstanding (millions) 2007 1,540 2008 1,483 2009 1,491 2010 1,538 2011 1,539 2012 1,546 2013 1,525 2014 1,526 2015 1,513 2016 1,487

(source)

Starbucks can easily initiate a share repurchase program to boost earnings per share in the future.

As of January 2017, Starbucks had $2 billion in cash and equivalent and only $3 billion in long term debt.

The company's interest coverage ratio is currently 48; the company's earnings before interest and taxes could pay its interest expense on debt 48 times over.

Free cash flow in 2016 was over $3 billion and cash flow from operating activities for $4.5 billion.

With Starbucks' low amount of long term debt, high interest coverage ratio and its operating and free cash flow, the company could issue debt to repurchase shares to provide a boost to earnings per share.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbucks is likely to prosper with its new CEO. The company has a large growth opportunity with its new Mercado food offering. In India, a country with over 1 billion people, Starbucks only has 88 stores and will begin offering its Teavana brand. Finally, Starbucks has a long balance sheet with a low amount of debt. The company can repurchase shares to boost earnings per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.