Vale Preferred: Why I Am Selling My Remaining Shares And Why You May Want To Consider Selling Yours

I am selling my remaining shares in VALE-P; in the future, I will consider buying VALE common shares when the ownership framework is clearer and they represent again attractive value.

After the first article, VALE securities dropped in value by about 60%, then moved higher to a $10.87 close on 02/21/2017 before settling back to the current $7.84/share.

I have written or co-written four previous articles on VALE-P, recommending VALE-P for purchase in the first two of those articles as it represented excellent value and an undervalued business.

Price of VALE-P was $7.84/share on the close of May 5th, 2017 per Yahoo Finance.

Purpose of the Article:

I had previously written or co-written four articles on the preferred shares of VALE (NYSE:VALE) (VALE-P), recommending the purchase in the first two articles of the series; at this same time that I was writing these articles and recommending purchase, I was buying VALE-P myself. Now, I am in the process of selling this position; in this article, I explain my reasons why I am choosing to sell at this time. Readers holding VALE-P may also want to consider whether these factors should be considered as they assess on-going ownership of VALE-P.

Background-Earlier Articles on VALE-P:

Vale is a company focused on the mining and processing of iron ore, along with nickel, coal and fertilizers. Currently, it is in the process of restructuring the balance sheet, selling some existing assets to reduce an oversized debt load. It appears that the company will continue to focus on the production of iron ore and nickel and has just opened a very large mine, S11D, to produce iron ore at world class volumes and world class (NYSE:LOW) prices.

On April 27th, 2015, I wrote my an article (found here) first recommending purchase of VALE-P at $6.32/share relative to a current price of $7.84/share. This represents a gain to-date of 24.1% over the two year period which is an annualized gain of 11.3%. The first article focused on the capital structure of the company, clarifying what was being purchased when one bought VALE-P, as well as on the market price versus the assets of the company being purchased.

On March 8th, 2016, with VALE-P having declined 46% to $3.42/share from my previous article, I recommended in an article (found here) to purchase VALE-P a second time in spite of the very gloomy news surrounding VALE specifically as well as the commodity space generally. At a current price of $7.84/share, VALE -P has gained to-date 129.2%, or an annualized gain of 103.6%, since this second article. Again, the focus of the article was on the assets being purchased for the very low market price being paid at that time.

On February 21st, 2017, I co-wrote an article a third with Daniel Page (found here) in which the authors expressed their concern and disappointment of the treatment of preferred shareholders by the VALE board as to the terms of conversion of the preferred shares into common shares. While other commentators disagreed with the logic of the authors, the authors argued that the exchange between the preferreds and the common should have been a 1 to 1 exchange, rather than offering a discounted 0.9354 common shares for each preferred share held. It was not lost on the authors, nor should it be lost on those holding either series of shares, that insiders were holding predominantly ON/common shares while 95% of the float of the PN/preferred shares were held by the public. The appearance of less than ideal treatment of public shareholders while insiders were incrementally better treatment soured me on this security and company at that time, a feeling from which I have not recovered and which strongly influences the decisions discussed below.

On March 7th, 2017, essentially a year to the day of the second article, I communicated in an article (found here) that I was selling half of my VALE-P position at the current price of $9.69, representing an increase of 53.3% gain from the first article, annualized to be a 25.7% return, and a gain from the second article of 183%, 183% annualized since the dates were 1 year apart. While I am not a market timer, it appeared to me that the commodity markets were reaching full value or more; as such, it seemed prudent to "take some of the top" at relatively attractive prices and recycle the original the original capital plus a sizable return back to the portfolio. While I did not recommend that every owner of VALE-P do likewise, since we are all in different positions, I was recommending that owners of securities in cyclical businesses representing the "reflation trade", like VALE-P and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NAP) and Hovnanian (NYSE:HOV), consider whether they may not want to sell some piece of investments which had run up strongly to secure some recovery and return on those investments, while allowing the remainder to continue to run.

In this, my final article on VALE-P in this series, I report my intent to sell my remaining shares of VALE-P and provide both my rationale for selling a security that I have owned for some time while input to a reader interested or owning the VALE preferred as to why they may want to consider doing likewise. Some of these reasons are unique to the author while others will have general applicability; as such, other readers with positions in VALE-P or VALE may want to consider these issues as they hold securities in this company.

