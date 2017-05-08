The Usual Laws Of Economics May Not Apply To GE's Predix

By Callum Lo

Introduction

In a recent article, we discussed the importance of global oil demand on General Electric's (GE) success, as high oil volumes provide business in their refinery, extraction and transportation portfolios. It also might represent high demand within the aviation industry, which serves as a positive bellwether for GE's clientele. Given that global oil demand has been outstripped by supply in recent years, it is important to examine the firm's diverse approaches to mitigating the risk of a slowdown in its core industries.

As such, this article examines the ways in which the firm is attempting to grow into new areas that augment its existing business model, while also providing a competitive advantage that similar firms like Rolls-Royce will be unable to replicate. Key to this strategy are products like Predix, which uses cloud-based data analytics to optimize machinery processes.

Strategy

General Electric is undergoing a marked shift under its CEO Jeff Immelt, who took over from Jack Welch in 2001. Immelt has an MBA from Harvard University and previously served on the President's Economic Recovery Advisory Board, advising President Obama during the financial crisis. He has attempted to pivot the company from being about heavy machinery and manufacturing to integrating software and big data solutions into its business model. As such, the company is planning a $200 million campus in Boston to replace its previous headquarters in Connecticut, and is hiring rapidly in labor markets traditionally dominated by tech giants like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

New GE Campus Rendering:

Immelt describes his vision for the company as being a "digital industrial" company, in a radical overhaul of a group that is over 120 years old. It has undertaken this transformation through a number of high-profile acquisitions, the initiation of key data integration projects and aggressive tech and software hiring.

Immelt articulates his vision for the future of GE:

In 2016, GE acquired Wise.io Inc, a California firm that specializes in machine learning, as well as Bit Stew Systems Inc, which uses big data applications to process information for industrial applications. Among its other acquisitions are ServiceMax, an app firm for functions like inventory management and LM Wind Power for its renewables portfolio. The main aim of Bit Stew is to provide companies with the ability to plan for predictive maintenance based on data analysis, which allows them to keep interruptions to a minimum. BC Hydro contracted the firm to produce nearly 2 million meters to customers that would deploy the technology to customer. GE has said of the acquisition, "This combination will help us to accelerate our industrial offerings, providing customers with contextual understanding of their assets and operations."

LM Wind Power:

As part of their push into software and tech-based products, GE has ramped up its hiring in those areas. Here the company may struggle to compete with companies like Google for the top graduates, as the perceptions of the companies are completely different. GE is seen as older and less cutting-edge, without the glamour of exciting research projects being undertaken by tech giants, like drone technology or autonomous cars. Moreover, the traditional players have not been shy with offering generous compensation packages to attract top talent, and can win a premium in talent selection through perception and heavy workplace comfort investment.

In the last few years, important changes have been made such as the sale of the company's stake in NBC, most of its financial services and other arms. In early 2015, GE announced its intentions to sell approximately 90% of GE Capital, the financial services arm that had matched firms like JPMorgan Chase in terms of scale. At the time, the unit provided around about half of the group's total earnings.

In a recent Forbes article, GE's CIO Jim Fowler remarked:

"When I became GE's CIO 18 months ago... 74 percent of GE's IT work was outsourced... Outsourcing the function meant losing touch of the knowledge capital critical to deriving business value from IT. The organization was driven by project management instead of focusing on the key business initiatives… As a digital industrial IT organization, we had to pivot our view and look horizontally instead of vertically."

This idea of GE's knowledge advantages will be discussed later in this piece. However, Fowler has articulated the crucial point, and demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of the firm's position. GE also has a number of other ventures that seek to either expand into new areas or augment existing products. For example, they already make metal fuel nozzles using the latest 3-D printing technology on the production line, which allows for greater precision and efficiency in manufacturing. The focus of their current investments in new printing tech is largely aimed and production for the aviation industry, and much of the research and development in high-tech manufacturing is taking place in-house.

GE has begun 3-D printing parts for aviation:

Importantly, key strategic partnerships allow GE to deploy home consumer products with smart technology while being augmented with existing smart home systems rather than competing with them. For example, GE has recently produced their Sol Lamp, a smart lamp which features Amazon's Alexa virtual voice assistant. This is a small value-add, essentially combining the functions of several home appliances into one for convenience. However, it provides little that cannot be replicated easily by giants moving into the smart home sector, like Google and Apple.

Predix

A number of the tech-based acquisitions form part of a broader plan to build Predix, a cloud-based technology which focuses on using data collected from industrial machines to optimize performance and inform decision makers. It is an example of the internet of things concept being applied outside of the home to industrial applications. GE has over 20,000 engineers working on software for the Predix platform and is pushing it as a revolutionary product to find efficiencies. The current goal is to hit $15 billion in revenue under the software line-item by 2020, half of which is expected to come from sales of Predix applications to the power industry. Immelt wrote in a letter to shareholders that the ultimate goal is for GE to become "a top 10 software company by 2020."

