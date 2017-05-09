Halyard Health: Post Earnings Sell-Off Is A Buying Opportunity

Investors sold off Halyard Health's (NYSE:HYH) shares after its most recent earnings report, despite the company exceeding revenue and earnings estimates. The company also maintained its full-year 2017 earnings estimates. For 2017, the company now expects to earn $1.70 to $2.00 per share. HYH, which provides health and healthcare supplies, including surgical and infection prevention ("S&IP") and medical devices, continues to transform towards higher margin medical devices while attempting to stabilize is lower margin price sensitive S&IP division. In regard to the company's most recent earnings results, it made significant progress with respect to its two 2017 priorities, delivering on its plan and fueling its growth pipeline. Net sales for the quarter were $396 million and adjusted diluted earnings were $0.48 per share. HYH's performance for the quarter was driven by accelerated medical devices business growth, manufacturing cost savings and favorable currency exchange rates. The company's medical devices business sales increased 15 percent due to its Corpak acquisition and solid demand across all of its product categories. For the S&IP business, increased demand for exam gloves continued and the company also experienced higher demand for facial protection. Overall, however, improved volume growth for the S&IP business was offset by price losses resulting in a 3 percent sales decrease for the business.

HYH continues to invest to drive growth through its product pipeline to shift its portfolio to higher margin faster growing medical devices. The company is on track to meet its goal to double its research and development investment over its first four years. In 2017, HYH launched four new products during the first quarter and will launch more than a dozen products in full year 2017. Pain management is the fastest growing part of the company's medical devices product portfolio and is a focal point for its investments for future growth. With this in mind, HYH has been accelerating its funding for clinical outcomes data that validates the efficacy of its therapies. For example, the company's therapy focus has raised the awareness of its non-opioid pain solutions and enables it to make additional clinical claims. Recently, the FDA approved the company's COOLIEF therapy for the management of osteoarthritic (or OA) knee pain. COOLIEF is the first and only radiofrequency treatment to be cleared specifically for OA knee pain. This indication will enable HYH to better focus its marketing efforts on physicians and their patients who suffer from chronic knee pain. In addition to organic growth, mergers and acquisitions remain an important part of the company's transformation. In particular, HYH remains focused on executing an acquisition in 2017. With HYH's strategies for growth in mind, the company commented on an outstanding litigation verdict.

HYH indicated it was "extremely disappointed" with a recent adverse litigation jury verdict, but despite such verdict the company believes that its long-term strategy and its ability to pursue mergers and acquisitions transactions had not materially changed. The company recognizes though that such verdict is just the first step of a multi-step legal process and believes that the facts or the laws do not support the verdict. As such, the company intended to challenge the verdict with post trial motions, and if necessary, it will appeal to a higher court. (See our article where we state investors should focus on HYH's transformation instead of such litigation.) The company expects to generate $100 million in 2017 and its strong balance sheet provides it with the financial flexibility to pursue its strategic priorities. As noted above, the company maintained its 2017 adjusted diluted earnings guidance of a $1.70 per share to $2 per share. The company's transformation plans position it to meet its financial goals and to advance its transformation into a leading medical devices company by generating organic growth and pursuing merger and acquisition opportunities. With HYH's transformation strategy in mind, let us take a brief look at the company's most recent quarterly results in more detail.

For the most recent quarter, HYH's sales increased 3 percent to $396 million. Product volumes increased 5 percent, which was partially offset by 3 percent lower selling prices. Adjusted gross margins were 37 percent, an increase from 36 percent due to the company's product portfolio shift to medical devices, manufacturing cost savings and favorable currency effects that were partially offset by lower selling prices and higher nitrile costs for S&IP products. Adjusted operating profit was $42 million. The company recorded $0.48 adjusted diluted earnings per share as it benefited from an increased demand for facial protection products, driven by the earlier timing of the cold and flu season compared to the prior year. The company's net sales for its medical devices business increased 15 percent to $146 million due to Corpak-related sales. Organic volume growth for the business increased 4 percent due to solid demand across all of its product categories. Operating profit for the division increased 28% to $38 million from $30 million a year ago, performance was driven by higher sales volumes which were partially offset by planned higher expenses. The company's net sales for its S&IP business decreased by 3 percent to $247 million as markets remained challenging. Lower selling prices for exam gloves led to a 4 percent price loss for the quarter. S&IP operating profit was $18 million, down from $25 million due to lower selling prices and higher nitrile costs that were partially offset by manufacturing cost savings and favorable currency exchange rates.

