AMD To Go Lower

Gap Down May First Be Closed, But AMD Is A Short

After the precipitous drop of $3.30 (24.2%) in one day which followed Q1 earnings, where is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) headed now? It may well close the gap on open of May 2, 2017, before continuing downward, but ultimately AMD is a short.

The fall will be far more substantial than has already occurred. If the gap is closed before a further drop off, that process will provide additional lower risk entries for shorting the stock.

Commentary on AMD since the drop has been prolific, varied, and all over the map. Just as it was before the drop.

This author gave initial identification of AMD as a short in a previous article published on Seeking Alpha on April 16, 2017:

Accumulating Downward Impetus

So overloaded was AMD with accumulating downward impetus that an earnings report which established that the company had achieved Q1 results that were in-line with consensus was unable to prevent a vacuum drop on open at the beginning of the next trading session.

Reduction of its net operating loss and overall net loss, an 18% increase in revenue across all business segments and guidance of a 14-20% revenue increase for Q2 were not enough to stave off this jolting fall.

Some pundits had thought that the promise of Vega, set for a June launch, would bulwark the stock while in a range near its highs, before taking it still higher upon roll out. Yet AMD had fallen as much as $2.37 (16.2%) since the launch of the much-vaunted Ryzen, even before the most recent drop occurred, casting this hope for Vega increasingly in doubt.

Correlation With Larger Market Weakness

Additionally, AMD had both closed below its 50-day moving average and also displayed a pronounced negative divergence for nearly two months before the drop.

What then were the overburdening pressures which caused AMD to fall so profoundly even though their Q1 earnings were on track? The overriding consideration was the correlation AMD share price has with the stock market as a whole, and with the semiconductor sector, both of which have shown pronounced signs of weakness.

These overarching considerations of correlation to greater overall trends were the impetus which took the ground from beneath AMD's feet. As much longer term trends, imbued with a large element of macroeconomics, the very strong implication is that the downdraught for AMD will be long lived, taking it to much lower depths.

Reversion To The Mean

In the interim, the high number of short-term traders in the market may well result in a closing of the opening gap, viewed as a shorter time frame reversion to the mean. In the drop after earnings, AMD fell three standard deviations from its mean, an extreme move. Shorter time frames have already exhibited evidence that the market will attempt to close the gap in mean reversion.

In general, the probability of gaps being closed is high, approaching 75%. Yet whether the gap is closed is not in itself of great importance. The key is that the zenith of the developing short-term upturn will provide opportunities to enter the burgeoning longer term downtrend at an advantageous price.

Conclusions

While the large gap down may subsequently be closed, or largely closed, this short-term reversion to the mean will provide traders wishing to enter a short of the developing long-term downtrend low-risk opportunities to participate.

Because of correlations with macroeconomics, the stock market as a whole, and the semiconductor sector, these long-term influences are predicted to take AMD substantially lower.

