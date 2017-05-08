Nordson And The High Cost Of Excellence

Nordson isn't cheap, but investors have proven that they will pay up for companies with demonstrated excellence in execution and Nordson qualifies.

Broadening its product offerings in electronics and medical does come at the risk of "mission creep", but it significantly expands the addressable market.

Nordson has assembled a very high-quality collection of businesses, and one that has proven an ability to generate above-average ROICs and free cash flow, as well as solid above-GDP growth.

In terms of smaller industrial companies, I'm not sure that there are many that deserve the Street's esteem (and the high multiples that tend to go with it) more than Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN). Management has taken the company's strong technology in precision dispensing and fluid management and used it to establish strong share in its core adhesives market, as well as solid long-term revenue growth, impressive margin improvement, and good returns on capital and free cash flow. I'd also note that management has shown itself adept at M&A but is willing to return capital to shareholders (with a 50-year-plus record of raising the dividend).

The problem with good companies, particularly when their end markets are turning up, is the valuation, and that's the case here. Using a DCF model, Nordson needs to generate very high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth (with some FCF margin improvement) to generate a high-single-digit total return. That's a high, albeit not impossible, bar to reach, and some investors may be willing to accept a lower return (and lower implied/required growth) given the company's solid prospects and above-average quality.

A Strong Player In Its Core Market

Nordson's business is anchored in its very strong share (50%-plus in some cases) in its core adhesive dispensing business. Nordson sells a variety of automated dispensing equipment, components, and parts that companies use to apply adhesives, sealants, and other coatings onto products. The core of the business/market is in consumer non-durables, where Nordson's equipment is used to apply adhesives to consumer packaging (food, etc.), diapers, and the like, as well as some consumer durable and industrial applications.

This business generates strong margins (mid-to-high 20%'s on a segment basis) in part due to the company's strong operating system, but also in part because of its strong share in its addressed markets. While Graco (NYSE:GGG) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) are in the market, Nordson has 50% share in the market for hot melt adhesive dispensing in packaging, and has very strong share in many other markets.

Nordson's adhesives business is tied to the capex cycle for consumer products companies, but the company's equipment is typically less than 10% of the cost of a packaging line. I'd also note that a meaningful part of the revenue base is in parts and consumables that are necessary to keep lines running.

There are still worthwhile prospects for growth here. In addition to serving increasingly sophisticated customer needs (diapers that indicate wetness or that are engineered for male/female children), there is still solid underlying market growth in emerging markets for both packaged goods and disposable hygiene products.

Nordson is also still trying to grow its polymer processing business. Nordson develops and sells components that manufacturers of plastic extrusion and molding equipment (like Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) and Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF)) need for their equipment. Nordson covers about 10-20% of the bill of materials for this machinery, including important components like screws, barrels, and dies. Growth has been disappointing here despite multiple deals meant to augment the business, though the company does have solid share (around 20%) and the market has suffered from customer under-investment in capex for several years. This issue has been a challenge for Milacron as well, but should improve as industrial markets recover.

Advanced Tech Offers The Growth Angle

Nordson has looked for other applications for its underlying dispensing technology and supplemented those with acquisitions to develop a wide-ranging collection of businesses within its Advanced Technology segment.

The core of this business is in dispensing systems for a variety of fluids and coatings used in the manufacture of electronics and electronic components (semiconductors, PCBs, and other components). Nordson doesn't enjoy the same share here as it does in adhesives, but there are few global components other than Illinois Tool Works, and the company does appear to have strong share (in the 20%'s or higher). Nordson has also been building a complementary test and inspection business that offers equipment for bond testing and automated optical/x-ray inspection.

One of the biggest areas of focus for future growth has been on the medical side. In addition to automated dispensing equipment for applying adhesives, sealants, lubricants, biomaterials, and the like to medical products, Nordson has added capabilities for fluid management (tips, fittings, connectors, etc.), biomaterial delivery, and disposable device manufacturing, with the recent acquisition of Vention Medical's business bringing capabilities in extrusion, complex medical tubing, balloon manufacturing, and nitinol forming.

The electronics side of the business offers solid mid-single-digit long-term growth potential in my view, but it will be lumpy. Electronic capex spending is intensely cyclical, but Nordson does benefit as companies re-tool between smartphone generations and as Chinese manufacturers increasingly adopt automated solutions. The medical business offers mid-to-high single-digit growth potential and at a more consistent clip as outsourced manufacturing makes sense for many med-tech companies.

Industrial Coatings Leveraged To A Cyclical Recovery

Nordson's smallest business, Industrial Coatings, is actually a very old business for the company, but it has been superseded by the other segments. This business still generates a mid-teens percentage of revenue and should be leveraged to recovering industrial capex spending.

Powder coating equipment is the largest part of this segment and a rare case where Nordson isn't a leader; Nordson has good share, but Graco is the leader. The company also competes with Graco in cold material dispensing (systems that apply multi-component adhesives and sealants for customers in markets like aerospace, autos, and appliances), and this is an area of focus for future growth. Other businesses within this segment include liquid finishing systems, container coatings (where it competes with Dover (NYSE:DOV) in cans for the food/beverage market), and curing/drying equipment.

Good Drivers For A Good Business

Nordson has done a good job historically of integrating market-expanding acquisitions while also driving organic growth, and I expect this to continue. The adhesives business should continue to grow as consumer products companies see their markets expand in emerging markets and invest in more sophisticated/feature-rich products to grab share or reduce costs. I also expect the polymer component business to benefit from a recovery in the market for plastic molding equipment.

The Advanced Technology business is the real growth driver though. Management continues to build up the capabilities of its portfolio for the electronics sector with recent acquisitions bringing the company into the selective soldering equipment market. The company has also significantly expanded its capabilities on the medical side, and there are opportunities to expand even further in life sciences and biopharma.

This growth should be complemented by good margins. Over the last 15 years or so, Nordson has driven operating margins from the high single digits into the 20%'s in part through its "Nordson Business System". While I tend to be pretty jaded about companies that name their strategies, the reality is that Nordson has done a very good job of creating a lean, integrated supply chain and a lean manufacturing system. The company is also quite good at market segmentation and pricing; if the company can find ways to drive manufacturing costs even lower, I would expect a greater effort to address lower-priced segments that it has previously de-prioritized (for the sake of margins).

I'd also note that about two-thirds of Nordson's manufacturing is in the U.S. even though the U.S. accounts for less than a third of sales in most years. Given the stated policy goals of the current administration, this could be an advantage for Nordson in the coming years.

Management has talked of a target revenue growth rate in the mid-to-high single-digit range (organic) with M&A bringing that growth rate closer to 10%. I think a high-single-digit growth rate is reasonable over the next five years, but I think the long-term revenue growth rate will probably be closer to 6%. Given that management has shown that it can integrate deals quite successfully, driving synergy through its integrated low-cost supply chain and lean manufacturing processes, additional M&A doesn't concern me.

In terms of margins, though, I think the company has plucked a lot of low-hanging fruit, and I think the progress will be slower in the future. I do think high-teen FCF margins are possible, though, and that would support long-term FCF growth in the high single digits.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back, I can't get to today's price with the rate of return I typically require for a company like Nordson (high single digits). I could be underestimating Nordson's growth potential as a long-term revenue growth in the 8-10% range generates a much more favorable target. It could also be that the market is more content to accept a lower rate of return (closer to the mid-single digits) given the above-average quality here.

Either way, Nordson isn't priced at a "must buy" level for me, but it is definitely a company that I'd really like to own at a lower level of baked-in expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.