My Reasons for Owning VALE-P Originally:

At the time of the first article and especially at the time of the second article, there was a generally negative sentiment about commodities and business engaged in providing commodities. Prices were dropping from super-cycle highs and investors were very discouraged. As such, VALE and VALE-P market prices were below the cost of the assets of the company, especially at the time of the second article, enabling long-term value investors able to bear some risk to buy assets at very low prices.

At this time, there was much bad news surrounding this specific name, including the failure of the Samarco dam, political turmoil in Brazil, and a reported desire of some major investors to monetize their VALE investment. In addition, there was general bad news for the broader iron ore segment as well, such as weakening Chinese demand for iron ore overall and plummeting prices of ore and pellets. Potential positive developments that would help to strengthen market price of VALE-P had not yet been realized (the completion of the S11D mine complex and infrastructure). While I was buying primarily because of the ability to buy attractive assets at a discount, expectation of the ability to add earnings and cash flow accretive assets would be an additional plus going forward, even in a more difficult market environment for iron ore. At that time, these factors set up VALE-P as a long-term investment in my portfolio so that I could ride VALE-P back to recovery, buoyed by better news and rising cash flow.

Currently, however, that good news is in the stock and the market price has increased to book value. It is not necessarily overvalued, but it does not represent the better value that it had been earlier. That alone might not necessarily prompt me to sell, especially with expectations of additional cash flow increases over time and a very competitive cost structure. However, other developments, including the proposed "voluntary" valuation of the conversion of the preferred shares (PN shares) into the common (ON shares) has raised my concerns about the governance and capital rearrangement expected to occur in the next year. In turn, these revelations prompted my reconsideration of continued ownership of this security.

Unlike most situations where I elect to sell, which tend to be driven by securities reaching full value, this is as much about non-financial, "soft" factors as it is about "hard" financial issues and stock valuation. While I do not currently view VALE-P (or VALE) to be overvalued, it does appear to be reasonably valued and there are some negatives on the horizon that prompt me to move out of this name for now (and presumably out of the preferred name forever, as it appear that it will be converted into the common).

General Concerns about Continuing to Hold VALE-P Shares:

a) Valuation - Valuation of this stock has increased from a discount to book value at the time of the first two articles, especially in March 2016 at the time of the second article, to a point where VALE-P will be selling above book value. The book value for common shares was reported in Yahoo Finance to be $8.19/common share. Given the upcoming exchange rate of VALE-P (PN Shares) to VALE (ON Shares) of 0.9354, this implies a book value of $7.66/VALE-P share. At $7.84 market price, VALE-P sells at a small premium to book. While this hardly represents overvaluation, it is more highly valued now (relative to assets as well as in absolute price) than it was at the time of the earlier articles recommending purchase.

b) As expressed in a third article, I have serious reservations about the proposed "voluntary" conversion of the VALE-P shares (PN Shares) to VALE common (ON Shares). Having written an entire article on this subject, there is not a need to repeat those comments other than to say that it does not appear to me to represent a high-integrity decision. Others disagreed, insisting that this was the appropriate way to make this exchange and they are entitled to their opinion. In terms of my holding securities, however, there will only be one vote that counts, mine, as I try to determine whether I hold or sell.

c) In conjunction with item b) above, it appears to me that significant, inside owners of VALE securities are getting an incrementally better deal than the outside investors. The PN shares are owned 95% by outside investors, based upon info in the release on the governance transformation. One can say that I could be reading too much into some decisions, and that perhaps is true. My retort would be that the company failed to make sure that they convey without uncertainty an "equal footing" treatment of all investors, whether insider or outside passive minority investors. In addition, given that these approaches have been taken that appear to advantage some investors over others, it raises an question in my mind about other decisions might be pending that would reflect a "less than equal footing" treatment as we work through the governance transition? This is not an area that is amenable to analysis and creates uncertainty in my mind about the value of VALE securities.

d) VALE is transforming one complicated ownership structure into another only moderately less complex. In doing so, I am honestly struggling to understand exactly what I will own in the future. Combining this complexity with a less-than-attractive conversion ratio, there now exists a strong incentive for me to jettison my holdings until all of this becomes clearer.

