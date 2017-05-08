E*Trade Financial - Finally Heading In The Right Direction

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) began as a discount brokerage company 35 years ago in Palo Alto, California. Its initial online services were offered through America Online and Compuserve (can you even imagine using dial-up to place trades or transfer funds?!). It slowly grew throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, taking advantage of the rapid advances in technology, the tech stock bubble and investors' increased appetite for online stock trading. As online trading became more mainstream, the company acquired several competitors such as Web Street Securities (2001), Harrisdirect (2005) and Brown & Company (2005). By the time the financial crisis emerged in 2007, E*TRADE was on the brink of disaster after an ill-fated adventure into the mortgage business. Citadel Investments came to the rescue with a $2.6 billion cash infusion, in exchange for 20% of the company. Ten years later, the company has basically abandoned the mortgage business while refocusing its efforts and investments on offering clients a premium online and mobile service. Today, the company has over $330 billion in customer assets, 3.5 million brokerage accounts and over 200k DARTs (Daily Average Revenue Trades). Once again, the company is in a position to bolster its client offerings via acquisitions, the latest being the acquisition of OptionsHouse for $725 million in 2016. In response to competitors' cuts in trading commissions earlier this year, the company has also reduced its trading commissions. Undoubtedly, the company's fundamentals have improved recently, and by all appearances, new CEO Karl Roessner has the wherewithal to continue providing a world-class investing platform. But, as my readers have come to learn from my previous articles, there is not a lot of value to be found in the brokerage space. However, E*TRADE might be a good place for investors now. The stock is definitely not trading at a premium to its peers; in fact, you will see in my analysis that it is deservedly trading at a discount relative to its closest competitors. The new CEO and the turnaround plan, in the face of an industry-wide price war, still have to prove themselves. The company was very close to a complete failure ten years ago; it must tread carefully to become the industry leader it so badly wants to be.

E*TRADE has had a wild ride since 2005, when this analysis begins. Total net revenues actually peaked in 2006 at $2.4 billion and have yet to hit that level since. In fact, revenues declined each year from 2010 through 2015, before increasing 42% in 2016 to $1.9 billion. Commission revenue, the largest component of non-interest revenues, has declined steadily from a peak of $664 million in 2007 to $442 million in 2016. Additionally, revenues from fees, trading and other revenues have been inconsistent, at best. Total non-interest revenues have declined 1% annually from 2005 to the present day. Net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) has been the top line bright spot, sporting a 2.5% CAGR over this period, primarily due to the dramatic decline in interest expense over this period. Overall, not exactly a picture of consistency at the top line with basically flat revenues over the long term and declining revenues over the past five and ten years.

ETFC Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Operating expenses, on the other hand, have actually increased over the period 2005 - 2016, increasing at a 2% CAGR. This increase in expenses has been driven primarily by compensation and advertising expenses. Compensation expense was 26% of net revenues in 2016, up from the high teens following the financial crisis in 2010 and 2011. Advertising expense has averaged about 7% of net revenues over this same period of time, but has increased about 2% annually. Recently, the company has indicated that they plan a new marketing campaign with a new marketing consultant. Investors should watch that this expense line does not get much higher than 8% of net revenues.

ETFC Total Operating Expenses (Annual) data by YCharts

As mentioned previously, the company has basically abandoned the mortgage and lending business. I think this is the right decision. With the benefit of hindsight, I cannot understand why they got caught up in that in the first place. As a result, the provision for loan losses, which reached a high of $1.6 billion in 2008, was actually a $149 million benefit in 2016. As such, this has been the primary driver of the increase in operating income, which posted a recent high of $838 million, or 43% of net revenues, in 2016. But given the volatility of provisions and non-interest expenses, the operating margin has been terribly inconsistent, with no real trends one way of the other.

ETFC Operating Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

The company has posted positive net income in each of the past four years, with net margins increasing to 28% in 2016. Additionally, EPS growth has averaged almost 30% annually over the past five years, which is quite impressive. This earnings and EPS growth is driven solely by the reduction in the provision for loan losses. Remove that line from the income statement, and income shows a fairly remarkable decline over this period.

ETFC EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

The income statement is not exactly a picture of excellence. ETFC has faced some major challenges over the past 12 years. The mortgage crisis put the company on the brink of failure, the low interest rate environment has put pressure on interest income, and the competitive pricing of trading commissions have limited the growth in commission revenue. These revenue headwinds coupled with an incoherent expense management strategy has resulted in very inconsistent results. It seems that the current management team has perhaps steadied the ship, with its recent results showing some early signs of promise.