HYH, which does not provide quarterly guidance, expects nitrile costs (for its exam gloves) to increase in the first half of 2017 and peak in the second quarter, rising more than 20 percent before returning to more normalized levels in the second half of 2017. As such, HYH expects lower gross margins in the second quarter. With this in mind, the company expects its second quarter earnings to be the lowest for 2017. While HYH faces adverse pricing and input cost pressures in its S&IP business, its transformation of its product portfolio to higher margin, fast growing medical devices remains at the center of such transformational strategy. To date, HYH has shown progress to shift its business towards medical devices. Not only has HYH increased its medical device sales, but it has also shifted its operating profit to a majority from medical devices. The company intends to advance its product portfolio shift further towards medical devices through continued research and development investment, increased market adoption of non-opioid pain therapies and mergers and acquisitions.

The second part of HYH's transformation strategy focuses on its cost structure, supply chain efficiencies and tax rate. Cost structure, supply chain efficiencies and HYH's tax rate are important areas for the company to increase cash flow and enhance its profits. To date, the company has made incremental progress in decreasing its information technology ("IT") spending as a percent of its sales, but has plans to reduce such spending even further. The company has initiated steps to consolidate its IT systems. The company has also recognized benefits from its enhanced supply chain abilities, which helped it deliver an improvement in primary working capital. With such positive results in mind, the company will continue to seek out further opportunities to drive efficiencies. HYH will also remain focused on long-range tax planning to improve its adjusted effective tax rate. The final aspect of the company's transformation is encouraging a company culture, whereby product teams will be driven to leaders across the healthcare markets landscape emphasizing value-based innovation and empowering such teams to make innovative decisions. While HYH expands its medical devices division through internal product innovation and acquisitions, it is also working to stabilize its S&IP division which sells into a price-competitive market.

We believe that HYH's strategy of growing its medical devices division through acquisitions and new product offerings will be a successful strategy to move the company towards the higher margin and growth-oriented medical devices market. We recommend that investors consider HYH's shares on any overall market sell-off to benefit from the company's transformation towards the growth-oriented medical devices market and away from the price-competitive S&IP market.

Our view

HYH continues to battle adverse circumstances concerning its S&IP business. Such adverse circumstances include ongoing pricing and input cost pressures. We see the company eventually overcoming such adversities as it continues to be on track to drive revenue/earnings growth for the company through its continued expansion of its medical devices division. While such division expands through additional new product offerings and acquisitions, revenue and earnings growth rates will continue to improve. HYH has a clear strategy to become a medical devices company and improve the overall company's performance through the pursuit of operational efficiencies. Look for the company to grow its medical devices division further through another significant acquisition in 2017. Until the company announces another acquisition, it will work to stabilize and improve the profitability of its S&IP business. We continue to believe HYH's transformation to focus on the higher margin growth-oriented medical devices market is the appropriate strategy to reward shareholders with revenue/earnings growth.

HYH's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 20.30 based on earnings estimates of $1.85 for 2017 and 18.40 based on earnings estimates of $2.04 for 2018. We should note that estimates for both years have fallen slightly in recent months. Over the long term, HYH's focus on the higher margin higher growth medical devices will drive revenue and earnings growth as it will be selling into healthcare markets with aging populations around the world. The company will also continue its efforts to improve the performance of its price sensitive S&IP division and may ultimately divest itself of such division when its medical devices division reaches a majority of the company's sales. (Further, as HYH becomes a majority medical devices company it will become a takeover target.) We reiterate our belief that investors consider purchasing HYH's shares on any overall market weakness given that it is a leader in the markets it participates in and that global human population that uses its medical devices is aging and will require more of the company's products. The company's transformative efforts continue to show results due to its medical device transformation strategy, but its shares also remain under pressure due to adversities its S&IP division faces. Look for HYH to accelerate its medical device transformation strategy through new product offerings and acquisitions in 2017.