e) With VALE selling at $8.17/share, the exchange ratio would indicate that VALE-P should sell at $7.64/share. The current market price is offering a current 2.6% premium. While I would not necessarily sell VALE-P for that reason alone, given my intent to otherwise sell the security, I might as well take advantage of the "premium to the discount".

f) There appears to be a change in the financing structure of the purchase of iron ore in China, a significant force in driving demand and pricing. It may be that I am over-estimating the future impact of these changes; indeed, whatever financing changes or reform that is taking place, if it is even significant, may also be temporary. At this time, however, I cannot reasonably assess whether this issue is a minor one or could be a potential significant impact over the intermediate term.

As such, the valuation of VALE-P is not so attractive that I would induce me to overlook all of these issues and uncertainties, choosing to retain VALE-P in the face of these questions. I simply is not valued that attractively at this time; as such, I chose to sell and go to the sidelines, looking elsewhere for investment opportunities. I will reconsider re-entering VALE once these issues have been clarified, the conversions have been made, the corporate structure has been simplified and VALE will have returned to an attractive value.

Concerns Specific to My Portfolio Related to Holding VALE-P Shares:

In addition to issues which create potential general concerns about VALE, I have other issues specific to my portfolio that provide additional reasons why it is prudent for me to exist my VALE-P holdings:

a) I am holding several positions which could all be described under the heading of "reflation trades" or "Trump trades" (don't blame me for this name as it is now commonly used). While I have done no formal analysis on these securities, simple anecdotal observation is telling me that all of these securities are largely moving synchronously; therefore, even as I own four or five distinct securities, they are all moving in market price in a very similar way. As such, more of these securities are not providing any diversification protection; appearing redundant, I am reducing the number of these "reflation trades".

b) Alternative 'reflation" investments are providing less scope for capital gains, but more scope for income, a swap that I will gladly make in this environment. I will gladly opt for lower beta, higher income names in lieu of higher beta, lower income (or no income) opportunities. Full disclosure: this is influenced by my overall view of the market as being fully valued, so the higher beta provides more opportunity on the upside and market risk on the downside. Given that these "reflation trades" have reached a plateau significantly higher than they were on November 8th (or one year ago), it seems prudent to ratchet down the beta while dialing in more income. As such, VALE-P is less attractively valued, is not providing either the upside nor the income that I seek as well as the alternatives against which it is being compared and, as such, looks to me to be a "sell".

Conclusions & Recommendation:

I will be selling my remaining VALE-P shares in the upcoming week, with the timing depending upon market pricing. Having recommended selling half of the VALE-P in the previous "Reflation Trades" article on March 7th at $9.69 and now recommending the sale of the remaining VALE-P on May 8th at $7.84, this yields a blended selling price of $8.76 on an average holding date to April 8th.

From the recommendation of purchase at $6.32/share on April 27, 2015:

the current recommendation to sell on May 8th at $7.84 results in a gain of 24.1%, resulting in an annualized gain of 11.3% &

the "blended sale" ($8.76/share on the average holding period to April 8th, 2017) results in a gain of 38.6%, an annualized gain of 18.3%.

From the recommendation of purchase at $3.42/share on March 8th, 2016:

the current recommendation to sell on May 8th at $7.84 results in a gain of 129.2%, resulting in an annualized gain of 103.6% &

the "blended sale" ($8.76/share on the average holding period to April 8th, 2017) results in a gain of 156.1%, an annualized gain of 138%.

Going forward, I plan to give securities in many of these cyclical industries a break, letting the "reflation trade" become clarified over the next few months. While I will continue to look for values in cyclical companies, given that many have run up substantially in the past year, real values are harder to find now than this time last year.

In the next few months, VALE will be proceeding through their governance transition and share conversions. I will likely revisit VALE at such time that both the corporate governance transition and the conversion of the preferred shares have taken place, thereby creating a simpler, clearer capital structure. Once that is complete, it will be timely once again to determine whether there is investing opportunities in the reconstituted VALE. Until then, I will be looking elsewhere for opportunities.