As terrible as the income statement has looked, the balance sheet, on the other hand, actually looks quite good. Asset growth has basically been flat, primarily since the mortgage lending business has wound down to the point where loans are now less than 10% of total assets. Securities are over 60% of total assets, compared to less than 20% before the financial crisis. Deposits have increased to about 65% of total assets and long-term debt has decreased to just 2% of total assets, or less than $1 billion at the end of 2016. Shareholders' equity has shown very positive growth of 4.9% annually over the past five years. Equity now represents about 13% of total assets, which is more than double what it was in 2007 and 2008. So, overall, I really like the progress the company has made with improving the balance sheet. Leverage is down, equity is up and the company is really seeing a successful strategy of building its deposit platform through E*TRADE Bank.

ETFC Total Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

Finally, a quick comment on cash flow. Despite the aforementioned headwinds and the many challenges EFTC has faced over the past decade, the company manages to generate positive operating cash flow just about each year. 2012 was the exception, which coincided with their last reported loss.

ETFC Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Return on common equity has been trending in the right direction. ROCE in 2016 was 9.5%, the highest level since 2006 before the financial crisis. Also, the capital structure leverage ratio is just over 8x, which is the lowest over the period of my analysis, and less than half what it was in 2008.

ETFC Return on Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

To summarize the financial analysis, the income statement is good, not great. The balance sheet looks solid and appears to be on the right trajectory. The company seems to be able to generate positive operating cash flow. Return on common equity is healthy and leverage is declining. Sounds like a decent story, right?

The stock's performance tells a different story. It's hard to believe but ETFC traded as high as $722 in 1999 and the stock had two 2 for 1 stock splits that same year. Amazing. More recently, the stock was over $250 in the months before the financial crisis. Then the bottom fell out late in 2007, the stock hit a low of about $5.90 in 2009, and then there was a 1 for 10 reverse stock split in 2010. It had basically been a grind to get to $28.65 on Election Day in 2016. Since then, the stock is up over 25% riding the "Trump Bump" wave of optimism for regulatory and tax reform.

ETFC data by YCharts

At its recent price, the stock is trading at a P/E of 19x LTM earnings and a P/B of 1.6x, both of which seem fairly reasonable, particularly compared to competitors Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) which are trading at about 28x and 25x LTM earnings, respectively. Additionally, SCHW and AMTD are trading at about 4x book value. ETFC is trading at the lower end of its P/E range and the higher end of its P/B range. Relative to its primary competitors, ETFC is arguably slightly less expensive, although it may be a bit pricey relative to its fundamentals.

ETFC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

It should be noted that ETFC could benefit more than its peers as this lower commission pricing takes hold and interest rates rise. ETFC relies on net interest income to a much greater extent than either SCHW or AMTD:

Company NII % of revs Non-int Revs % of revs ETFC 59% 41% SCHW 44% 56% AMTD 17% 83%

2016 data

As these companies continue to punish one another with lower trading commissions and as interest rates are expected to rise over the next 12 - 18 months (a recession notwithstanding), ETFC could actually benefit here. Management indicated that an additional rate hike later this year could add up to 100 basis points to their full year operating margin target. A rising rate environment could definitely provide a nice tail wind to the company.

The stock is appropriately priced relative to its peers since the company has not yet proven they can produce consistent earnings growth, unlike SCHW and AMTD which churn out steady earnings growth year after year. The big question here is can the new CEO deliver on his major initiatives and become a steady earnings producer. I think it is still very early in the game, as Mr. Roessner has only had the top job less than a year. So far, he seems to have handled the major competitor pricing moves as well as could be expected. He seems to be focused on providing a solid, customer experience via the online and mobile platforms. Investors now need to wait to see if these moves will pay off.

The entire industry is trading at or near its 52-week highs, given the enthusiasm following President Trump's Election Day victory. ETFC is priced at a discount relative to its peers. If you are looking for exposure to the brokerage industry, this is probably your best bet right now. I typically am hesitant to recommend anything trading near its recent highs, but I could see the stock continue to drift higher as investors gain more confidence in the direction E*TRADE is heading. A 10-15% rise would put the stock in the $40 - $42 range, at a multiple that is still less than its peers. Beware, though, the high beta. At the first signs that President Trump's agenda is going nowhere, this stock will probably erase its entire post-Election Day rally, returning to the $28 - $30 range. Trade carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.