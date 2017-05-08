Closed-End Fund Complacency? CEF Weekly Update

Prior fears that rising interest rates would hurt CEFs have so far proven to be wrong, but will the market continue to ignore higher rates?

Slightly late, the Closed-End Fund Association has released data on the average premium and discount for closed-end funds, showing again a gradual erosion of discounts across the board. Equity funds remain more heavily discounted than bound funds, demonstrating the market's persistent reliance on CEFs to gain exposure to the opaque and complex market of corporate and municipal bonds, while relying less on CEFs for common stocks more often purchased through ETFs.

On average, the discount for equity funds fell to 5.58% on average for the week ending April 28, down from 7.7% on average at the end of January 2017:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

Equity funds have seen their discounts fall consistently throughout 2017 after briefly reaching a low of 8.1% in March 2017, so this is a continuation of a well-established trend. Similarly, bond funds have seen their discounts rise from the March low of 5% to a current discount of 3.2%, which is up from the 3.3% average discount for the week ending January 27:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

Biggest Discounts

The most discounted funds represent mostly equity and real estate funds, possibly a result of the relative weakness in REITs over the last few days combined with the market's preference for bond CEFs in general. As a result, only one new name accompanies more familiar ones in the top 10 most discounted CEF list:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 14.88 12.17 -18.21 4.93 BIF 1.43% 11.45 9.47 -17.29 4.33 RIF 2.24% 25.38 21.19 -16.51 6.23 GAM 1.24% 40.7 34.27 -15.8 0.85 GDL 4.68% 11.86 9.99 -15.77 6.41 SRF 4.02% 10.56 8.9 -15.72 5.39 ADX 0.62% 16.77 14.19 -15.38 0.35 RGT 1.71% 10.81 9.26 -14.34 1.51 CAF 1.89% 22.87 19.67 -13.99 0.78 USA 1.08% 6.45 5.55 -13.95 9.37

Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) remains the most discounted, followed by Boulder Growth & Income (NYSE:BIF), RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEMKT:RIF), General American Investors (NYSE:GAM), GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL), Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX), Royce Global Value Trust Fund (NYSE:RGT), MS China A Shares (NYSE:CAF), and Liberty All-Star Equity (NYSE:USA). Interesting to note that the one new CEF in the Top 10 most discounted, SRF, is an energy-focused fund with a relatively low yield and relatively high management fee and interest expense.

Biggest Premiums

Premiums are becoming more common among CEFs as a result of investor demand. This may surprise high yield investors who were expecting rising rates to be a disaster for the industry among BDCs, REITs, and so on. In reality, we've seen CEFs benefit from rising rates for reasons I have discussed elsewhere.

This trend now means that the biggest premium is 72.76%, not far from the 70.88% premium that this same fund - the Pimco Global Stocksplus Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) - had a week ago:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.05 19.09 72.76 9.22 PZC 1.33% 9.79 12.7 29.72 5.67 PHK 1.08% 6.83 8.85 29.58 10.94 RCS 1.28% 7.76 10.05 29.51 8.6 CRF 1.45% 13.08 16.74 27.98 16.41 CLM 1.3% 13.43 16.72 24.5 16.69 GUT 1.67% 5.49 6.74 22.77 8.9 PCQ 1.29% 14.08 16.82 19.46 5.49 DMO 2.58% 21.18 25.09 18.46 11.24 NOM 1.96% 13.71 16.15 17.8 4.16

Again, Pimco dominates the list with Pimco Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) and the Pimco High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK), PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (NYSE:PZC) and Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) again on the list. However, the PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (NYSE:PCK) has fallen off the list while a new fund-the Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) - has replaced it. NOM is also the lowest yielding fund in the top 10 list, while the two Cornerstone funds (NYSEMKT:CRF) (NYSEMKT:CLM) remain the highest yielding.

While we are seeing premiums rise by about 2 percentage points for most in the top 10, it's interesting to note that the gap between PGP's and PZC's premiums is extremely wide, putting PGP in a class of its own. Historically, PHK has had a higher premium than PGP at times, but its current premium of 29.58% is much lower and has impacted the historical premium PHK has earned.

Commodities, Real Estate, Interest Rates

While complacency seems to be the main theme behind the slow and continual rise in CEF valuations, it is interesting to note that we are beginning to see a greater tendency for municipal bond funds to have higher average premiums and energy funds are increasingly seeing bigger discounts, possibly a result of the weakness in commodities depressing investor demand for these funds. Additionally, weakness in REITs has caused NAVs to decline for real estate CEFs, and in some cases has caused discounts to widen as well.

Looking forward, we will need to see if changes to the interest rate impact investor demand for REITs, municipal bonds, and CEFs in general. Already we have seen CEF investors shrug off one rate rise, so it will be interesting to see if they shrug off another even as discounts continue to erode. Additionally, many CEFs have year-to-date market price returns that are significantly higher than their year-to-date NAV returns, and this trend is clearly unsustainable. It remains to be seen when the CEF market will have a cooling off period and whether capital will start to flow more aggressively to funds that have better NAV returns and less so to funds that have lower NAV returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.