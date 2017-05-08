Apple: Poised To Make Another Run Higher?

When Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported their fiscal Q2 '17 earnings on May 2nd, iPhone shipments came in a little worse-than-expected and the company guided to fiscal Q3 '17 revenue about $1 billion less than the then-consensus of $45.65 billion.

The stock fell to the $145 level after the earnings report, but has since stabilized and moved on to all-time-highs in the last few days of last week.

What was somewhat fascinating was that - if we looked at Apple's previous all-time-high of $133.20 from early March '15, prior to the China devaluation-induced correction in the S&P 500 that lasted from July '15, through January-February '16 - Apple had underperformed the S&P 500 from early March '15 through April 28, 2016, by roughly 200 basis points. Using an online calculator, which includes reinvested dividends, Apple's total return was roughly 15% from March 2015 through April '17, while the S&P 500's return was roughly 17%.

Granted I am picking the previous all-time-high as the starting point of reference (something for readers to think about when buying stocks in substantial uptrends) but readers should note its underperformance even as the Nasdaq 100 ran to all-time-highs in 2016.

The point of this short note is that - given Apple's underperformance - the stock could be on the cusp of another run higher.

While the earnings outlook for fiscal Q3 and Q4 2017 is tepid, there looks to be some conviction around fiscal 2018 and the iPhone 8 "supercycle":

Q2 '17 (act) Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q4 '16 2019 EPS est $11.06 $10.71 $10.43 n/a 2018 EPS est $10.37 $10.05 $10.14 $10.02 2017 EPS est $8.95 $8.93 $9.03 $8.91 2019 EPS est gro rt 7% 7% 3% n/a 2018 EPS est gro rt 16% 13% 12% 12% 2017 EPS est gro rt 8% 7% 9% 8% 2019 P/E 13(x) 12(x) 11(x) n/a 2018 P/E 14(x) 13(x) 11(x) 10(x) 2017 P/E 16(x) 14(x) 13(x) 11(x) 2019 rev est $254.8 $246.8 $243.7 $230.5 2018 rev est $249.75 $244.7 $243.5 $240.2 2017 rev est $227.4 $227.6 $228.9 $223.5 2019 est rev gro rt 2% 1% 0% 2018 est rev gro rt 10% 7% 6% 7% 2017 est rev gro rt 5% 6% 6% 3%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S est's post earnings

Note the fiscal 2018 and 2019 EPS and revenue estimates - those are the key metrics given the pending launch of the new iPhone and both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates continue to be revised higher.

The rest of 2017 is really a push in terms of the fundamentals.

Repatriation - if it happens - could be a big plus but the new iPhone looks like the primary earnings and revenue driver over the next 8 quarters.

Apple's fiscal 2018 EPS estimate has risen from an expected growth rate of 9% 7 quarters to ago, to 16% after last week's report. Thus, with the stock trading at 14(x) earnings, Apple remains cheap on a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) basis.

Technical analysis

Technical analysts can see the two-year consolidation in Apple and the recent break above the March '16 high of $133, which occurred in early February '17.

Analysis/conclusion:

There has been a lot of bullishness around Apple the last two years even though the stock has underperformed since March '15; however, that now looks to be changing.

Apple looks poised for another run higher.

Jim Cramer interviewed Tim Cook last week after earnings and Jim made an interesting point worth noting: The tech giants of the late 1990s, all took 15-17 years to recreate their businesses from PC-centric models to the Cloud, social, mobile and now AR/VR and Cognitive are the new realities. Some couldn't do it at all.

Cramer's point - which I thought was very valid - was that Apple is using the success of the iPhone and the Hardware business to recreate the business model NOW, and by that is meant the growth in Services, which was 13% of Apple's total revenue this past quarter as well as things like Apple Auto (if that comes to fruition) and Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch (in my opinion) was a way to attack the healthcare vertical, and Tim Cook briefly mentioned that in the interview last week, and it seems to be in its early iterations, and with more in-depth development to come. Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and so many other wearable devices won't be able to compete with iOS and Apple's operating system, which will eventually tie everything together.

It is hard to believe that a $770 billion market cap company can reinvent itself on the fly but that is what Apple is doing and doing successfully thus far.

Here is an interesting metric on Apple:

Quarter Apple's capex as % of CFFO 3/17 23% 12/16 22% 9/16 23% 6/16 23% 3/16 18% 12/15 16% 9/15 14% 6/15 14% 3/15 15% 12/14 15% 9/14 16% 6/14 15%

Source: Apple cash flow statement from a spreadsheet

Using "trailing 4-quarter data" the above table shows Apple's capex as a percentage of Apple's operating cash flow for the last 4 years.

Investors can see the sudden increase in capex/investment starting in June of '16, and we probably don't know what all of this is yet.

To be upfront with readers, over the years, I've been a cautious bull on Apple's stock given its market cap and its consistent leadership position in the S&P 500. Those leaders are destined to fail thanks to Schumpeter's Creative Destruction.

If Tim Cook can pull this off - a reinvention of Apple's business model on the fly - it would be pretty impressive. 9 times out of 10 it doesn't work.

For the next 6-8 quarters though, given the 2018 and 2019 estimate revisions, it looks like Apple is poised to make another run higher.

The trade is bad or it will be re-thought with a higher volume decline in Apple through $130-$133, or the March '15 high.