Importantly, this technology could represent an important competitive advantage that is difficult to replicate. Rivals such as United Technologies and Rolls-Royce will still compete on machinery, but may lack the intelligence back-end to get the most out of the products they sell to users. That being said, the software, big data and optimization fields are both difficult to master and highly competitive. GE claims that they can overcome these issues through their acute knowledge of the machinery itself, which forms a crucial part of the equation. GE's software head remarked that, "We are the best of the best, because of what we've done in combining physics and analytics."

Infrastructures like wind turbines will benefit from Predix:

GE also has a distinct advantage from already having a large number of units deployed, which can collect data. GE's research arm says that the company "currently has about $2 trillion of assets currently installed around the world across various industries. This gives us tremendous access to system and process know-how that is critical to [our] success."

Perhaps most crucially is the timing of the roll-out of Predix. Platforms that connect many consumers in value-creating ways are often anti-rival goods. Rivalry in economics is the concept that, for most goods and services, their consumption is a zero-sum game. If one person consumes a unit of a good, that generally precludes all other consumers from also consuming that unit. Goods that fit this characteristic are referred to as "rival goods". On the contrast, goods for which the consumption of one unit by a consumer does not prevent consumption by another consumer are called "non-rival goods;" for instance, tuning into a radio station does not decrease how many other consumers can also tune in to the radio station.

Platforms like Predix, and many other network-based products created since the birth of the internet, fit into a new category: Anti-rival goods. These are goods which, due to networking effects, create more value for each consumer as the number of consumers grows. Facebook is a prime example of this. As a social network, Facebook is only value to its users if their friends and connections are also on the platform. The more people that use Facebook, the more value that each user can get from it. This is the opposite of how traditional goods and services work, where consumers have to compete over a scarce amount.

The benefits of provide an anti-rival good are enormous. To begin with, scaling becomes a boon rather than a challenge. In addition, it creates a sizable first-mover advantage. The reason why well-designed platforms like Google+ have struggled to compete with Facebook for market share is because users are unlikely to migrate from one platform to another unless all the other users are migrating at the same time. The anti-rival nature of the platform creates a collective action problem for new entrants into the market; this is the key reason Facebook maintains a near monopoly on its kind of social networking.

A platform like Predix may also enjoy this same situation. As a platform for developers, having a large number of users on the platform means that industrial applications are being developed that may have multiple licensing opportunities across companies. In addition, having a huge development community makes it a lot easier for new developers to find resources for app development in the online community; this is one of the reasons coding languages like Python have enjoyed wide-scale success.

Digital Twins

Digital Twin technology is an important step forward in machine maintenance and modeling, which GE has taken full advantage of. A Digital Twin is described as "a digital replica of any industrial asset - like a gas or wind turbine that is used to monitor, analyze and improve its performance." Data collected from the asset is fed into the model and machine learning techniques are applied to predict maintenance needs, identify optimization opportunities or spot irregularities. The concept has even been expanded into the area of healthcare, where it has been suggested that people be given digital twins that manage their health indicators over the course of their life. Using this technology, GE has managed to create higher-performance process, such as their Digital Windfarm which generates up to 20% more electricity using the digital twin for optimization. Although the concept has existed for some years and has been used at NASA for decades, industrial applications of the idea have not been possible until recent advances in computing power and machine learning algorithms.

Digital Twins:

The company is also exploring the concept of "Digital Ghosts," which is closely related. These would be able to detect potential cyber attacks by monitoring sensors on equipment and looking for discrepancies which indicate the machinery is being used for malicious purposes. As the industrial internet of things becomes ever more present in technologies, the risk of cyber vulnerabilities will grow and defense mechanism will be crucial.

Unfortunately, while this technology is an excellent way to get more benefit out of GE's assets, the company is not alone in deploying it. Competitors like Rolls-Royce also have highly developed digital twin programs, making its use merely a requirement for keeping up with the competitive marketplace in today's world. As such, GE is not necessarily leading the pack on this technology.

Conclusion

Overall, the launch of Predix is a highly positive move and could turn out to be a revolutionary advancement for the company. It enjoys several strategic advantages in terms of its application as well as the market it operates in. However, we're less optimistic than the company about their growth prospects in new industries because they don't have the same access to top talent as other tech giants, because it is new and difficult territory for the company to master, and because there is an immensely competitive landscape in the industries they are shifting into. That being said, the shift towards a digital industrial company is a wise strategic move and capitalizes well on the existing advantages the company has in large-scale deployment and key understanding of machinery. If successful, the big data approach through products like Predix will prove an important buffer against competition from firms like Rolls-Royce, who also operate in the business of products like aircraft machinery and parts.

As always, thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.